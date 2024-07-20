Key Takeaways Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7460 offers solid overall performance for gaming, productivity, and content creation under $1,500.

Display is color-accurate but could be brighter, while audio from the quad speakers is loud and balanced.

The laptop runs hot under CPU or GPU-intensive tasks, but the battery life lasts nearly ten hours for versatility.

Specs CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Intel Arc Graphics/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Display type WVA/IPS Anti-Glare Non-Touch Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inches, 2560 x 1600 RAM 16GB DDR5, 5600MT RAM Storage 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 90Wh Ports 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1 Thunderbolt 4, 1 HDMI 2.1, power jack, headphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam 1080p, Integrated Widescreen FHD Wi-Fi connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 2x2, 802.11ax Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 14.1 x 9.9 x 0.66 - 0.78 inches Weight 4.94 pounds Speakers 4 speakers Colors Ice Blue Pen compatibility No Expand

Not quite a Latitude, but not quite an XPS either, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7460 attempts to straddle the line, taking some of the best parts of both of Dell’s popular lines and giving it to you for less than $1,500. The notebook comes stacked with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor teamed with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, placing it firmly on the middle rung of the 16-inch laptop ladder. But don’t just write the 16 Plus off, just yet. It can do a little bit of everything and do it quite well.

It might not be one of the best laptops of the year, but with its color-accurate display, strong speakers, and comfy keyboard, the Inspiron 16 Plus definitely is an honorable mention.

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7460 is a mid-range machine that can do a little bit of everything (productivity, gaming, content creation, and more) without breaking a sweat or your budget. The laptop can also last nearly ten hours of battery life. Best of all, this capable performer comes in just under $1,500.

Great battery life

Good price

Loud, balanced audio Cons Display could be brighter

Pricing and availability

Dell sent me a surprisingly stacked system for a mid-tier price. For $1,299, we are looking at a notebook with 3.8-GHz Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with 16GB of DDR5 5600MT/s RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, integrated Intel Arc Graphics, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and a 16-inch, 16:10, 2560 x 1600, non-touch panel.

You can also get the 16 Plus with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU and 32GB LPDDR5X, 6400MT/s of RAM for $1,399. However, that means you lose the discrete graphics and have to make due with the Intel Arc Graphics.

Design and ports

Mid-range chic, but a little chunky

Rounded corners and a cool-to-the-touch, anodized aluminum chassis await your admiring hands. To help the laptop stand out from other Dell notebooks, the 16 Plus’ aluminum chassis comes in what the company calls Ice Blue, which is a nice departure from the Platinum White you typically find on the XPS line.

A quick look at the lid shows off the shiny Dell logo catching every little glint of light. I really like that the surface’s finish holds up against fingerprints, especially since my hands tend to be a bit oily. The frame also has a bit of MIL-spec certification, so this bad boy can take a few bumps (within reason). Opening the laptop reveals more of that baby smooth finish. Instead of a slight recess for the keyboard, it’s just embedded into the keyboard deck right above the touchpad. The power button does double-duty as the fingerprint reader.

I really like that the surface’s finish holds up against fingerprints...

I expected more ports, but the large vents on either side of the laptop shut that option down. But you still have enough to accommodate most of your peripherals. If not, you can always invest in a good USB-C dock. But back to the ports on the actual system, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, a headset jack, and the power jack.

Weighing 4.9 pounds, the 14.1 x 9.9 x 0.66-0.78-inch 16 Plus is a beefy Betty compared to some of its contemporaries. As usual, the LG Gram Pro (14.1 x 9.9 x 0.48-0.5 inches) is the lightest laptop in the room at 2.6 pounds, followed by the Acer Swift Go 16 (14 x 9.9 x 0.78~0.85 inches) at 3.8 pounds. Next up is the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra (14 x 9.9 x 0.65 inches), tipping the scales at 4.1 pounds. And finally, you have the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 16 (14 x 9.9 x 0.69 inches) with a weight of 4.3 pounds.

Display, webcam, and audio

A vivid panel that could be brighter