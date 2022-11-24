Dell Inspiron 14 Dell Inspiron 14 $831.99 $1019.99 Save $188 This Dell Inspiron 14 laptop comes with a top-tier Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia graphics, and a sharp display, all for a very reasonable price. And with this Black Friday deal, it gets even cheaper. $831.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a great Black Friday deal for the student in your family, this Dell Inspiron 14 5420 may just be exactly what you're looking for. Knocking 25% off the official price, this sale gets you can Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia graphics, and other high-end specs for the low low price of $831.99, down from $1,019.99.

For starters, performance on this laptop is going to be great for all kinds of everyday tasks. The Intel Core i7-1255U processor comes with 10 cores and 12 threads, and it can run at up to 4.7GHz. so you won't have any slowdowns for browsing the web, writing up documents, or anything of the sort. Plus, with a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX570, you have some extra GPU power that you can use to run some games in your free time. It's perfect for the student who also wants to wind down after school. That's not the end of it, as there's also 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD in here, so you really aren't missing out on any performance.

To round things out, you get a 2.2K IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which makes it sharper than most laptops at this price point. That taller aspect ratio also makes it great for getting work done when you need to.

If you want something with a bit more CPU performance, there's also a deal on the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus. That one comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H with 14 cores and 20 threads, which is going to give you great performance for things like photo and video editing and other more demanding tasks. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and it has an even bigger 1TB SSD so you can store more files and big projects. However, there's no discrete GPU on this one, so it won't be as good for gaming. Still, you can get over $300 off, bringing it down from $1,299.99 to $974.99, and that's also a very good deal.

If these laptops don't feel like the right fit for you, there are a lot of other PC and laptop Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now.