Dell refreshes Inspiron laptop series with Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processors

Dell is refreshing its mainstream Inspiron laptop range with a new 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch model for content creators. All the new laptops feature the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors, which means you can expect better performance compared to the regular Tiger Lake CPUs. The company is bringing its new Inspiron range with the new Core i5-11300H and Core i7-11370H, although the base models featuring the Core i3-1115G4 and the i3-1125G4 are based on the Tiger Lake-U design which meant for thin-and-light laptops.

Starting with the 13-inch Dell Inspiron 5310, you get a 16:10 aspect ratio display with the option of either Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) or Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels) resolutions, both panels having 300-nits of peak brightness. It will be configurable with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The memory is not user upgradable since it is soldered onto the board. Like most recent laptops, this one also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, while I/O connectivity options include an HDMI port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Dell Inspiron 14 (5410) and Inspiron 15 (5510) have similar specifications apart from the screens. The Inspiron 14 comes with a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution display, while the Inspiron 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution display, with the panels featuring 250-nits and 300-nits of peak brightness respectively. They will be available with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Dell also introduced a new 16-inch model called the Inspiron 16 Plus (7610). This one comes with a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920 pixels) resolution display with 300-nits of peak brightness. Dell doesn’t specify the model, but we are assuming that it will be available with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with graphics options going up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. It will be offered with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Connectivity options on the laptop include an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, this model also supports both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Other features include up to an 86Whr battery, stereo speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro, and an optional fingerprint reader.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the new Dell Inspiron 13 starts at $599 and will be available starting April 12, while the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 will be available starting May 4 at $549. The larger Dell Inspiron 16 Plus starts at $949 and will go on sale from June 3.