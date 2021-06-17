Dell’s updated Inspiron lineup with 11th-gen Tiger Lake H-series processors lands in India

In April this year, Dell refreshed its mainstream Inspiron lineup with Intel’s new 11th-gen Tiger Lake H-series processors. The updated lineup has now made its way to India, along with new AMD Ryzen equipped models.

The new Dell Inspiron series includes updated 14-inch 2-in-1 models, which will be available with both Intel’s 11-gen processors and AMD’s Ryzen mobile processors with Radeon graphics. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 features a versatile form factor with a 360-degree hinge, narrow bezels all around the display, full HD touch displays with wide-viewing angles, and 9% larger keys for a more comfortable typing experience.

The new Inspiron 13 features a 13.3-inch QHD+ display with narrow bezels on all sides, an aluminum chassis with a sleek form factor, and a built-in TUV low blue light hardware solution. The laptop also features an enhanced lift hinge design that improves air circulation under the laptop for better thermal performance.

The updated Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 models come with Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake H-series processors. The 15-inch model can also be configured with an NVIDIA MX450 GPU for better graphics performance. On the other hand, the AMD Ryzen-powered Inspiron 15 features integrated Radeon graphics. Both models also feature updated displays with narrow bezels.

The new Inspiron 14 2-in-1 will be available for purchase from June 17 at a starting price of ₹57,990 for the Intel configurations and ₹65,990 for the AMD configurations. The regular Inspiron 14 will be available in the region starting June 18 at a starting price of ₹44,990. The Inspiron 15 with the new Intel processors will start at ₹48,990 and it will be available starting June 18, while the AMD variants will be available from June 22 at a starting price of ₹57,990. Lastly, the Inspiron 13 will be available from July 7 at a starting price of ₹68,990.

The new Dell Inspiron lineup will be available for purchase on Dell.com, Amazon.in, and large format offline stores across the country. For more details about the new Inspiron series, visit Dell’s website.