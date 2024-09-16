Office peripherals generally get a bad rap for being clunky, boring, and not that great to type on. Well, with how far great keyboards and mice have come in terms of quality and performance in 2024, has that changed? Enter the Dell KM555, a wireless keyboard and mouse combo kit intended for office use that I've spent many hours typing with. It's simultaneously better and worse than you think, but I can clearly see who this keyboard and mouse are made for.

We can't talk about the Dell KM555 combo without mentioning the price. It costs $50, and that gives you a wireless keyboard, mouse, disposable batteries, and a 2.4GHz USB receiver in the box. At that price, it's pretty easy to look past some of the keyboard and mouse's flaws, like middling ergonomics and a subpar typing experience. Where this kit particularly excels is in its extremely quiet operation, which will benefit office workers who don't want to bother their colleagues with a noisy keyboard.

About this review: Dell provided a KM555 keyboard and mouse combo for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Office peripheral set Dell Silent Keyboard and Mouse (KM555) Great for keeping your workplace quiet 7.5 / 10 Dell's Silent Keyboard and Mouse combo is an affordable set of peripherals designed for office deployment. You get a keyboard and mouse for $50 all-in, and that includes an initial set of batteries and a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. Both the keyboard and mouse feature quiet operation, ideal for not disturbing the people around you. Both input devices can also be paired with two devices at a time. Pros Supports Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.4GHz connections with up to two devices

Both the keyboard and mouse feature quiet operation

Compact form factor won't take up a ton of space on your desk

Affordable price point Cons Ergonomics and typing experience aren't outstanding

Rechargeable batteries would've been nice $50 at Dell

Pricing, specs, and availability

Dell's KM555 combo kit includes a wireless keyboard and mouse, and comes in a subtle black color. It's available for $50 on Dell's website, and includes the batteries you need to get started. The keyboard features a Windows layout, so you'll want to use it with a PC. While this combo kit may come to other retailers in the future, for now, your only option is to buy it straight from Dell.

Dell Silent Keyboard and Mouse (KM555) Brand Dell Connectivity 2.4GHz USB receiver, Bluetooth 5.1 Keyboard Battery 2x AAA (included) Mouse Battery 1x AA (included) DPI 4020 Hot Keys Volume Down, Volume Up, Mute, Play/Pause, Forward, Back, CoPilot, Multimedia Sensor Type Optical Keyboard Features Quiet Keys, Programmable Keys, Adjustable Tilt, Spill Resistant Wireless? Yes Expand

What I like

There are some premium features hidden in this basic office peripheral set

Close

Just to keep your expectations reasonable, the Dell KM555 keyboard and mouse feel like the type of peripherals you'd get in the box with a Dell prebuilt tower or a Lenovo all-in-one PC. Both peripherals feature a largely plastic construction, though the build quality is somewhat impressive. There's virtually zero deck flex on any part of the KM555 keyboard while it's lying flat on a desk, and only a bit of flex when I try to twist it in my hands.

Both peripherals feature a largely plastic construction, though the build quality is somewhat impressive.

While these peripherals feel like basic office input devices on the outside, it's what's on the inside that makes this kit stand out. The keyboard and mouse come with a 2.4GHz USB receiver that can be cleverly stored inside the mouse when not in use. It's USB-A, which is unfortunate in 2024, but makes sense as most office desktop towers still rely heavily on the standard. There's also support for Bluetooth 5.1 on both the mouse and keyboard — hardly the latest-and-greatest of Bluetooth tech, but still impressive. That unlocks multipoint connectivity, so you can connect these devices with two computers at once.

It's true that these features aren't new, and many keyboards and mice, such as the Satechi Slim X2, feature multipoint connectivity with three devices. However, it's rare to see this kind of thing on office peripherals at this price point. The mouse has an optical sensor, a programmable scroll wheel, and a 4200 DPI. In terms of feel, the mouse is better than the keyboard. The shape and ergonomics of the chassis could still be better, but I had no major issues using the KM555 mouse for testing.

Close

You also get a Copilot key, as well as a few other programmable hotkeys, if that's something you're interested in. The keyboard and mice are disposable battery-powered, like the Logitech Wave Keys for Mac I recently reviewed, which I don't love. However, Dell says you'll get 36 months of battery life on a single AA for the mouse and two AAAs for the keyboard, and these come in the box. You shouldn't have to worry about the battery too much.

What I don't like

The typing experience and ergonomics could certainly be better