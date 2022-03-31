Dell has a new Latitude that weighs under a kilogram and blurs the screen if someone looks over your shoulder

Today, Dell is announcing new Latitude laptops across its whole portfolio, including the 3000, 5000, 7000, and 9000 series. There’s a new ultralight version of the Latitude 7330 that comes in at under a kilogram, a new design for the flagship Latitude 9430, and more. And of course, there are new Dell Optimizer features.

“Hybrid work is no longer an afterthought or a privilege, it is the standard,” says Ed Ward, president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. “While employees are moving between locations to get work done, creating a productive experience is the priority. Our latest commercial portfolio continues to put collaboration, intelligence and security at the forefront, with increased investments that meet the diverse needs of people both today and in the future.”

New features coming to Dell Optimizer

Dell Optimizer is an application that contains a suite of AI features for Latitude products, although it’s coming to Precision workstations as well. It’s the key thing that separates Dell’s commercial PCs from the competition. One of the key features you’ll find is ExpressSign-in. It uses sensors to detect when you’re in front of it, waking it up, and then the IR camera logs you in with facial recognition, letting you wake and log onto your PC without ever touching it. That’s just one of the features, and there’s a lot that’s new.

For one thing, Dell Optimizer 3.0 will have Intelligent Privacy features. For example, if it detects someone looking over your shoulder, it will blur the screen. The user can also be alerted to the person that’s trying to see what you’re working on.

Also included is better noise cancelation. Now only will noise cancelation work with your microphone, but it can work for incoming noise as well. That way, when someone you’re talking to apologizes for that dog barking, you can say you didn’t even hear it.

Finally, there are connectivity features. It lets you combine your wired and wireless networks, and it’s smart about it. Dell is promising up to 30% lower latency.

What’s cool is that a lot of these features are going to ship to existing devices as well. The only ones that won’t are the ones that require new hardware. The idea is to show that if you buy a Latitude, it does gain features over time.

New Dell Latitude hardware

Dell Latitude 9430

Coming in both clamshell and 2-in-1 configurations, the Dell Latitude 9430 is the flagship of the lineup. This 14-inch laptop is aimed at competing with the HP EliteBook 1000 series and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 series. While there were some FHD webcams available with the previous generation, it’s standard now, as is a 16:10 display, which is offered in FHD+ and QHD+ options.

It comes with Intel’s new 12th-gen U-series processors, and there’s a new metallic graphite colorway. It’s a nice look compared to its previous brushed aluminum finish. Once again, it’s offered with 5G connectivity, one of the key value indicators of the original Dell Latitude 9000 laptops, along with long battery life.

The Dell Latitude 9430 is coming in April, starting at $2,245.

Dell Latitude 7000 series, including the new Latitude 7330 Ultralight

The Dell Latitude 7330 is already pretty light with its carbon fiber finish, but now there’s an Ultralight model that weighs in at under a kilogram. Indeed, it weighs just 2.13 pounds, making it the smallest and lightest 13.3-inch 16:9 premium commercial laptop. It doesn’t compromise on ports either, packing dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, HDMI 2.0, a headphone jack, and more. Aside from the magnesium alloy materials that bring the weight down, it’s pretty much a Latitude 7330.

The entire lineup still has 16:9 displays, and in the Latitude 7330 series, you’ll get Intel Alder Lake U15 processors. With the Latitude 7430 and 7530, which are 14 and 15 inches, respectively, there will be an option for P-series processors, offering more power with a 28W TDP. Naturally, the more powerful chip requires a bit more space in the chassis. Had Dell tried to put it in the 13-inch model, it would have had to shrink down the battery.

Another thing that you won’t find in the 13.3-inch Latitude 7330 is 5G. As always, all Latitude 7000 laptops offer 4G LTE, but you’ll only find 5G in the Latitude 7430.

The Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight is coming in April, starting at $1,899. The Latitude 7330, 7430, and 7530 are also coming in April, starting at $1,562, $1,419, and $1,442, respectively.

Dell Latitude 5000 series

Dell has a wide range of Latitude 5000 laptops, which are more mainstream. The Latitude 5330, 5430, and 5530 are more productivity-focused with U15 processors and P-series chips in the 15-inch model, but there’s also the more powerful Latitude 5431 and 5531, which have P-series processors and 45W H-series processors, respectively. They’re also all offered with 4G LTE.

The company is also boasting that the new Latitude 5000 PCs are its most sustainable laptops to date. In fact, they build on its Concept Luna efforts, which were announced at CES.

“Dell’s purpose is to create technology that drives human progress. We’re inspired by the opportunity to change things for the better for our future generations. This is clear in the new ways we’re designing and packaging our products to help reduce environmental impact, waste and emissions,” said Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. “As we build on our circular leadership, we’re taking this a step further – continually examining, re-examining and reconsidering every step of the product lifecycle to deliver even more sustainable products in the future.”

Dell is promising a laptop lid that’s made up of 71% recyclable and renewable materials, such as tree-based bioplastic upcycled from the paper industry, reclaimed carbon fiber, and post-consumer recycled plastic. The base uses 20% reclaimed carbon fiber, and feet that are made from castor bean oil. In the fan housing, you’ll find 28% ocean-bound plastics. And as you’d hope, packaging is made from 100% recycled or renewable materials.

The Dell Latitude 5330, 5430, and 5530 will arrive in April, starting at $1,562, $1,419, and $1,442, respectively. The Latitude 5431 and 5531 are also coming in April, but the company did not confirm pricing.