The best accessories to buy for the Dell Latitude 5430

The Dell Latitude 5430 is a capable and very versatile business laptop. It may not have the most modern design, but it makes up for it with a wide array of ports and solid upgradeability, plus it has solid specs overall, with great performance and a solid display for office use. Still, no device is perfect, and there are always ways you can improve your experience with a laptop. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for the Dell Latitude 5430.

Accessories can do all kinds of things to make your laptop more useful to you. Whether it’s something as simple as a case to protect your laptop or a docking station to connect all your peripherals, we have a wide variety of accessories here, so you’re bound to find something that interests you. With that being said, let’s get started.

External monitors for the Dell Latitude 5430

The display on the Dell Latitude 5430 is fine enough for use on the go, but if you’re working in an office or at home, you might want to expand your workspace with additional monitors. With a 16:9 aspect ratio, multitasking on this 14-inch panel becomes a little harder, so having an extra screen can really help. Here are some great options we recommend:

There are many other fantastic monitors out there, so you may want to check them out if these don’t feel right for you.

External GPU enclosures

By itself, the Dell Latitude 5430 isn’t great for gaming, but there’s a category of accessories that can change that. External GPUs leverage the PCIe signaling capabilities of the Thunderbolt 4 ports, basically making it so that you can have a discrete GPU on the outside of your computer, connected with a single cable. Beyond gaming, this can also be useful for creative workloads like video editing, and you don’t have to compromise the portability of the laptop since you can easily disconnect the GPU when you don’t need it. Here are some great options:

Razer Core X Chroma Capable and colorful The Razer Core X Chroma is one of the most popular eGPU enclosures, featuring a sleek design and RGB lighting to create a more lively setup. Specs-wise, it has a 700W PSU that can deliver up to 500W to your GPU and 100W to charge your laptop. Plus, it has some extra USB Type-A ports and Gigabit Ethernet. See at Amazon Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 Sleek alternative If you want something a bit more subdued that still looks sleek, the Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 is also a great option. It has a more powerful 750 PSU, but oddly enough, it can only deliver 375W of continuous power to the GPU, with an additional 85W for peak loads. Plus, it charges your laptop at up to 85W, too. See at Amazon Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box All-in-one package External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 in the box. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet. Unfortunately, you can't just swap out the GPU, so you'll need to buy a new enclosure when you want to upgrade. See at Newegg

Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be a lot of new models coming out these days, but you can check out the best external GPUs here if you want to see some more options.

Docks and hubs for the Dell Latitude 5430

Truth be told, the Dell Latitude 5430 is one of the best-equipped laptops out there when it comes to ports, so we doubt you’re going to need any adapters for your accessories. But the cool thing about USB hubs and Thunderbolt docks is that they let you connect a wide range of peripherals with a single port on your laptop, so you can easily connect them or disconnect them all at once. having a docking station in an office makes it that much easier to connect all your peripherals when you arrive and remove them all when you leave, so there are still good reasons to want one. Here are a few great examples we recommend:

Mice and keyboards

Laptops are good for many things, and you have to commend that we can pack everything you need to make a usable computer in a small chassis. They’re great for working when you need to move around, but if you’re sitting at a desk, a typical mouse and keyboard is probably still more comfortable to work with compared to a small laptop keyboard and a touchpad. If you’re looking to improve your office setup, here are some great accessories for the Dell Latitude 5430:

Headphones and earbuds

The pair of stereo speakers that are built into the Dell Latitude 5430 may be good enough for occasional use, but if you want to take calls or simply watch content in public, headphones or earbuds are essential accessories. Unless you want to blast your audio to everyone around you, you might want to check out these options:

Webcams for the Dell Latitude 5430

Dell does offer the option for a Full HD webcam on the Latitude 5430, but you may not have configured it when you first bought it, and even if you did, maybe you need a bit more quality. With remote work being increasingly common, having a good webcam is important so you look presentable. Here are some of the best options around:

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Best with Windows Hello The Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam is one of the very best cameras on the market right now, with a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low light, auto focus, auto framing, and other smart features. It also has Windows Hello facial recognition for extra convenience. See at Amazon Insta360 Link For presentations If you have money to spend, the Insta360 Link may be the best webcam out there. It has fantastic image quality, auto-focus, and AI tracking, meaning it can follow you as you move around so you always stay in the frame. However, it costs nearly $300. See at Amazon Razer Kiyo Built-in ring light While some webcams have good low-light performance, sometimes the best approach is to just get more light, and the Razer Kiyo is great for exactly that. It has a an adjustable ring light built in, so you can light up your face during late night calls or streaming sessions. See at Best Buy

Cases for the Dell Latitude 5430

The Latitude 5430 is a fairly expensive laptop, and when you’re spending that kind of money, you want to make sure your investment is protected. Cases are great accessories to help you keep your Dell Latitude 5430 safe and ensure it lasts as long as possible, so here are a few options we recommend:

External storage

Out of the box, you can configure the Dell Latitude 5430 with up to a 2TB SSD, and that’s already plenty of storage space, but you can always get even more with some accessories. We’d argue it’s more than enough for the vast majority of users, but if you still need a bit more, here are a few options to expand the storage space on your laptop:

Chargers

Chargers are essential accessories for any portable device, and unlike some phones, laptops such as the Dell Latitude 5430 still include one in the box. We don’t expect anyone to really need a new charger anytime soon, but if you happen to lose or misplace yours, here are some options you might like:

Miscellaneous

We’ve covered most of the types of accessories you might want for the Dell Latitude 5430, but there are a few more things you might be interested in that don’t fit into any other category. We rounded them up below, in case you find any of them useful for you:

Omoton Rotating Laptop Stand Get more comfortable Is your laptop a little too low for you to use it comfortably? This laptop riser and stand can help you get some extra height so you can use your PC more comfortably, plus it has a rotating base so you can change the position or show off something on your screen easily. See at Amazon Xbox Wireless Controller Game on the side The Dell Latitude 5430 isn't a gaming PC, but cloud gaming is a great option for many, and if you want to get into it, the Xbox Wireless Controller is essential. It's one of the most comfortable controllers out there, and you simply need it for Xbox cloud gaming. See at Amazon Eveo screen cleaner kit Keep it clean It may be mundane, but keeping your laptop's screen clean can be a challenge, and no one likes looking at a dirty screen. This kit includes a cleaning spray and a microfiber cloth so you can keep your laptop or other devices looking clean and sharp. See at Amazon

And those are all the accessories we think you might want for the Dell Latitude 5430. We’ve covered a lot of ground across different categories, so you’re bound to find something you like here, and hopefully, it can make your experience with the laptop that much better.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell Latitude 5430 using the link below. Alternatively, maybe check out the best laptops you can buy today, as there are a lot of great options to choose from. Many of these accessories will work with any of those laptops.