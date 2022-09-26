The best accessories to buy for the Dell Latitude 5430
The Dell Latitude 5430 is a capable and very versatile business laptop. It may not have the most modern design, but it makes up for it with a wide array of ports and solid upgradeability, plus it has solid specs overall, with great performance and a solid display for office use. Still, no device is perfect, and there are always ways you can improve your experience with a laptop. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for the Dell Latitude 5430.
Accessories can do all kinds of things to make your laptop more useful to you. Whether it’s something as simple as a case to protect your laptop or a docking station to connect all your peripherals, we have a wide variety of accessories here, so you’re bound to find something that interests you. With that being said, let’s get started.
Navigate this article:
- Monitors
- External GPU enclosures
- Docks and adapters
- Mice & keyboards
- Headphones and earbuds
- Webcams
- Cases
- External storage
- Chargers
- Miscellaneous
External monitors for the Dell Latitude 5430
The display on the Dell Latitude 5430 is fine enough for use on the go, but if you’re working in an office or at home, you might want to expand your workspace with additional monitors. With a 16:9 aspect ratio, multitasking on this 14-inch panel becomes a little harder, so having an extra screen can really help. Here are some great options we recommend:
The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is one of the best monitors around for almost any kind of general use. It comes in a very sharp 4K resolution, plus this is one of the first monitors on the market to use IPS Black, a new technology that delivers twice the contrast ratio of typical IPS panels while keeping the excellent viewing angles. It also covers 98% of DCI-P3 and it can be connected with a single USB-C cable with 90W power delivery.
Most monitors are just screens for your computer, but the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is more than that. For one thing, it includes a high-quality webcam that will probably get you much better quality than the one built into the laptop. But the screen itself is also more useful because it runs Tizen, so you can use all kinds of media apps, plus a cloud version of Microsoft Office, without needing your PC at all. Plus, it's a 4K display with multiple inputs, including USB-C.
No monitor can increase your productivity quite like an ultrawide screen, and the LG 34WP85C-B is exactly that. Coming in at a very sharp 3440 x 1440 resolution, this is a fantastic screen for getting work done, with plenty of space for all your apps to open side-by-side. It also covers 95% of DCI-P3, and it can charge your laptop at 90W using the USB-C connection. Plus, this one has two built-in 7W speakers for a solid audio experience.
The Asus ProArt PA278QV is a great option if you want a great monitor that's not overly expensive. It comes in Quad HD resolution and the panel covers 100% of sRGB and Rec. 709, plus it has a Delta E < 2, so color reproduction is great. It also has a wide degree of adjustment and multiple inputs, all for a little over $300. There is also a model with USB-C that's a bit more expensive.
If you just want some additional screen real estate without spending too much, this Acer monitor may do the trick. This 24-inch panel comes in Full HD resolution, and it has a 75Hz refresh rate to give you a slightly smoother-feeling experience. It's not a very fancy monitor, but it gets the job done for a very low price, and it may be a good idea to see if dual monitors work well for you.
Portable monitors let you take the dual-screen lifestyle anywhere you go, and this one is a rare example of an OLED portable monitor. Not only does it look fantastic with stunning colors and Full HD resolution, but it's also reasonably cheap, and it uses a single USB-C cable to connect, so this is a great choice to increase your productivity on the go.
External GPU enclosures
By itself, the Dell Latitude 5430 isn’t great for gaming, but there’s a category of accessories that can change that. External GPUs leverage the PCIe signaling capabilities of the Thunderbolt 4 ports, basically making it so that you can have a discrete GPU on the outside of your computer, connected with a single cable. Beyond gaming, this can also be useful for creative workloads like video editing, and you don’t have to compromise the portability of the laptop since you can easily disconnect the GPU when you don’t need it. Here are some great options:
The Razer Core X Chroma is one of the most popular eGPU enclosures, featuring a sleek design and RGB lighting to create a more lively setup. Specs-wise, it has a 700W PSU that can deliver up to 500W to your GPU and 100W to charge your laptop. Plus, it has some extra USB Type-A ports and Gigabit Ethernet.
If you want something a bit more subdued that still looks sleek, the Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 is also a great option. It has a more powerful 750 PSU, but oddly enough, it can only deliver 375W of continuous power to the GPU, with an additional 85W for peak loads. Plus, it charges your laptop at up to 85W, too.
External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 in the box. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet. Unfortunately, you can't just swap out the GPU, so you'll need to buy a new enclosure when you want to upgrade.
Docks and hubs for the Dell Latitude 5430
Truth be told, the Dell Latitude 5430 is one of the best-equipped laptops out there when it comes to ports, so we doubt you’re going to need any adapters for your accessories. But the cool thing about USB hubs and Thunderbolt docks is that they let you connect a wide range of peripherals with a single port on your laptop, so you can easily connect them or disconnect them all at once. having a docking station in an office makes it that much easier to connect all your peripherals when you arrive and remove them all when you leave, so there are still good reasons to want one. Here are a few great examples we recommend:
The office Dell Thunderbolt 4 dock can be a bit pricy based on its MSRP, but it does give you HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C display outputs, plus two Thunderbolt downstream ports, USB, and Ethernet. It has a modular design, and it supports up to 130W charging with Dell laptops.
The Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro is more expensive than most docks out there, but it does have a solid supply of ports, with two HDMI ports, Thunderbolt daisy-chaining, Ethernet, and four USB Type-A ports. Plus, it can charge your phone via USB-C and it has an SD card reader. If you have the budget, it may be a valid option.
The Anker 777 is a very capable dock with plenty of ports, and in fact it has the same exact setup as the Belkin dock we just mentioned. However, it has a sturdy all-metal chassis that feels very premium and it's actually cheaper.
This Plugable dock is very unique in that it doesn't use Thunderbolt, yet it supports three 4K displays at 60Hz, thanks to DisplayLink. It has three HDMI or DisplayPort ports, plus four USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and one USB Type-C port that can charge your phone and another to charge your laptop.
There are plenty of docks out there, but this one from Dell still manages to stand out. In addition to adding ports like USB, HDMI, and DisplayPort to your laptop, it als has a stand and wireless charger for your phone, so you can conveniently charge it and keep the screen easily visible. It's a bit pricy, however.
If you want a very cheap adapter that still gives you a few options, this Mokin hub includes an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and Gigabit Ethernet, all in a compact package you can use at home or on the go. It also supports up to 100W passthrough charging.
Mice and keyboards
Laptops are good for many things, and you have to commend that we can pack everything you need to make a usable computer in a small chassis. They’re great for working when you need to move around, but if you’re sitting at a desk, a typical mouse and keyboard is probably still more comfortable to work with compared to a small laptop keyboard and a touchpad. If you’re looking to improve your office setup, here are some great accessories for the Dell Latitude 5430:
Mechanical keyboards are very popular with proficient typists and gamers, and for good reason. The tactile feedback and responsive actuation make it ideal for all kinds of situations, and this model is perfect for a work setup. The keyboard is backlit and you can choose a full-size or TKL layout.
When you spend all day working at a computer, you can start to strain your wrists from typing or using a mouse, so an ergonomic keyboard might be a good purchase. The design may look odd, but it allows your hands to rest more naturally while keeping all the important key easily within reach.
Not everyone needs a very fancy keyboard, and this one from Dell is a great option if you just want something simple that's more comfortable than a laptop keyboard. It does have some useful media keys, though. It's wired, too, which allows it to be very cheap.
If you want to keep things simple and buy a mouse and keyboard together, this official combo from Dell is for you. It features a slim keyboard with a number pad, plus a mouse, both of which work wirelessly. They have a similar design language, so you can get a matching look for your office setup.
The Logitech MX Master series has an excellent reputation among mice, and the MX Master 3S is the best model yet. It has an 8,000 DPI sensor, a premium MagSpeed scroll wheel, and new button switches that are up 90% quieter than the previous generation. You can't go wrong with this one.
Microsoft recently brought back its beloved Intelllimouse, and it's a great option for all kinds of users. It has a PixArt sensor with up to a 16,000 DPI and 5 buttons, three of which are configurable. You can also customize the tail light color for a more personalized look.
Headphones and earbuds
The pair of stereo speakers that are built into the Dell Latitude 5430 may be good enough for occasional use, but if you want to take calls or simply watch content in public, headphones or earbuds are essential accessories. Unless you want to blast your audio to everyone around you, you might want to check out these options:
The third-generation AirPods come with an improved design that rests more comfortably in your ear without using ear tips, and they're the most popular wireless earbuds out there. Plus, Windows 11 has some audio optimizations for AirPods, so you sound a bit clearer during calls. They last up to 6 hours, with an extra 30 hours from the charging case.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer excellent audio quality and active noise cancellation in a compact and comfortable design,. They last up to 5 hours with ANC enabled (8 hours with ANC off), with 18 more hours (29 with ANC off) from the case. They're also one of the few earbuds with a dedicated Windows app so you can change their settings without using your phone.
Jabra is well known for its audio products, and the Elite 7 Pro are the latest ones in the lineup. They feature 6mm custom drivers for a great audio experience, plus they have adjustable ANC. They also have physical buttons instead of touch controls, which you may prefer. Battery life goes up to 8 hours for the earbuds, with an extra 30 hours from the case.
The newly-launched Sennheiser Momemtnum 4 build on an already great pair of headphones, delivering great audio quality and adaptive noise cancellation, paired with stellar battery life for up to 60 hours.
The Surface Headphones 2 are a bit older, but they still deliver great audio quality and ANC. They have intuitive controls via the dials built into the earcups. Plus, the Surface app for Windows lets you update and configure them.
If charging wireless headphones is too much of a hassle, you might like this wired headset from Dell. It's designed for work, with Teams and Zoom certification, hearing protection, a comfortable design, and call controls built into the cable.
Webcams for the Dell Latitude 5430
Dell does offer the option for a Full HD webcam on the Latitude 5430, but you may not have configured it when you first bought it, and even if you did, maybe you need a bit more quality. With remote work being increasingly common, having a good webcam is important so you look presentable. Here are some of the best options around:
The Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam is one of the very best cameras on the market right now, with a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low light, auto focus, auto framing, and other smart features. It also has Windows Hello facial recognition for extra convenience.
If you have money to spend, the Insta360 Link may be the best webcam out there. It has fantastic image quality, auto-focus, and AI tracking, meaning it can follow you as you move around so you always stay in the frame. However, it costs nearly $300.
While some webcams have good low-light performance, sometimes the best approach is to just get more light, and the Razer Kiyo is great for exactly that. It has a an adjustable ring light built in, so you can light up your face during late night calls or streaming sessions.
Cases for the Dell Latitude 5430
The Latitude 5430 is a fairly expensive laptop, and when you’re spending that kind of money, you want to make sure your investment is protected. Cases are great accessories to help you keep your Dell Latitude 5430 safe and ensure it lasts as long as possible, so here are a few options we recommend:
This Tomtoc bag does a great job of keeping your laptop safe with extra cushioning and reinforced corners, plus it has extra pockets for accessories, making it ideal for travel. You can also carry it with either the shoulder strap or a handle.
If you want to keep your laptop safe from harder bumps and drops, this hard shell case is probably the best for you. It can withstand some hits and it has some water resistance, so it can keep your laptop safe while being easy to carry.
Backpacks are a bit easier to travel with than having to carry something in your hand, and the Dell EcoLoop Urban Backpack is modern and stylish. You can fit your laptop and much more in here, with multiple pockets for items and accessories, plus a water bottle holder.
External storage
Out of the box, you can configure the Dell Latitude 5430 with up to a 2TB SSD, and that’s already plenty of storage space, but you can always get even more with some accessories. We’d argue it’s more than enough for the vast majority of users, but if you still need a bit more, here are a few options to expand the storage space on your laptop:
Thanks to Thunderbolt support, you can add super-fast storage to your laptop. This is a great example, featuring speeds up to 2,800MB/s and up to 4TB of capacity. It uses an aluminum chassis to dissipate heat and it's also designed to withstand some hits.
This SSD from Tekq is interesting because not only does it support Thunderbolt, with speeds up to 2,400MB/s, but it's also upgradeable. Indeed, the chassis houses a standard M.2 2280 SSD, and you can replace it yourself later if you want a bigger one.
SanDisk's Extreme Pro SSD combines fast speeds (up to 2,000MB/s) with an extra-rugged design for a device that you can truly take anywhere. The aluminum chassis is designed to withstand drops up to two meters and it has IP55 water and dust resistance.
There are many ways to keep your data safe, but the Samsung T7 Touch SSD makes it easier since it allows you to unlock the data inside using the fingerprint sensor. It's not as fast some Thunderbolt SSDs, but it's still far from slow.
SSDs are definitely the way to go for portable storage these days, but if you want massive amounts of space for a lower price, this HDD is a good solution. It has up to 18TB of space for a relatively low price, so you can back up all your data for years to come.
Flash drives are still the most portable way to move files around in a pinch, and because this one has both USB-A and USB-C, you can use it with almost any laptop or Android phone. It comes in up to a 256GB size, so it's still fairly capable.
Chargers
Chargers are essential accessories for any portable device, and unlike some phones, laptops such as the Dell Latitude 5430 still include one in the box. We don’t expect anyone to really need a new charger anytime soon, but if you happen to lose or misplace yours, here are some options you might like:
This Anker charger is extremely compact, yet it can deliver 65W of power, which is more than enough to charge the Dell Latitude 5430.
If you don't want to wait around for your laptop to charge, this official Dell charger can deliver up to 90W of power, charging your laptop much faster. Plus, you may have more peace of mind knowing this is an official charger from Dell.
If you want to save up space on your outlet, this large 107W charging brick can charge your laptop at 65W, plus it has three additional charging ports for all your devices, including a tablet, phone, and smartwatch. It's also great for traveling.
Miscellaneous
We’ve covered most of the types of accessories you might want for the Dell Latitude 5430, but there are a few more things you might be interested in that don’t fit into any other category. We rounded them up below, in case you find any of them useful for you:
Is your laptop a little too low for you to use it comfortably? This laptop riser and stand can help you get some extra height so you can use your PC more comfortably, plus it has a rotating base so you can change the position or show off something on your screen easily.
The Dell Latitude 5430 isn't a gaming PC, but cloud gaming is a great option for many, and if you want to get into it, the Xbox Wireless Controller is essential. It's one of the most comfortable controllers out there, and you simply need it for Xbox cloud gaming.
It may be mundane, but keeping your laptop's screen clean can be a challenge, and no one likes looking at a dirty screen. This kit includes a cleaning spray and a microfiber cloth so you can keep your laptop or other devices looking clean and sharp.
And those are all the accessories we think you might want for the Dell Latitude 5430. We’ve covered a lot of ground across different categories, so you’re bound to find something you like here, and hopefully, it can make your experience with the laptop that much better.
The Dell Latitude 5430 is a highly configurable business laptop with 12th-gen Intel processors and a premium design.