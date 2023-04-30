Dell makes a lot of great laptops, but when you compare its Chromebook lineup against other great Chromebooks from competing companies like HP or Lenovo, the selection is a bit lacking. Well, the company is finally releasing a new Chromebook under its business Latitude lineup.

It's the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook, which might have what it takes to be one of the best Dell Chromebooks and a great business Chromebook option. It features 12th-generation Intel CPUs and a great 16:10 aspect ratio display, for starters. Here's everything else you need to know

Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook specs

Specification Dell XPS 17 Operating system Google ChromeOS CPU 12th-generation Intel Pentium Gold 8505 CPU (5 cores, 6 threads, 3.30 GHz)

12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, 8 threads, 3.30 GHz)

12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, 3.30 GHz)

12th-generation Intel Core i5-1245U (10 cores, 12 threads, 3.30 GHz)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (10 cores, 12 threads, 3.50 GHz) Graphics On Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 models: Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics

On Pentium Gold models: Intel UHD Graphics Display 2-in-1: 14-inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, anti-glare, touch, 250 nits brightness, optional UII pen support Clamshell: 14-inch FHD+ 1920x1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, anti-glare, non-touch, 250 nits brightness

14-inch FHD+ 1920x1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, anti-glare, touch, 250 nits brightness

14-inch QHD+ 2560x1600 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, anti-glare, non-touch, 350 nits brightness Storage 64GB eMMC storage

256GB, PCIe NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD Class 35

512GB, PCIe NVMe Gen4 x4, SSD Class 35 RAM 8GB, 1 x 8GB, LPDDR5, 4800 MHz, integrated, dual-channel

16GB, 1 x 16GB, LPDDR5, 4800 MHz, integrated, dual-channel Battery and power 54Wh battery

64Wh battery

65W AC USB-C Adapter included Ports 2 x Thunderbolt4/USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Power Delivery and Display port Alt mode

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare

1 x Universal audio port

1 x HDMI 1.4b port

1 x SD 3.0 card slot

1 x microSIM card slot (for clamshell models) Audio Stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total Camera 2-in-1: 1080p FHD RGB camera Clamshell: 720p HD RGB camera

1080p FHD RGB camera Security Fingerprint Reader Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211) 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2

Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 LTE Size 2-in-1: 12.36 x 9.15 x 0.64 inches Clamshell: 12.26 x 9.15 x 0.64 inches Weight 2-in-1: 3.68 pounds Clamshell: 3.34 pounds

Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook: Pricing and availability

You can buy the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook today from Dell.com starting at $1,664, although we're already seeing discounts. This model comes with the Intel Core i3-1251U CPU, a non-touch display, a non-backlit keyboard, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Extras like a faster CPU, more storage, a touchscreen, and a backlit keyboard or a larger battery will be extras. Upgrading to the 2-in-1 model costs a full $103 more than the base model. Since this is a specialty device, it's only for sale at Dell and isn't available at other retailers like Amazon or Best Buy just yet.

Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook $1079 $1664 Save $585 The Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook is the newest Chromebook from Dell. It features 12th-generation Intel CPUs, a large trackpad, and a 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display, and comes as a 2-in-1 model, too. The standard clamshell model has the option for LTE if needed. $1079 at Dell

What's new in the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook?

Source: Latitude

The Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook is Dell's first new Chromebook in nearly three years. Previously, the freshest option you could buy from Dell was the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise, which was a 2-in-1 and is now quite outdated with older 10th-generation Intel CPUs.

This means there's a lot that's new here. You're getting a ChromeOS device with 12th-generation Intel CPUs, an improved 16:10 aspect ratio screen, and optional LTE on the clamshell model. The choice between a clamshell and a 2-in-1 is new, too, with the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise only coming in a 2-in-1 option.

The new U-series 12th-generation Intel CPUs are arguably the most significant change. These 15W Intel CPUs pack plenty of power compared to the older CPUs in other Dell Chromebooks. These newer chips are hybrid CPUs, with a combination of performance and efficiency cores for increased performance. You can multitask more efficiently since the performance cores will do the heavy lifting, while efficiency cores handle OS needs. We've seen these CPUs on a lot of new Chromebooks already, and combined with the new Intel iris Xe graphics, it really helps with tasks like running Android and Linux apps. The 16GB RAM is another huge performance plus since 8GB is usually the minimum we look for in a Chromebook. It'll help power all the tasks you possibly want to accomplish.

In the case of businesses who might buy this Chromebook, it also helps power the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, which lets you run Windows apps on ChromeOS through Parallels for ChromeOS.

We haven't gotten our hands on this new Chromebook just yet, but you can check out performance from other Chromebooks with 12th-generation Intel CPUs in the chart below. Notice how high the scoring is for tests that need that multi-core performance, especially on the Acer Chromebook Vero Enterprise, which has great scores in Geekbench, and in Speedometer, which simulates web browsing.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Vero 514 (Intel Core i7-1255U) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook (Intel Core i5-1245U) Geekbench 5 (Single/ Multi) 1,566/5,922 Test did not run Geekbench 6 (Single/Multi) 1,776/5,177 Did not run test Speedometer 2.0 164 Did not run test Jetstream 2 (higher is better) 238.192 201 Kraken Javascript Benchmark Results (lower is better) 452.7ms 524ms WebGL Aquarium (20,000 fish) 60 FPS 60 FPS Octane Score (higher is better) 84,108 79,782

Beyond the CPU, there's also the new 14-inch display, which now has a 16:10 aspect ratio and packs in a boosted 1920x1200 resolution and 60hz refresh rate. Dell's other Chromebooks still sport 1920x1080 resolution, which isn't quite as efficient for multitasking. The new 16:10 aspect ratio is a taller aspect ratio, meaning you can fit more things on your screen at once. On the clamshell model, there's also an option for a QHD+ display, which packs in more pixels with a resolution of 2500 x 1600, and a slightly smoother 90Hz refresh rate. This is one of Dell's best Chromebooks with it comes to display resolution.

Capping out the list of new features in this year's Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook is the option for LTE on the clamshell model. This makes this Chromebook easier to use when you're on the go and out and about. You also have to worry less about connecting to unsecured Wi-Fi networks when on the road in public places like coffee shops or airports.

Where can I buy the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook?

You can buy the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook today from Dell.com. Just as we mentioned before, pricing starts at $1,663.79. Upgrading the CPU, display, and adding LTE will bring the price up higher, however.

FAQ

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook have a good webcam?

It depends on which option you choose on the clamshell laptop. We would not suggest buying a model with an HD 720p webcam because you'll look dull on calls due to the low-quality sensor. We suggest upgrading to the 1080p webcam on this model, as the sensor has more pixels for better image quality. All 2-in-1 models, though, have that 1080p webcam, so this isn't a worry there. All webcams have a privacy shutter, so you can cover the lens when not in use.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook have 5G?

There's no 5G support, but there is LTE support, which has speeds that are close to 5G. Depending on where you live, 5G cellular towers might not be available anyway. You'll still get fast speeds of up to and around 100Mbps, though, which is half that of 5G, which can hit about 200MBps.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook have good battery life?

Dell did not provide us with battery life claims. We can, however, assume battery life will be great because ChromeOS is a lightweight operating system that isn't as resource intensive as Windows or macOS. If you keep the screen brightness down, you should have no issues getting through a full day of work. This Chromebook also has two battery sizes: a 54Wh battery and a 64Wh battery. The bigger battery will last longer, so we suggest paying for the upgraded battery if battery life is a worry for you.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook have Thunderbolt?

Yes. There are two Thunderbolt ports. While it's not as important on a Chromebook, those Thunderbolt ports can get you access to external GPUs thanks to support for PCIe signaling. What's more important, though, is the fast bandwidth of up to 40GBps, letting you enjoy simple and wait-free data transfer times when moving files between your Chromebook and SSDs or USB drives. You also can connect to two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K display over Thunderbolt.

Q: Can I upgrade the RAM, battery, or storage on the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook?

We're unsure of this right now. Dell did not indicate if the device is upgradable. Usually, you can upgrade RAM and storage, as well as the battery. But on some Chromebooks, these components are soldered to the motherboard. We'll update this guide when this is more clear to us.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook have a good warranty?

Yes. You get a standard one-year limited warranty with your purchase. This warranty covers issues from the factory that might happen during the shipping or manufacturing of the laptop like bent cables or a broken display. If you'd like, you can extend this included warranty for up to 5 years for up to $350. Or, you can buy Dell Pro Support, which includes optional protection from self-inflicted damage. There's also ProSupport Plus, which includes additional resources like the option to keep your hard drive if replaced and also included accidental protection.

Additionally, Dell offers some IT services that you can purchase, including Dell Endpoint Security. You have either a one-year or a three-year term. These are ways to manage applications installed on a device. Data Protection, JumpStart Training, Remote Assistance, and extended battery service are just a few services Dell offers. You'll find more information about these services on the product page during checkout.

Q: What are the business-specific features available on this Chromebook?

This Chromebook falls under Dell's Latitude business lineup, so there are several business features here. The first is the great selection of ports like Thunderbolt HDMI, an SD card slot, which makes connecting to displays and storing files easier. There's also the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade you can purchase to manage these devices using the Google Admin Console, and unlock the power to run Windows apps on your device with Parallels for ChromeOS.