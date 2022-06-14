Dell Latitude 5430 vs HP EliteBook 840 G9: What’s the best business laptop?

We’re not halfway through the year yet, but we’ve already seen a lot of laptops introduced so far, including a wide range of business laptops. Among these new laptops, Dell and HP have both introduced some high-profile devices of their own, and choosing one device isn’t always easy. We’re here to help, though, and in this article, we’re pitting the Dell Latitude 5430 against the HP EliteBook 840 G9 to determine which one is the best choice for you.

To be fair, these laptops are aimed at slightly different audiences, with HP’s Elitebook 840 leaning more on toward the premium segment, while the Latitude 5430 is squarely in the mainstream of business laptops. Still, these laptops have a lot in common and you might find yourself trying to choose between them, so let’s take a look at what each of them brings to the table.

Dell Latitude 5430 vs HP EliteBook 840 G9: Specs

Dell Latitude 5430 HP EliteBook 840 G9 Operating system Windows 11/10 Pro

Ubuntu Windows 11 Home

Windows 11/10 Pro

FreeDOS CPU 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 10MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U vPro Essentials (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i5-1245U vPro Enterprise (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U vPro Essentials (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Enterprise (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 12MB cache)

Up to 11th Generation Intel Core i5 (U15) with vPro (unspecified SKUs) 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1240P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i5-1250P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1270P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 18MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1280P (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Core i3)

Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5/i7) Intel Iris Xe graphics Display 14-inch 16:9 HD (1366 x 768), anti-glare, 220 nits, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% NTSC, touch

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, Super Low Power

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, SafeScreen (privacy screen), touch 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 250 nits

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, HP Sure View Reflect, anti-glare, 1000 nits Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Class 35

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Class 35/Class 40

1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, Class 35/Class 40 Optional self-encrypting drive (OPAL2)

2TB PCIe NVMe SSD, Class 40 256GB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD Optional self-encrypting drive (OPAL2)

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

512GB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD Optional self-encrypting drive (OPAL2)

1TB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD

2TB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD RAM 4GB DDR4 3200MHz single-channel

8GB DDR4 3200MHz single-channel/dual-channel

16GB DDR4 3200MHz single-channel/dual-channel

32GB DDR4 3200MHz dual-channel

64GB DDR4 3200MHz dual-channel 8GB DDR4 3200MHz single-channel/dual-channel

16GB DDR4 3200MHz single-channel/dual-channel

32GB DDR4 3200MHz single-channel/dual-channel

64GB DDR4 3200MHz dual-channel Battery 3-cell 41Whr battery

4-cell 58Whr battery Up to 90W USB Type-C power adapter

38Whr battery

51Whr battery Up to 65W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

RJ45 Ethernet

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader

Optional: Nano SIM slot

Optional: SmartCard reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo headphone jack

SIM card slot

Optional: SmartCard reader Audio Dual high-quality speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Dual noise canceling microphones Dual stereo speakers by Bang & Olufsen

Dual microphones Camera 720p HD webcam with shutter

1080p Full HD + IR camera with shutter, Dell Express Sign-In

1080p Full HD + IR camera with shutter Dell Express Sign-In, Intelligent Privacy, Ambient Light Sensor Optional webcam 5MP webcam with 1080p video 5MP webcam with 1080p video + IR camera

Windows Hello IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint sensor (optional) IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional: 4G LTE Cat9 (Intel XMM 7360) Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 4G LTE Cat16 (Intel XMM 7560 R+) 5G (Intel 5000)

Tile integration

Optional: NFC Color Dark silver Silver Size (WxDxH) 321.35 x 212 x 19.3 mm (12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 in) 316 x 224 x 19.2-19.99 mm (12.44 x 8.82 x 0.76-0.78 in) Weight Starts at 1.36kg (3.01 lbs) Starting at 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Price Starting at $1,419 Starting at $2,099

Performance: The EliteBook 840 G9 has P-series processors

As you’d probably expect, both of these laptops come with Intel’s 12th-generation processors, but that doesn’t mean they’re the same. The Dell Latitude 5430 is using Intel U15-series processors, meaning they have a 15W TDP, while the HP EliteBook 840 G9 uses P-series processors with a 28W TDP. That higher power consumption means the processors have more cores and run faster for longer. But the higher TDP also means HP’s laptop is going to eat through its battery more quickly, so if you need something that lasts you all day, the Latitude 5430 may be a better option.

To get an idea of how much more powerful Intel’s P-series processors are compared to the U15 series, we can look at the benchmark scores in Geekbench 5. This is exclusively a CPU test, so it’s not necessarily a great indicator of overall performance, but it gives you an idea of what to expect. Because these are relatively new processors, an accurate average hasn’t been established yet, so the scores below are pulled from individual test results.

You can tell that the increased number of cores really improves performance in P-series processors, especially on the Core i7-1280P, which has a whopping 14 cores and 20 threads. P-series processors should also perform ever-so-slightly better in terms of the integrated graphics since they’re clocked slightly higher.

As we’ve mentioned that comes at the cost of battery life, even more so because the battery inside the Dell Latitude 5430 is bigger than the one inside the HP EliteBook 840 G9. Both laptops offer two tiers of battery, but Dell wins in both – 41Whr vs 38Whr in the lower tier, and 58Whr vs 51Whr in the higher configuration.

The Dell Latitude has a larger battery and it should last longer on a charge.

Aside from the CPU, the two laptops are somewhat similar. Both come with up to 64GB of slotted RAM, though the Latitude 5430 is using DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz, while the EliteBook 840 has newer DDR5 RAM running at 4800MHz. Both are also available with up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Display: HP’s laptop has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio

HP’s EliteBook 840 G9 continues to show its more premium focus as we move on to the display. These are both 14-inch laptops, but the EliteBook 840 G9 comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is taller than a typical 16:9 screen. What that means is you get extra vertical space, which is generally considered much better for productivity. You can see more lines of text on a document, rows in Excel, or UI elements in apps like Adobe Premiere so it requires less scrolling or moving things around. Every configuration of the laptop comes in Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200), but you can opt for a brighter display or even add HP Sure View Reflect, the company’s latest privacy screen technology.

On the other hand, the Dell Latitude 5430 sticks with the more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, so it doesn’t have the same benefits for productivity as HP’s laptop. It similarly comes in Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) in most configurations, though there’s supposed to be a lower-resolution version that’s not available for sale at writing time. The Latitude 5430 has an advantage in that you can have it with touch support if you want to, and it also offers the option for a privacy screen, called Dell SafeScreen.

Above the display, HP offers a 5MP webcam with auto framing and other smart features out of the box. You can also add an IR sensor for Windows Hello, and if you don’t want a webcam at all, you also have the option to remove it.

HP has a 5MP camera with auto framing, and Dell has Intelligent Privacy features as an option.

On the other hand, the Dell Latitude 5430 starts with a 720p webcam, though you can upgrade to a 1080p camera with Windows Hello support if you want to (both laptops also have an optional fingerprint reader). There’s also an additional configuration that supports Dell’s new Intelligent Privacy features, which can do things like turn down the display brightness when you look away from the screen, or blur the contents on the screen if someone is standing behind you. These features may be useful to you, and if you care about them, that’s an advantage for Dell.

As for sound, neither of these laptops is likely to blow your mind, but both have a dual-speaker setup that should get the job done just fine. They also have two microphones for voice pickup, so there are no major differences on that front.

Design: Two silver laptops

Perhaps unsurprisingly, neither of these laptops is going to stand out a whole lot in terms of looks. They’re both silver-colored metal laptops, and they look very clean and subdued, which is probably what you’d want in a business environment. There’s no hint of flair here, and the biggest thing distinguishing them is that the EliteBook 840 is a lighter shade of silver compared to the Latitude 5430.

Even on a more technical level, the laptops are very similar. Both are about 19mm to 20mm thick (the EliteBook 840 is thicker at its thickest point) and start at around 3lbs of weight. You could argue that’s a bit more impressive for HP, though, seeing as it’s using more power-hungry processors that require more cooling.

The difference in the aspect ratio of the display does mean that the Dell Latitude 5430 is a wide laptop overall, while the HP EliteBook 840 G9 is taller. Whether you prefer one or the other is up to your personal preference, though.

Ports and connectivity: There are pros and cons to each

Turning to the ports, both laptops have something going for them, and which one you prefer will depend on your specific needs. The Dell Latitude 5430 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, a microSD card reader, plus the option for a nano-SIM slot (if you want cellular support) and/or a SmartCard reader.

The HP EliteBook 840 G9 is similar in many ways: It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack, but it lacks RJ45 Ethernet or a microSD card reader. Not everyone will need those ports, but if you do, the Latitude 5430 is clearly a better choice. It does also give you the option for a SmartCard reader and a nano-SIM slot, though.

Where HP pulls ahead, though, is wireless communication. Both laptops have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, plus they both give you the option for cellular networks. However, the Dell Latitude is capped at LTE Cat9 speeds, while the EliteBook offers either an LTE Cat16 modem or a 5G one if you want to be on the latest standards for future-proofing.

HP also has the benefit of Tile integration, making it easier to locate your laptop remotely even if it’s turned off, plus you have the option for NFC, if you find that useful.

Dell Latitude 5430 vs HP EliteBook 840 G9: Pricing and final thoughts

With all of these comparisons made, all that’s left is to look at the price, and that’s an important thing to do here. The Dell Latitude 5430 starts at roughly $1,419, but the HP EliteBook 840 G9 is in a completely different league starting at over $2,000 (excluding discounts). That’s a massive difference, and neither of these laptops is cheap in the first place.

For that price difference, the HP EliteBook 840 G9 comes with faster processors, newer RAM, a taller display that’s better for work, a better webcam, Tile integration, and it gives you configuration options for things like 5G cellular networks. Those are all noteworthy advantages, but justifying a nearly $600 difference in starting price is still difficult.

On the other hand, the Dell Latitude 5430 also has some benefits, like a more efficient processor (and larger battery), and more physical ports such as Ethernet. There are also smaller things like the option for touch support on the display, Intelligent Privacy features for the webcam. Plus, even in areas where it loses, the Latitude 5430 still offers a solid experience. It has modern processors and a lot of configuration options. While there’s no 5G, it does have LTE.

The HP EliteBook 840 G9 does give you more, but considering you have to pay so much more money for it, that’s the least you could ask for. If you’re on a tighter budget, the Dell Latitude 5430 will still give you a great experience, but if you have money to spend, then the EliteBook 840 G9 is evidently better. If you’ve made your decision, you can buy either of these laptops below. Otherwise, you can check out the best HP laptops and the best Dell laptops if you want to see what else these companies have to offer.

