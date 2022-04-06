Dell Latitude 5430: Release date, price, and everything you need to know

Dell recently announced a refreshed lineup of Latitude laptops, all featuring Intel 12th-generation processors, among other upgrades. Among the new devices, there’s the Dell Latitude 5430, a new 14-inch business laptop geared towards the more mainstream crowd.

This isn’t to be confused with the Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, a laptop meant for extreme conditions which is still using Intel’s 11th-generation processors. In the Latitude branding scheme, the third digit usually indicates the generation, but for whatever reason, the Rugged laptops are one digit higher. So, the Latitude 5430 Rugged has the same processors as the Latitude 5420, which is now being succeeded by the Latitude 5430 with newer hardware. Presumably, we’ll get a Latitude 5440 Rugged in the future with the same processors, but that model doesn’t exist yet. This naming scheme is prone to some confusion, but we’re probably stuck with that unless Dell decides to align its branding in the future.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

With that clarification out of the way, if you’re interested in knowing more about the new Latitude 5430, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up information about the specs, pricing, and everything else you might want to know. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Navigate this article:

Dell Latitude 5430 Specs

Dell Latitude 5430 Operating system(s) Windows 11

Ubuntu Processor Up to 11th Generation Intel Core i5 (U15) with vPro

Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 (U15) with vPro Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Core i3)

Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5/i7) RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz (slotted) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14-inch 16:9 HD (1366 x 768), anti-glare, 220 nits, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% NTSC, touch

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-reflecive, anti-smudge, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, Super Low Power

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, SafeScreen (privacy screen), touch Audio Dual high-quality speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Dual noise canceling microphones Webcam 720p HD webcam with shutter

1080p Full HD + IR camera with shutter, Dell Express Sign-In

1080p Full HD + IR camera with shutter Dell Express Sign-In, Intelligent Privacy, Ambient Light Sensor Security IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint sensor in power button (optional) Battery 3-cell 41Whr battery

4-cell 58Whr battery Up to 90W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

RJ45 Ethernet

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader

Nano SIM slot (optional) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional: 4G LTE Cat9 (Intel XMM 7360) Colors Dark silver Size (WxDxH) 321.35 x 212 x 19.3 mm (12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 in) Weight Laptop: Starts at 1.36kg (3.01 lbs) Starting price $1,419

When is the release date of the Dell Latitude 5430?

If you’re wondering when you’ll be able to buy the Dell Latitude 5430, you shouldn’t have long to wait. Dell says all of the new Latitude laptops, include the Latitude 5430, will be available in April, so you only have to wait a few weeks, at the most. We don’t yet know a specific date, but we’ll update this article once it’s available.

We have to mention that even whe the laptop launches officially, not every configuration will necesarily be available from the start. Companies often roll out new configurations over time, which allows them to control and meet demand more easily. That’s especially important nowdays, as supply constraints have made it much harder for companies to secure the components needed. There’s a very good chance only a few models will be available initially, and if you want a very specific configuration, you may have to wait a little longer.

What is the price of the Dell Latitude 5430?

Dell has said that the Latitude 5430 will officially starts at $1,419 when it launches, but we don’t know yet what that base price includes. We can make some educated guesses, though – it will likely start with an Intel Core i3 processors, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for storage, which would align with last year’s model. It’s also likely that this configuration comes with 11th-generation Intel processors, since Dell is making this model available with new and old processor models alike.

Most notably, that base configuration will probably come with an HD (1366 x 768) panel, which isn’t something we’d recommend to anyone nowadays. As such, there’s a very good chance you’ll want to spend a bit more to get a better experience.

How much you spend depends on what you want. Better processors, more RAM and storage, a better display, and things like cellular support will all drive up the price. Dell calls the Latitude 5430 its most scalable laptop, meaning you can configure it to be pretty expensive if you want the best possible experience. Based on the previous model, you could be looking to spend over $4,000, if you want the fully-loaded configuration.

What’s new in the Dell Latitude 5430?

As tends to be the case with new laptops, there are some upgrades included in the Latitude 5430 compared to its predecessor. Because this is a more mainstream lineup, it doesn’t get as many radical changes as some of the more premium lines sometimes do, but the new additions are still welcome. Here’s what’s new:

12th-generation Intel Core processors

While they’re optional, the Dell Latitude 5430 gives you the option to configure it with the new 12th-generation processors from Intel, and they’re a big deal. These processors use a new hybrid architecture with a mix of performance (P) and efficient (E) cores. This allows the processors to have many more cores in total, and in tandem, a higher thread count. The Latitude 5430 is still using U-series processors, which have a 15W TDP, but it’s still a big upgrade. Most of these models have 10 (2P + 8E) cores and 12 threads in total, whereas the previous generation included only four cores and eight threads.

To improve performance further, Dell is also using larger fans to keep the laptop cool. The new processors also come with support for DDR5 RAM, but that’s not included with this laptop, so there haven’t been big changes on that front.

Intelligent Privacy features

Another big new feature with pretty much all of the new Latitude laptops for 2022 is Intelligent Privacy. This is an optional feature included with some webcam configurations, and it enables two capabilities. One of them is onlooker detection, so if you’re working and someone comes up behind you to look at your screen, the display is blurred so they can’t see anything. This works in tandem with a physical privacy screen if your model has one, or it can simply blur the entire display so neither you nor anyone else can see the content. Physical privacy screens add to the cost of a laptop, so having this privacy feature available on any display type is a welcome addition.

The other feature enabled by Intelligent Privacy is called look-away detect, and it basically dims the screen when you look away from it. This makes it so that no one else can see what your screen when you’re distracted, but also save battery power when the display isn’t needed. Of course, there’s still ExpressSign-In, which locks the computer when you walk away, so you have a full suite of security features built in.

Where can I buy the Dell Latitude 5430?

As mentioned above, the Dell Latitude 5430 is planned to be available later this month, so at writing time, you can’t buy it yet. When it does launch, it should be available on Dell’s website first, and that will usually be the best place to buy it. That’s because, like many other business laptops, the Latitude 5430 offers a ton of configuration options, but most of them are only available when you buy directly from Dell.

Some configurations may eventually end up at other general retailers like Amazon or Best Buy. The reason only a few configurations are available is so Dell doesn’t have to produce a ton of stock for specific configurations that may be harder to sell. This way, only the more popular SKUs tend to be available at other retailers, if they show up there at all. Regardless, we’ll be sure to have a link on this page as soon as the laptop is available to buy.

If you don’t want to wait, maybe consider stopping by our list of the best Dell laptops you can buy right now. Or maybe even the best laptops overall, if you want to check out other brands too.