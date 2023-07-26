Dell Latitude 5440 The Dell Latitude 5440 is a compact business laptop featuring Intel’s latest 13th-generation Core i5 and Core i7 processors and an option for Nvidia MX graphics. It also has replaceable memory and storage, making it upgradable down the line. Pros Replaceable components Great port selection Solid build quality Option for discrete graphics Cons Limited upgrade options at purchase Displays are too dim $1302 at Dell $1130 at Amazon

Dell’s business laptops are some of the best laptops in that category, thanks to their great port selection, build quality, and serviceability. The company’s new Latitude 5440 is a solid enterprise laptop that features Intel’s new 13th-generation Core i5 and Core i7 processors. But is it a big enough upgrade over the Latitude 5430 to warrant a purchase? Is it worth getting the older model to save money? Let's find out.

Dell Latitude 5440 vs 5430: Price, specs, availability

Business laptop pricing can fluctuate wildly over the course of a product’s life cycle, so do your due diligence to find the best deal. At the time of writing, the Latitude 5430 sits at $915 for its base model at Dell's official website, topping out at just shy of $2,400. The newer Latitude 5440 starts at around $1,300 at publication time, which gets you the newer processors but, otherwise, very similar specifications. The Latitude 5440, maxed out, can be had for almost $3,000 via Dell's business store.

Both have various upgradable processors, memory, storage, and display options at the point of purchase. Some upgrades are compatible with others and some are not, so pay attention when building your machine. Both machines can be had with touch and non-touch display upgrades and up to 64GB RAM. The Latitude 5430's max SSD option is double the 5440's machine at a whopping 2TB of nVME PCIe storage. This downgrade with the newer machine's max storage is strange, but at least you can upgrade it down the line.



Dell Latitude 5440 Dell Latitude 5430 Brand Dell Dell Color Dark Gray Grey Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD CPU 13th-gen Intel Core processor up to i7 from U-series or P-series 12-generation Intel Core i7 or Core i5 Memory Up to 64GB DDR4 or DDR5 depending on CPU Up to 64GB 3200M MT/s DDR4 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 10 or Windows 11 Battery 42Wh or 54Wh three-cell battery 58Whr battery Ports 2x Type-C Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x HDMI 2.0, audio jack, RJ45 1x memory card reader, 1x global headset jack, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.0, RJ45 Ethernet, 2x Thunderbolt 4 Camera FHD Camera, FHD + IR Camera, FHD + IR Camera with proximity sensor HD 720p camera or FHD 1080p IR camera Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS, 250 or 400 nits, 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) touch, 300 nits 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare, non-touch, 250 nits peak brightness Weight 3.06 lbs (1.39 kg) 3.01 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics, optional Nvidia GeForce MX550 (2GB GDDR6X) Integrated Intel Xe graphics Dimension 12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches (321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm) 0.76 x 12.65 x 8.35 inches Network 1GbE Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 2x2, 802.11ax, Bluetooth, optional 4G LTE or 5G module Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 2x2, 802.11ax, Bluetooth® wireless card Speakers Two Stero speakers with Realtek Price From $1230 From $880 Model Latitude 5440 Dell Latitude 5430

Dell Latitude 5440 vs 5430: Design

Dell has settled on an industrial design for its recent Dell Latitude laptops. It’s a compact chassis with some added thickness for better cooling and full-sized ports. Both are around 0.75 inches thick, so they aren’t the sleekest machines by any stretch, though at around three pounds, they're light enough to carry around in a backpack throughout the day without any heavy fatigue setting in.

Their designs are rather basic, with flat sides, a tapered bottom casing, a recycled plastic build, and a silver/gray satin finish. Opening up the laptops, you’re presented with a backlit keyboard without a numpad, a large multi-touch trackpad, and a 14-inch display with minimal side bezels and a thicker top and bottom bezel. The webcam sits atop the display with a privacy cover.

One of the Latitude series’ strengths is its port selection, and these laptops don’t deviate from that norm. Starting with the older Latitude 5430, you get two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A ports, one HDMI 2.0, one RJ45, one microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm combo port. The Latitude 5440 is very similar but with some slight changes. You get two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A ports, one HDMI 2.0, one RJ45, a 3.5mm combo port, and a Wedge Shaped Lock Slot. You can also opt for a Nano-SIM card reader and SmartCard reader.

Thanks to the use of Thunderbolt 4 on both machines, you can hook them up to Thunderbolt 4 docks to expand the already excellent IO and charge them over a single cable. There are some brilliant Thunderbolt 4 docks out there that can turn these machines into desktop workstations.

Dell Latitude 5440 vs 5430: Display

Both the Dell Latitude 5430 and 5440 sport 14-inch, 1920x1080, 16:9 IPS displays. The base models are both rated at 250 nits and are non-touch. Neither will set the world alight. They are relatively sharp and will present color well, but visibility is a concern for those working in bright environments. Both Latitudes can be had with a 300-nit touch display, which isn't a massive upgrade, but side by side, it is a noticeable jump plus you get touch. For even more brightness but without touch, the 400-nit 1080P IPS display is a solid upgrade if you don't need the touchscreen but want more visibility in bright environments.

Some other business laptops have a slightly taller 16:10 display instead, which gives you a bit more screen real estate, which is helpful for scrolling and spreading out windows. The 16:9 aspect ratio display could be a turn-off for those wanting that extra space, especially when you add in the lackluster brightness ratings on the base panels.

Dell Latitude 5440 vs 5430: Performance

The main difference between the Latitude 5430 and 5440 is the jump from 12th-generation Intel chips to 13th-generation ones. This is an increase in performance, albeit a fairly small one. Both machines start with 10-core Core i5s, which should see you through most productivity tasks just fine.

The older 5430 can be maxed out with a Core i7-1265U with 10 cores and 12 threads. This should increase performance over the Core i5, but not by a massive amount, given the same core, thread, and cache count.

The newer 5440, however, is an entirely different beast. It can be had with a significantly more powerful 14-core Core i7-1370P which has double the cache of the i7-1265U, not to mention more cores, threads, and a higher turbo boost clock speed. Should you go for the most potent processor, you can expect much better performance. This would allow the laptop to run much more demanding programs such as video editors, music production software, and some light gaming too. This is illustrated most clearly in both processors' Geekbench 6 synthetic benchmark scores where the i7-1370P dominates the i7-1265U. It also shows that the Core i7-1355U option in the Latitude 5440 isn't a huge upgrade over its predecessor.

The P-series and U-series Intel Core chips differ in performance and power draw. To put it simply, if you want a more efficient but less potent processor you should opt for a CPU with the U suffix. Pick a chip with the P suffix for added grunt in the form of higher clock speeds and more cores at the cost of having to plug in more frequently. Only with the new Latitude 5440 are you given the option to choose between the two types.

Both laptops are more than capable of getting productivity tasks done, but you will notice a jump in performance if you opt for a higher-spec Latitude 5440.

The Dell Latitude series' fantastic serviceability continues with the 5440 model. Both laptops have replaceable RAM, Wi-Fi cards, and storage drives. They also tend to be easier to get into than the sleeker XPS machines and parts are more affordable too. I've worked on a fair few of each and the Latitudes rank highly with HP ProBooks for being easy to service and repair compared to their thinner and lighter counterparts.

The main component holding back performance is the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics processor in both laptops. This would prevent you from getting the most out of 3D-modeling software, advanced video editing software, and games. However, as long as you pick the Core i7-1370P, the Latitude 5440 has an option available for a low-end Nvidia MX550 2GB graphics chip. This should substantially improve graphics performance but won't get it to the level of a mid-range RTX 3050 card. However, for the target market of offices and schools, I don’t see this as a major drawback.

Dell Latitude 5440 vs 5430: Battery

The Dell Latitude 5440 comes with a slightly smaller battery at 54Wh capacity compared to the 58Wh unit found in its predecessor. At base specifications for both machines, I would expect battery life to be similar, with a slight edge to the older model with its bigger capacity. However, when maxing both models’ CPUs, the older model would provide a more significant jump in battery life due to the difference in processor power draw. The Core i7-1370P has a maximum turbo power of 64W vs the 55W of the Core i7-1265U found in the Latitude 5430. Add in dedicated graphics and suddenly your Latitude 5440 isn't lasting long on a charge if you have it pinned. For that reason, the Latitude 5430 is going to be the safer bet for battery life.

As for charging, both accept up to 65W of power via their USB-C ports. This is ample charging speed for both machines as their batteries aren’t huge. The use of USB-C should also allow you to find replacement chargers more easily, as the standard is ubiquitous among newer laptops.

Dell Latitude 5440 vs 5430: A clear upgrade

Both machines offer great IO, solid performance, good battery life, and come with professional designs. However, there is a clear upgrade when you go for the Dell Latitude 5440.

The Latitude 5440 is a fantastic machine that makes a clear case for itself with its superior display and processor upgrade options. I would go for the touch-enabled 300-nit panel with the best Core i7 if possible because the added performance, brightness, and touchscreen would benefit me as someone who brings their laptop to many locations and always has 30 or more browser tabs open at once. I recommend the 400-nit non-touch option if you don't need the touchscreen, though. I also recommend the Nvidia graphics option if it's available to you. It broadens the machine's abilities and versatility, though it isn't crucial if your workload is mostly text and image-based. If you're a Latitude 5430 owner and want something with more power, this machine is a substantial step up, especially if you opt for a Core i7 P-series SKU due to the much-improved performance and dedicated graphics option. But if you're happy with the Latitude 5430, this won't make a huge difference to you.

The Latitude 5430 is still a decent laptop but doesn’t have that added oomph of the newer model. If you don’t need the additional performance but prefer slightly better battery life, the lower cost of the 5430 is a compelling value add. It will get through most office tasks without any hiccups and can be upgraded down the line if things start to slow down. It will also achieve better battery life in most scenarios thanks to its larger battery and exclusive use of U-series processors compared to the more power-hungry P-series SKUs found in the newer model. It’s likely that these machines will drop further in price as the 5440 becomes more popular, and if you could pick one of these up for under $800, it’s hard to beat.

You shouldn’t be disappointed with either machine, but if you work your laptop hard, go for the newer model. You won’t regret it.