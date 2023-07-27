Dell Latitude 5440 $1419 $2181 Save $762 The Dell Latitude 5440 is a specialized business laptop that updates the previous generation. It jumped to the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs and you can boost the graphics with a Nvidia MX graphics option. Pros Latest 13th-generational Intel CPUs Options for Nvidia MX graphics 5G capabilities Cons Aspect ratio still lacking Smaller battery $1419 at Dell

Dell Latitude 7440 The Dell Latitude 7440 comes in multiple form factors, including aluminum, ultralight, and a 2-in-1 option. It's versatile and features a 16:10 aspect ratio display as well as 13th-generation Intel vPro processors. Pros 5MP webcam option Improved speakers 16:10 aspect ratio Cons Can't upgrade RAM Lacking in color options $1749 at Dell



If you're in the market for a new business laptop, there are a lot of great Dell laptops to consider. You can also customize your laptop to fit your needs, but you'll need to choose a base first. Of course, there are a ton of options when it comes to the Dell Latitude line of laptops, which are some of the best business laptops out right now. The Dell Latitude 5440 is one of the newer options that you can choose from while the Dell Latitude 7440 is a premium pick among the lineup.

For those that know that they want a Dell business laptop but are trying to figure out which one fits their budget and gives them the customization they are looking for, it can be difficult to choose. If you're considering either of these laptops, let us break down your choices. Here is how the Dell Latitude 5440 and Dell Latitude 7440 stack up against one another.

Dell Latitude 5440 vs 7440: Price, specs & availability

You can purchase the Dell Latitude 5440 and the Dell Latitude 7440 at Dell.com right now. The 5440 is currently discounted over $750 to $1,419 for the version that runs on Windows 11 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel i5-1335U processor, has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of memory, and offers a 14-inch non-touch 1920x1080 display. While you can find it at multiple retailers, only Dell.com will give you the full suite of customization options if you want something tailor-made for you.

The Latitude 7440 is available at major retailers like CDW, Walmart, and Amazon, as well as at Dell. It is currently on sale at the time of this writing for over $1,000 and starts at $1,879 for the version that runs on Windows 11 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel i5-1345U vPro processor, delivers 16GB of RAM and 256GB of memory, and has a 14-inch FHD non-touch 1920x1200 display.



Dell Latitude 5440 Dell Latitude 7440 Brand Dell Dell Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD class 35 CPU Up to 13th-gen Intel Core i7 U-series or P-series vPro Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7 U-series or P-series vPro Memory Up to 64GB DDR4/DDR5 Up to 64 GB LPDDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11, Ubuntu Battery 42Wh or 54Wh three-cell battery 38 Whr or 57Whr Ports 2x Type-C Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x HDMI 2.0, audio jack, RJ45 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.0, Audio jack, optional SmartCard Reader, Camera Up to FHD+IR camera with proximity sensor Up to 5MP+IR MIPI camera Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS, 250 or 400 nits or 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) touch, 300 nits Laptop: 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD+, QHD+ touch or non touch/ 2-in-1 14-inch FHD+ Weight 3.06 pounds (1.39kg) Laptop: Starting at 2.33 pounds on ultralight, 2.93 pounds on aluminum, and 3.37 pounds on 2-in-1 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics, optional Nvidia GeForce MX550 (2GB GDDR6X) Intel Iris Xe graphics Dimension 12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches (321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm) Laptop: Starting at 12.32 x 8.67 x 0.71 inches; 2-in-1 12.32 x 8.77 x 0.72 inches Network 1GbE Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 2x2, 802.11ax, Bluetooth, optional 4G LTE or 5G module Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G LTE, 5G Speakers Two 4x Top & Bottom Firing Speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro Price Starting at $1230 From $1,749 Power 65W or 100W USB-C Up to 65W power adapter

Dell Latitude 5440 vs. 7440: Design

The Latitude 5440 is a safe and rather lightweight laptop. It offers a design that passes MIL-STD 810H tests, so it's sturdy and built to last. It has a starting weight of 3.06 lbs, making it easy to transport. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare, another USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a universal audio port, and one RJ45 Ethernet port.

The big change for this laptop from previous versions is the fact that it has 5G capabilities now. You can choose multiple 5G options or stick with Wi-Fi 6E. It's an upgrade you'll have to pay for, but it offers you the fastest possible speeds when you're not using Wi-Fi.

Depending on which version of the Latitude 7440 you choose, you're in for either an incredibly easy laptop to carry around or something a bit more average. The ultralight version starts at only 2.33 lbs while the aluminum option begins at 2.93 lbs. The 2-in-1 iteration, which is also aluminum, starts at 3.37 lbs. So none of them are cumbersome to carry, but the ultralight is super simple to carry.

The ports are fairly similar on the 7440, as it has two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, each of which supports Power Delivery while one of the two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports supports Power Share, meaning you can connect your phone charger if you need to top up. It also has an HDMI 2.0 port, a headphone jack, and then options for an external uSIM card tray, a touch fingerprint reader in the power button, or a contacted SmartCard Reader.

For this version, the trackpad is 24% larger than its previous generation. You'll also notice a difference in the speakers, as this has the best audio quality yet in the series, and noticeably better than the Latitude 5440. You'll get two top-firing speakers and two bottom-firing speakers, which improves the loudness and the bass. You also have the option to choose a mini LED backlit keyboard that will help save battery life.

Dell Latitude 5440 vs. 7440: Display