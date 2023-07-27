-
Dell Latitude 5440$1419 $2181 Save $762
The Dell Latitude 5440 is a specialized business laptop that updates the previous generation. It jumped to the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs and you can boost the graphics with a Nvidia MX graphics option.Pros
Cons
- Latest 13th-generational Intel CPUs
- Options for Nvidia MX graphics
- 5G capabilities
- Aspect ratio still lacking
- Smaller battery
-
Dell Latitude 7440
The Dell Latitude 7440 comes in multiple form factors, including aluminum, ultralight, and a 2-in-1 option. It's versatile and features a 16:10 aspect ratio display as well as 13th-generation Intel vPro processors.Pros
Cons
- 5MP webcam option
- Improved speakers
- 16:10 aspect ratio
- Can't upgrade RAM
- Lacking in color options
If you're in the market for a new business laptop, there are a lot of great Dell laptops to consider. You can also customize your laptop to fit your needs, but you'll need to choose a base first. Of course, there are a ton of options when it comes to the Dell Latitude line of laptops, which are some of the best business laptops out right now. The Dell Latitude 5440 is one of the newer options that you can choose from while the Dell Latitude 7440 is a premium pick among the lineup.
For those that know that they want a Dell business laptop but are trying to figure out which one fits their budget and gives them the customization they are looking for, it can be difficult to choose. If you're considering either of these laptops, let us break down your choices. Here is how the Dell Latitude 5440 and Dell Latitude 7440 stack up against one another.
Dell Latitude 5440 vs 7440: Price, specs & availability
You can purchase the Dell Latitude 5440 and the Dell Latitude 7440 at Dell.com right now. The 5440 is currently discounted over $750 to $1,419 for the version that runs on Windows 11 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel i5-1335U processor, has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of memory, and offers a 14-inch non-touch 1920x1080 display. While you can find it at multiple retailers, only Dell.com will give you the full suite of customization options if you want something tailor-made for you.
The Latitude 7440 is available at major retailers like CDW, Walmart, and Amazon, as well as at Dell. It is currently on sale at the time of this writing for over $1,000 and starts at $1,879 for the version that runs on Windows 11 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel i5-1345U vPro processor, delivers 16GB of RAM and 256GB of memory, and has a 14-inch FHD non-touch 1920x1200 display.
Dell Latitude 5440 Dell Latitude 7440 Brand Dell Dell Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD class 35 CPU Up to 13th-gen Intel Core i7 U-series or P-series vPro Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7 U-series or P-series vPro Memory Up to 64GB DDR4/DDR5 Up to 64 GB LPDDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11, Ubuntu Battery 42Wh or 54Wh three-cell battery 38 Whr or 57Whr Ports 2x Type-C Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x HDMI 2.0, audio jack, RJ45 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.0, Audio jack, optional SmartCard Reader, Camera Up to FHD+IR camera with proximity sensor Up to 5MP+IR MIPI camera Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS, 250 or 400 nits or 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) touch, 300 nits Laptop: 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD+, QHD+ touch or non touch/ 2-in-1 14-inch FHD+ Weight 3.06 pounds (1.39kg) Laptop: Starting at 2.33 pounds on ultralight, 2.93 pounds on aluminum, and 3.37 pounds on 2-in-1 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics, optional Nvidia GeForce MX550 (2GB GDDR6X) Intel Iris Xe graphics Dimension 12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches (321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm) Laptop: Starting at 12.32 x 8.67 x 0.71 inches; 2-in-1 12.32 x 8.77 x 0.72 inches Network 1GbE Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 2x2, 802.11ax, Bluetooth, optional 4G LTE or 5G module Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G LTE, 5G Speakers Two 4x Top & Bottom Firing Speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro Price Starting at $1230 From $1,749 Power 65W or 100W USB-C Up to 65W power adapter
Dell Latitude 5440 vs. 7440: Design
The Latitude 5440 is a safe and rather lightweight laptop. It offers a design that passes MIL-STD 810H tests, so it's sturdy and built to last. It has a starting weight of 3.06 lbs, making it easy to transport. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare, another USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a universal audio port, and one RJ45 Ethernet port.
The big change for this laptop from previous versions is the fact that it has 5G capabilities now. You can choose multiple 5G options or stick with Wi-Fi 6E. It's an upgrade you'll have to pay for, but it offers you the fastest possible speeds when you're not using Wi-Fi.
Depending on which version of the Latitude 7440 you choose, you're in for either an incredibly easy laptop to carry around or something a bit more average. The ultralight version starts at only 2.33 lbs while the aluminum option begins at 2.93 lbs. The 2-in-1 iteration, which is also aluminum, starts at 3.37 lbs. So none of them are cumbersome to carry, but the ultralight is super simple to carry.
The ports are fairly similar on the 7440, as it has two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, each of which supports Power Delivery while one of the two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports supports Power Share, meaning you can connect your phone charger if you need to top up. It also has an HDMI 2.0 port, a headphone jack, and then options for an external uSIM card tray, a touch fingerprint reader in the power button, or a contacted SmartCard Reader.
For this version, the trackpad is 24% larger than its previous generation. You'll also notice a difference in the speakers, as this has the best audio quality yet in the series, and noticeably better than the Latitude 5440. You'll get two top-firing speakers and two bottom-firing speakers, which improves the loudness and the bass. You also have the option to choose a mini LED backlit keyboard that will help save battery life.
Dell Latitude 5440 vs. 7440: Display
The Dell Latitude 5440 still is only offered with a 1920x1080 display, even with the three options you can choose from. It offers a 16:9 aspect ratio, lagging behind other newer business laptops. You can get a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 1920x1080 resolution that is non-touch but has an anti-glare coating along with 250 nits of brightness with WLAN only. That means you can only hook it up to Wi-Fi. You can also choose a touch panel that's WLAN only with 300 nits and an upgraded camera.
The other configurations include the same configurations as the first one listed, but it has 4G capabilities. There is also a 5G option with a non-touch display that has 400 nits of brightness.
The 7440 is by far the better option if you want more options for your display and a better one at that in terms of resolution. The minimum resolution is 1920x1200, which is common in newer business laptops nowadays. It also has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is new for this line. For non-touch displays, you can opt for the 14-inch FHD IPS display with 1920x1200 resolution, anti-glare, and 250 nits of brightness in the aluminum build that is WLAN only. You can also choose that same setup and build with an upgraded front camera and WWAN support for a higher price. The final non-touch option is the Ultralight that comes with the same configurations as the aluminum but with 400 nits of brightness, an upgraded camera, the system is locked, and a blue light screen that is better for your eyes.
There are even more touch display options for the 7440. You can choose the Ultralight with the same configurations but with a resolution of 2560x1600 on the touch display. But if you like the aluminum, you can choose two touch display options, one that is 1920x1200 and one that is 2560x1600. The 2560x1600 has a better camera as well. You can also opt for the 2-in-1 setup, which delivers a 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) IPS touch display, 300 nits of brightness, and pen support with either WLAN or WWAN connectivity.
Dell Latitude 5440 vs. 7440: Performance
With the 7440, you have a lot more flexibility in terms of CPU to choose from than you do with the 5440. That being said, the 5440 still gives you options to pick from in order to select what kind of processing power you need and has upgraded its choices from previous versions.
The 5440 is bumped up to 13th-generation Intel CPUs and you can choose either a P-series or a U-series option. The U-series is what the 5430 ran on, which is at 15W. The P-series runs at 28W, so you'll get more power. You can choose a U-series i5-1335U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads that runs up to 4.60GHz. You'll also be able to upgrade to a U-series i7-1355U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads that runs up to 5GHz. If you want the P-series, there's one option, and it's an i7-1370P with 14 cores and 20 threads and runs up to 5.20GHz. This will give you the most performance in terms of having your computer run a lot of tasks at the same time and not have the computer slow down.
The 7440 offers three options in the U-series and the P-series. The U-series has an i5-1345U with 10 cores and 12 threads that runs up to 4.70GHz, the same Core i7-1355U as the model above, or an i7-1365U with 10 cores, 12 threads, and runs up to 5.20GHz. The P-series has an i5-1340P processor with 12 cores, 16 threads, and runs up to 4.60GHz, an i5-1350P with 12 cores, 16 threads, and runs up to 4.70GHz, or a Core i7-1370P like the one in the Latitude 5440.
For memory and storage, the Latitude 5440 offers you a choice between DDR4 and DDR5 RAM. If you want the newer RAM, you will need to choose the P-series CPU, which comes with DDR5 RAM. The 7440 only comes with DDR5 RAM and you can choose between 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB for the 7440. You have the same storage and memory quantities in the 5440.
The 7440 has Intel Iris Xe graphics that are built in. You also get that in the 5440, but, if you choose the i7-1370P model, you can upgrade to Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics. This will give you the ability to do some light photo editing or other more demanding tasks. It's a big upgrade if you need better graphics.
Dell Latitude 5440 vs. 7440: Battery life
When it comes to the battery for the 5440, you only get one option. It's a 3-cell, 54Wh battery that offers the ability to analyze how much battery is left and charge faster. It also has other features in place that help extend battery life, such as Look Away Detect, which notices when you aren't looking at the screen and dims the display to preserve power.
The 7440 gives you four different battery options. You can choose the 2-cell, 38Wh, 3-cell, 57Wh, 2-cell, 38Wh with Long Life Cycle, or a 3-cell, 57Wh with Long Life Cycle. The ones with the Long Life Cycles, especially the 3-cell, 57Wh battery, will last the longest, specifically in terms of long-term longevity.
Dell Latitude 5440 vs. 7440: Which is right for you?
The Dell Latitude 5440 is a solid business laptop that will save you some money and offers fast and efficient processors, better RAM options, and customization that you won't see in previous versions of it. But the 7440 is the superior laptop in multiple facets. It has more customization options across the board, has better battery life, comes in three different builds, the aspect ratio is top-notch, and can be faster.
Dell Latitude 7440
The Dell Latitude 7440 comes in multiple designs and is customizable to fit your needs. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio display, longer battery life, and fast processor options.
The Dell 5440 can be a good laptop for business because it offers a 13th-generation Intel CPU with plenty of memory and storage to choose from. It has a long-lasting battery, making work travel simpler. Those that are on a budget and don't need all the bells and whistles that the 7440 has will be plenty happy with it.
Dell Latitude 5440
The Dell Latitude 5440 features 13th-generation Intel CPUs and has upgraded RAM options. You can also get 5G connectivity.