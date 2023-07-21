Some of the best business laptops come from the Dell Latitude line. We recently found the Latitude 9440 to be one of the best laptops we've ever used, but further down in the Latitude lineup is the 14-inch Latitude 5440. This is a much more affordable but still excellent Dell laptop. It's the follow-up to last year's Latitude 5430, and not much has changed between generations. Still, if you're hoping to buy one, let's take a look at what you can expect.

Dell Latitude 5440: Specs

Dell Latitude 5440 Operating system Windows 11

Windows 10

Ubuntu Linux CPU 13th-generation Intel U-series: Intel Core i5-1335U (10 cores, 12 threads, 4.6GHz Turbo)

Intel Core i5-1345U vPro (10 cores, 12 threads, 4.70GHz Turbo)

Intel Core i7-1355U (10 cores, 12 threads, 5GHz Turbo)

Intel Core i7-1365U vPro (10 cores, 12 threads 5.2GHz Turbo) 13th-generation Intel P-series: Intel Core i5-1340P (12 cores, 16 threads, 4.6GHz Turbo)

Intel Core i5-1350P vPro (12 cores, 16 threads, 4.7GHz Turbo)

Intel Core i7-1370P vPro (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5.2GHz Turbo) Graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics

Nvidia GeForce MX550 (on Intel Core i7-1370P model only) Display (WLAN only) 14-inch FHD IPS 1920x1080 resolution, non-touch, anti-glare, 250 nits brightness

(Requires 4G) 14-inch FHD IPS 1920x1080 resolution, non-touch, anti-glare 250 nits brightness

(WLAN only) 14-inch FHD IPS 1920x1080 resolution, touch, anti-glare 300 nits brightness Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe SSD RAM With U-series CPUs: 8GB DDR4 (1x 8GB stick)

16GB DDR4 (1x 16GB stick)

32GB DDR4 (2x 16GB dual channel sticks)

64GB DDR4 (2x 32GB dual channel sticks) With P-series CPUs: 16GB DDR5 (1x 16GB stick)

32GB DDR5 (2x 16GB dual channel sticks)

64GB DDR5 (2x 32GB dual channel sticks) Battery and power 3-cell, 54Wh Battery, Express Charge, Express Charge Boost capable Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port

1x HDMI 2.0 port

1x Universal audio port

1x RJ45 Ethernet port Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 2x2, 802.11ax

Bluetooth wireless card

4G Cat 16

Intel 5000 Global 5G Audio 2x 2W Stereo speakers with Realtek Waves MaxxAudio Camera Full HD RGB camera with mic

Full HD Webcam with Shutter, IR Sensor for Express Sign-In, Privacy, Temporal Noise Reduction

FHD IR webcam with Shutter, Temporal Noise Reduction, Camera Shutter, Mic Dimensions 12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches (321.4 x 212 x 19.1mm) Weight 3.0 pounds (1.36kg)

Dell Latitude 5440: Pricing and availability

You can buy the Dell Latitude 5440 today from Dell.com. Since this is a specialized business laptop, the Latitude 5440 isn't for sale at other retailers at the moment. At the time of writing, pricing starts at $1,229 for the unit with an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the standard 14-inch 1920x1080 display with an FHD camera and 250 nits of brightness.

What's new in the Dell Latitude 5440?

There's not much that's new in the Dell Latitude 5440 compared to the previous generation. The laptop still looks the same as the 5430 and still features a 1920x1080 FHD display. This is despite the fact that other business laptops have gotten bumped to the 16:10 aspect ratio and the 1920x1200 resolution. The only things that are new on this year's model are the jump to 13th-generation Intel CPUs, a new option for Nvidia MX graphics card, the option for faster DDR5 RAM, and a 5G option.

New Intel CPUs

This year's Latitude 5440 sports some new CPU options. Along with the bump to 13th-generation Intel CPUs, there's a new option for both P-series and U-series CPUs. The U-series CPUs run at 15W, and the P-series CPUs at 28W. Previously, the Latitude 5430 only came with U-series options, so you're now getting a bump in CPU power thanks to the higher voltage. Clock speeds on these 13th-generation CPUs are also up. Last year's Core i5-1235U maxed out at 4.4GHz, and this year's Core i5-1335U is slightly up to 4.6GHz, for example. This means more performance for things that might stress the CPU longer, like handling a ton of tabs in your web browser or running virtual machines.

DDR5 RAM

The previous Latitude 5430 featured DDR4 RAM, and this year's model adds the option of DDR5. You'll only get it if you choose a unit with a P-series CPU, but there are several benefits. DDR5 RAM has a higher base speed of 4,800 MT/s over DDR4 RAM's 3,200 MT/s. DDR5 RAM also uses less power. This, in turn, makes the laptop more efficient. You can learn more about the differences in our dedicated guide to DDR4 and DDR5.

Nvidia MX graphics card

If you plan to use your laptop for tasks that need more computing power, then you'll be happy to know that this year's Latitude 5540 now features the option for dedicated Nvidia MX 550 graphics. We're not seeing the option for it on Dell.com yet, but the product page mentions it as a feature, so it'll likely show up down the line.

It's not the most powerful GPU, but there's enough power for light video editing, encoding, and photo editing. RTX graphics are better, but for a light and portable business laptop, MX graphics are still good. Dell has also tweaked thermals to match this new GPU and has added larger fans inside the device to make it run quieter and cooler.

5G option

Finally, there's a 5G option. Previously the Latitude 5430 maxed out with 4G connectivity, but this year's 5440 model adds 5G. If you live in an area that has 5G connectivity, you'll enjoy faster internet connectivity. Of course, you'll have to pay to upgrade for 5Gm, but it might be worth it if you want the very fastest network speeds when away from Wi-Fi.

Where can I buy the Dell Latitude 5440?

The Dell Latitude 5440 is currently only for sale at Dell.com. It's a business laptop, so this exclusive availability to Dell isn't uncommon. If you'd like to buy one, you can purchase it with the link below.