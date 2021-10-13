Dell’s new Latitude rugged laptops can withstand almost anything

Dell has announced a couple of new rugged laptops in its Latitude lineup for businesses. The new Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and the Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme come with designs that can withstand just about anything, as well as high-end specs all around.

Starting with the Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, it’s a 14-inch laptop, and a powerful one a that. It comes with Intel Tiger Lake processors up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 with vPro, and you can also configure it with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It also includes up to two 53.5Wh batteries, and those can give you up to 25 hours of usage on a charge. But if that’s not enough, the batteries are also hot-swappable, so you can replace one without turning off the laptop.

The 14-inch display comes in Full HD resolution, and you can get it with up to 1100 nits of brightness so it can be used in just about any outdoor environment. the touch-enabled version only supports gloves, so it can be used in more extreme conditions. That’s the whole point of these laptops, which have MIL-STD-810H and IP53 ratings to ensure they can survive impacts, dust, and some water. Dell tested the Latitude 5430 Rugged with multiple drops, dust, vibrations, shock, humidity, altitude, and thermal extremes, so it can withstand all of these things.

Connectivity options are also abundant, with plenty of USB ports, Thunderbolt, Ethernet, some optional connections like Pogo pins or a Smart Card reader. You can also add LTE or 5G cellular support to stay connected to the internet while away from Wi-Fi. The laptop also supports the FirstNet network through Band 14 in the United States, giving you more reliable access to emergency services if needed.

Many of the same descriptions apply to the Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme laptop, but some aspects have been cranked up even further. You get the same processor choices, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. There are still up two hot-swappable batteries promising up to 25 hours of use, plenty of ports, and cellular connectivity including FirstNet.

However, the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme is even more durable, as the name suggests. It features IP65 water and dust resistance plus a MIL-STD-810H rating for durability. However, testing for this unit is far more extreme, with drops tests from as high as 72 inches (1.82 meters), and a total of 78 drops for the test. It was also tested with blowing rain, sand, and dust, vibrations, humidity, salt fog, altitude, explosive atmospheres, solar radiation, and more. It’s truly a laptop that’s meant to withstand anything.

The display is also different, being a 13-inch panel, but still Full HD. The bigger difference is that it can reach up to 1400 nits of brightness, so whereas the Dell Latitude 5430 should already be easily visible almost anywhere, this one is even more so. It also supports touch and it can be used with gloves.

The new Dell Latitude rugged laptops will be available to order from December 9th, but pricing information hasn’t been announced. Aside from the new laptops, Dell announced some new products for businesses, such as new VxRail satellite nodes and a Bare Metal Orchestrator for communication services providers.