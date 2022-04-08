Dell Latitude 7330 vs HP EliteBook 830 G9: Which business laptop should you buy?

The Dell Latitude 7330 and the HP EliteBook 830 G9 are two new machines in the business laptop space. Both laptops are powered by Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake processors and offer a bunch of other improvements from the previous versions. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the Dell Latitude 7330 vs HP EliteBook 830 G9 comparison to find out which one’s the better business laptop to buy.

Dell Latitude 7330 vs HP EliteBook 830 G9: Specifications

Before we jump into the comparison, let’s take a quick look at the specifications of each laptop to see what they bring to the table:

Specification Dell Latitude 7330 HP EliteBook 830 G9 CPU 12th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7 U15 vPro 12th Gen Intel Core processors (SKUs TBA) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz, integrated, dual-channel Up to 16GB DDR5 dual-channel memory (non-upgradeable) Storage up to 1 TB, M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD Display 16:9 13.3-inch FHD (1920×1080) WVA Touch, 300 nits, sRGB 100%, Active Pen Support

16:9 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA Non-touch, 250 nits, NTSC 45%, Anti-glare

16:9 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA Non-Touch, 400 nits, sRGB 100%

16:9 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA Non-Touch, 400 nits, sRGB 100%, Ultralight

16:9 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA Touch, 300 nits, NTSC 72%, Anti-glare 13.3-inch 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS, 250 nits

13.3-inch 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS, 400 nits

13.3-inch 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS, HP Sure View Battery 3 cell 41 WHr or 4 cell 58 WHr 60W adapter, Type-C, Small Form Factor 65W adapter, Type-C 90W adapter, Type-C

38Whr or 51Whr battery 45W adapter 65W adapter

Ports 2x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 with Power Delivery & DisplayPort 1.4

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 with Power share

1x HDMI 2.0

1x Optional external uSIM card tray (WWAN only)

1x Optional Contacted SmartCard Reader

1 x Universal Audio jack

Wedge Shaped Lock slot 2x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1

2x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4

1x HDMI 2.0

1X Nano SIM slot

1x combo headphone/microphone Audio 2 x Speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro Stereo speakers Webcam HD Camera

Optional FHD + IR camera 5MP webcam Windows Hello Touch Fingerprint Reade

Optional Face IR camera (Windows Hello compliant) NA Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz) AX211 2×2

Bluetooth 5.2

Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE-A CAT 16 (DW5821e)

Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE-A CAT 16 (DW5821e) (eSIM enabled) for AT&T, Verizon & T-Mobile. US only Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Intel XMM 7560R + LTE Advanced Pro (Cat 16) Size (WxDxH) 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm (12.0 x 7.87 x 0.67 in) 300 x 215 x 19.6 mm (1 1.81 x 8.46 x 7.6 in) Weight 0.967 kg (2.13lbs) (Laptop)

1.36 kg (3.0 lbs) (2-in-1) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) starting weight Price Latitude 7330 Ultralight configuration: starting at $1,899

Latitude 7330 (carbon fiber): starting at $1,969

Latitude 7330 (aluminum): starting at $2,004 TBA

Performance

Both laptops, as you can see, are powered by Intel’s new 12th gen vPro processors. While we know that the Dell Latitude 7330 notebooks will be using the Alder Lake U-series processors, we’re still waiting on HP to reveal the exact SKUs used in their EliteBook 830 G9 notebook. That being said, we’re pretty sure the EliteBook 830 G9 will also be using either the U-series or P-series chips. This is because the H-series chips in the Alder lake mobile series are mostly reserved for high-performance notebooks.

The Core i7-1280P is the top-of-the-line chip in the Alder Lake P-series lineup and it comes with a total of 14 cores and 20 threads. The U-series is headlined by the Core i7-1265U with 10 cores and 12 threads. Besides the Core i7 processor, we expect both Dell and HP to offer other SKUs with Core i5 processors in the line up too. We’ll update the specs sheet once we have more clarity on the exact variants that are available to purchase, so be sure to stay tuned.

We’ve seen some powerful notebooks in the Latitude and EliteBook series before, so we expect these new ones to be equally good. As for the memory, only the EliteBook 830 G9 is using DDR5 memory modules. Dell has decided to stick to DDR4 memory modules for its Latitude 7330 notebooks. You’ll have to buy the more expensive and premium Latitude 9000 series laptops to take advantage of the DDR5 memory modules.

It is, however, worth pointing out that the Latitude 7330 comes with up to 32GB RAM but the EliteBook 830 G9 comes with only up to 16GB memory. As for the storage, the EliteBook 830 G9 can be configured with up to 2TB SSD whereas the Latitude 7330 tops out at 1TB. The general performance of both notebooks should be on-par with each other, although we’ll have to see how the thermals stack up under load. Both are vPro machines with Intel’s EVO certification, so the systems can also be deployed with a bunch of enterprise management and security features.

Display

The display section is where the comparison gets a lot more interesting. All the Latitude 7330 notebooks come with a 16:9 aspect ratio panel whereas the EliteBook 830 G9 comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio panel. It comes down to personal preference but we think a 16:10 aspect ratio panel works well in the case of business laptops. This is because a 16:10 aspect ratio panel offers more vertical screen space, thereby allowing you to see more of, say, an excel sheet or a webpage.

Watching videos or playing games may feel a bit weird on a 16:10 aspect ratio panel as they show black bars on both the top as well as the bottom, but those aren’t the USP of these laptops, to begin with. Another thing that’s worth pointing out about these two notebooks is that the Latitude 7330 also has touchscreen options, which is something that’s missing on the EliteBook 830 G9. Touchscreen panels tend to come in handy in the case of business notebooks, so you might want to consider buying the Dell Latitude notebook just for that.

Lastly, we’d like to highlight that the HP EliteBook 830 G9 comes with HP’s Sure View privacy display. It’s essentially a digital version of a privacy screen and we think this is also a solid addition to business notebooks. Dell is also offering something similar on the Latitude 7330 laptop. It’s a built-in software feature within Dell Optimiser 3.0, and it can blur the screen when it detects someone looking over your shoulder. Pretty neat implementation from both manufacturers to address privacy concerns. You’re probably not going to notice much of a difference when it comes to the resolution but Dell seems to have more color-calibrated panels too, so that’s worth making a note of.

Design & ports

Both the Dell Latitude 7330 and the HP EliteBook 830 G9 have a fairly simple design, but there are a few things worth mentioning about the Dell Latitude 7330. The Latitude 7330 is already a pretty light notebook, but the company has now launched an Ultralight variant too. This particular variant weighs less than a kilogram, making it the lightest 13.3-inch enterprise notebook out there. Even the carbon fiber and aluminum variants of the notebook are fairly light. And for what it’s worth, all the Latitude 7330 variants are also hair thinner than the HP EliteBook 830 G9 notebook.

One of the best things about the Dell Latitude 7330 notebook is that it doesn’t skimp on any essentials like ports, webcam, etc. Even the Ultralight version retains all the ports, which is pretty good. You get dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, HDMI 2.0, a headphone jack, etc. The HP EliteBook 830 G9, on the other hand, lacks these fancy features. However, you do get all the essentials including the ports, webcam, and more. In fact, the HP EliteBook 830 G9 offers an additional USB Type-A port, which is pretty good.

Another thing to note about the Dell Latitude 7330 notebook is that it’s also available in a 2-in-1 form-factor with a touchscreen. There’s no such option on the EliteBook 830 G9, so you know which one to pick if you want a 2-in-1 notebook. We’ll have more to talk about the designs of each of these machines once we get our hands on them. Both the Dell Latitude 7330 and the HP EliteBook 830 G9 have webcams on top of the display.

The webcam used in the Latitude 7330 is an HD camera with an optional IR camera for Windows Hello support. All three new Latitude 7000 series laptops also come with an optional FHD camera, so you might want to consider the FHD sensor if you attend a lot of video calls and online meetings on a daily basis. HP just says it uses a 5MP camera without actually mentioning the resolution or whether it supports Windows Hello or not. We’d assume this one supports Windows Hello too, although we’ll have to wait until the laptop arrives on the market to confirm that.

Connectivity options on both laptops include WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. Both the laptops also support LTE but the SIM support is optional on the Dell Latitude 7330.

Dell Latitude 7330 vs HP EliteBook 830 G9: Which one should you buy?

Both the Dell Latitude 7330 and the HP EliteBook 830 G9 are great additions to the business laptop space. These are two powerful notebooks powered by the 12th Intel Core vPro processors and a bunch of other solid specs. The Dell Latitude 7330, however, looks a little more promising on the display and the design front. Being able to buy a 2-in-1 option makes it a great option over the standard EliteBook 830 G9. The EliteBook 830 G9 does have the advantage with its 16:10 aspect ratio panel, so keep that in mind.

It’s tough to pick an outright winner in this comparison mainly because we don’t know the exact pricing and availability details of the EliteBook 830 G9 just yet. But for a starting price of $1,899, the Dell Latitude 7330 does look very promising. We’ll have more to talk about each of these notebooks once we get our hands on them for a full review, so be sure to sure stay tuned.

