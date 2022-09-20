Dell Latitude 7330 vs HP EliteBook 840 G9: Which is better?

Dell and HP make some amazing laptops that fall under the XPS and Spectre branding, but there’s a lot more than just consumer devices. Both companies are behind some of the best business laptops in 2022. Two perfect examples are the Dell Latitude 7330 and the HP EliteBook 840 G9, which share similar 12th generation processors, and a study design. So you might be wondering which one is better than which for your cash.

In this guide, we’ll be diving deeper into the specifications behind both of these laptops. We’ll look at things like the performance, display, design, keyboard, trackpad, and even webcam and overall connectivity. Feel free to use the navigation links to jump to a specific point in the article.

Dell Latitude 7330 vs HP EliteBook 840 G9 Specs:

Spec Dell Latitude 7330 HP Elitebook 840 G9 Operating System Windows 11

Ubuntu Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro Education

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Single Language

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Enterprise is available with a Volume Licensing Agreement)

Windows 10 Pro (available through downgrade rights from Windows 11 Pro)

FreeDOS Processor 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i5-1245U vPro Enterprise (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Enterprise (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 12MB cache) 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1250P vPro

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1270P vPro

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1280P vPro Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe RAM Up to 16GB DDR4, 3200 MHz, integrated 64 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM, not soldered,

Dual channel support Storage Up to 512GB m.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 256 GB up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe M.2 SSD TLC

256 GB up to 512 GB PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe M.2 SED SSD TLC

256 GB up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe Value M.2 SSD Display Laptop: ULTRALIGHT: 13.3-inch 16:9 Full HD (1920 x 1080), Antiglare, Super low power, touch, 400 nits, HD Cam, WLAN

Laptop: 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080), Antiglare, No-Touch, 250 Nits, HD RGB Cam, Carbon Fiber

Laptop: 13.3inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Antiglare, Super low power, No-Touch, Comfort View+, WVA, 400 nits, FHR IR Webcam+ IP WLAN 2-in-1: 13.3-inch 16:9 Full HD (1920 x 1080), 300 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, Super Low Power, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DXC, touch, pen support 14-inch WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare (1920×1200) 250 Nits

14-inch WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare (1920×1200) 400 nits

14-inch WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare (1920×1200) 250 nits, touch

14-inch WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare (1920×1200) Anti Glare Privacy Screen, 1000 nits Audio Dual speaker setup with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Dual noise-canceling microphones Audio by Bang & Olufsen, dual stereo speakers, dual array world-facing microphones Webcam Laptop: HD Camera with Camera Shutter 2-in-1: FHD/IR Camera with Express Sign-In + Intelligent Privacy, Temporal Noise Reduction, Camera Shutter 5 MP Camera Windows Hello Yes, webcam on 2-in-1, and optional fingerprint sensor on laptop Yes, IR and Fingerprint reader on some models Battery 3-cell 41Whr battery

4-cell 58Whr battery

Up to 90W USB Type-C power adapter Long Life 51Whr Fast Charge 3 cell Battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

3.5mm headphone jack

Nano SIM slot (optional)

SmartCard reader (optional) 2 Thunderbolt4 with USB4 Type-C

2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 HDMI 2.0

1 AC power

Headphone / mic combo Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE Cat16/Cat9 Intel AX211Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

Intel XMM 7560 R+ LTE-Advanced Pro Cat 16 WWAN Broadband Wireless

Intel 5000 5G Solution WWAN Broadband Wireless Colors Silver

Dark grey Silver Size Laptop: Magnesium 12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches Laptop: Carbon Fiber: 12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches Laptop: Aluminum: 12.07 x 7.87 x 0.65 inches 2-in-1: 12.07 x 7.87 x 0.65 inches 12.42 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches Weight Laptop: Magnesium 2.13 pounds Laptop: Carbon Fiber: 2.50 pounds Laptop: Aluminum: 2.67 pounds 2-in-1: 3.06 pounds 2.99 pounds Price Starting at $1,899 Starting at $2,197

Performance: It’s Intel U-series vs Intel P-series

Based on the specs that you can see above, you’ll see the common theme. Both of these laptops come with Intel’s 12th-generation processors. Yet there is a small difference. Dell is using the Intel U-series chips, and HP is going for Intel’s P-series. Without getting too technical, these chips run at different wattages, but offer the same types of performance and efficiency cores. In the long term, if you opt for the Dell, you should end up getting better battery life (we got to around four hours in our tests,) as U-series chips run at 15 watts. Intel P-series chips, found on the HP, run at 28 watts. That’s a little bit more power, for your money, but not really something you’re likely to notice.

I really prefer power in my laptop, so I’d opt for the P-series, but the battery is also important, too. In fact, in our review, we found that the U-series chips in the Dell are really well-performing, especially when it comes to web browsing and every tasks. You can see this in the benchmarks that we ran in our review below where we compared it to a similar device with P-series chips. But do note that performance will vary based on how you’ve configured your device. Results may vary, and these just reference claims and tests as we’ve yet to review the HP.

Latitude 7330 Ultralight

Core i7-1265U Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Core i7-1260P HP Elite Dragonfly G3

Core i7-1265U PCMark 10 4,991 5,178 5,094 3DMark: Time Spy 1,225 1,761 1,717 Geekbench 5 (single / multi) 1,754 / 5,991 1,622 / 8,207 1,713 / 7,284 Cinebench R23 (single / multi) 1,568 / 5,677 1,309 / 7,115 1,692 / 6,756 CrossMark (overall / productivity / creativity / responiveness) 1,488 / 1,489 / 1,576 / 1,253 1,547 / 1,436 / 1,771 / 1,292 1,559 / 1,484 / 1,744 / 1,288

There’s not much difference in terms of overall performance, but do keep in mind that benchmarks don’t always equate to actual performance. Both laptops are still quite fast for everyday things. You’d probably only need a very powerful laptop if you’re doing intensive tasks.

Another thing that comes into performance is the amount of RAM in these devices. More RAM usually equals better performance. In this matter, HP is better, as you can add up to 64GB of RAM. Dell only lets you go up to 16GB. I doubt more than 16GB is needed anyway for common office work unless it’s more demanding things like light video editing or running virtual machines.

Display: HP is better, it has 16:10

If you account for the display, there’s one big thing to consider. The HP Elitebook has a better and bigger 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio screen and packs a higher 1920 x 1200 resolution. On the Dell Latitude, it’s a standard 13-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 panel, that’s becoming less common on premium laptops like these. I hardly can recommend a laptop that’s 16:9 anymore.

Overall, I much prefer the display on the HP. The 16:10 aspect ratio allows you to fit a lot more on your screen. This is especially true when stacking windows side by side and multitasking. 16:9 displays are much more cramped, and you’ll notice that on the Dell because it has an ugly bottom chin on the display. The screen on the HP unit is quite bigger for the opposite reason, there’s no chin and it allows HP to fit a 14-inch screen in a 13-inch chassis! Even the 2-in-1 version of the Dell Latitude has a 16:9 screen, which is a shame since it can be used in so many more ways.

Generally speaking, when we reviewed it, the display supported 100% sRGB, 77% NTSC, 82% Adobe RGB, and 83% P3. I think this is pretty good for anything you might have up on your screen, particularly for a business laptop, and the HP should also put out similar color gamuts. Oh, and both laptops come with touch options, too, which is usually a huge plus for me since you can touch the screen for quick tasks like signing your name on a document.

Design: The Dell Latitude also comes as a 2-in-1

Now let’s get into the design, which accounts for the size, weight, and materials used in these devices. There’s a lot that you’ll have to wrap your head around here. The Dell Latitude comes in various design options, as well as a 2-in-1. The HP EliteBook, meanwhile, just comes in a single clamshell form factor. Here, I choose the Dell because it comes in a variety of different design options.

On top of coming in a 2-in-1, you’ll find that the Dell Latitude also has a few different options. The clamshell version comes in either carbon fiber, magnesium, or aluminum. The magnesium option is dubbed “Ultralight” by Dell and is the slimmest version as it’s just 2.13 pounds. We reviewed this unit, and it’s the one I’d choose. Picking either the carbon fiber or aluminum versions adds more weight at 2.5 or 2.6 pounds. Overall, the dimensions are the same across all models at around 0.65 inches, so this isn’t a worry.

If you look at the HP, it’s still a pretty compact laptop, too. It’s not as big as 16-inch devices, and by dimensions, it’s just slightly bigger and heavier at 2.99 pounds and 0.76 in thickness. This isn’t something everyone might notice, though.

Accounting for just the color and finish, Dell’s better with two options. You can pick either silver or dark gray. HP’s laptop only comes in silver. Both aren’t exactly exciting, so we’ll let you pick which suits you best.

Webcam, ports, and connectivity: HP has the win

Our final section looks at connectivity, ports, and the webcam on these laptops. Across all three areas, HP is better. I say that because HP’s webcam is of higher quality. HP also offers the option to add 5G connectivity, which more people are looking for these days.

Generally, both laptops are equipped with cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5. However, the HP is ready for 5G thanks to the optional Intel 5000 5G Solution WWAN Broadband Wireless. Dell’s laptop maxes out at 4G, so you’ll get faster internet on the go with the HP EliteBook.

Looking at ports, this is the area where both laptops are great. You’ll be able to live a dongle-free life. There are 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports on both laptops, NanoSIM, SmartCard, 3.5 mm headphone jacks, and HDMI and USB-A. The HP has an additional USB-A port if it matters to you. Again, this is great stuff, making it easy to connect your favorite accessories on the go.

Webcams are what I’ll end with, and HP wins here by miles. Their laptop has a 5MP sensor. Dell’s is stuck at either HD or FHD. There is software on board to help make the outputted image look better on the Dell, but nothing can beat a bigger and better sensor. In the long run, you’ll look better on calls on the HP than you would on the Dell. IR cameras are optional on both laptops, too, so you can add this if you want to login into your PC with your face.

Final thoughts: Buy the HP

Between these two laptops, it’s a fair decision to pick the HP Elitebook 840 G9. The performance of these devices might come close, but otherwise speaking, Dell’s Latitude is hard to suggest. HP put a better webcam on its device, better connectivity, and even a better display. If you’re looking to buy either the Dell Latitude 7330 or the HP Elitebook 840 G9, you can check both out via the links below. If you decided that you don’t fancy these laptops, then don’t worry. You also can check out several other more mainstream models, which we have a collection for.

