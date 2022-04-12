Dell Latitude 7330 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1: Which 13-inch laptop to buy?

Dell unleashed a new batch of notebooks in its Latitude series and they’re looking pretty impressive from what we’ve seen so far. We have a handful of new laptops under the Latitude and they’ll span across a bunch of different size options. If you’re looking to buy a new 13-inch laptop on the market, then the Dell Latitude 7330 is a great option to consider. it goes head-to-head with a lot of other premium notebooks in this series. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the Dell Latitude 7330 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 comparison to find out which one’s better.

Dell Latitude 7330 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1: Specifications

Before we begin the comparison, let’s first take a look at the specifications table to see what each of these notebooks brings to the table. Here, take a look:

Specification Dell Latitude 7330 Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 CPU 12th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7 U15 vPro Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 RAM Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz, integrated, dual-channel Up to 32GB LPDDR4 RAM (dual-channel, soldered) Storage up to 1 TB, M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display 16:9 13.3-inch FHD (1920×1080) WVA Touch, 300 nits, sRGB 100%, Active Pen Support

16:9 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA Non-touch, 250 nits, NTSC 45%, Anti-glare

16:9 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA Non-Touch, 400 nits, sRGB 100%

16:9 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA Non-Touch, 400 nits, sRGB 100%, Ultralight

16:9 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA Touch, 300 nits, NTSC 72%, Anti-glare 3.3-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 300 nits, 100% sRGB Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 300 nits, 72% NTSC, touch Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 400 nits, 100% sRGB, low blue light

Battery 3 cell 41 WHr or 4 cell 58 WHr 60W adapter, Type-C, Small Form Factor 65W adapter, Type-C 90W adapter, Type-C

49.5Whr battery (up to 28 hours video playback) Ports 2x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 with Power Delivery & DisplayPort 1.4

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 with Power share

1x HDMI 2.0

1x Optional external uSIM card tray (WWAN only)

1x Optional Contacted SmartCard Reader

1 x Universal Audio jack

Wedge Shaped Lock slot 2 USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2)

3.5mm headphone jack

SIM card slot Audio 2 x Speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro

2 x noise cancelling microphones Two speakers with Dolby audio

Three far-field microphones

Qualcomm Voice and Audio Suite Webcam HD Camera

Optional FHD + IR camera 5MP camera with IR & Computer Vision Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz) AX211 2×2

Bluetooth 5.2

Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE-A CAT 16 (DW5821e) Intel Wi-Fi 6E (2×2)

5G (mmWave + sub6) Size (WxDxH) 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm (12.0 x 7.87 x 0.67 in) 298.7 x 206.4 x 13.4 mm (11.76 x 8.13 x 0.53 in) Weight 0.967 kg (2.13lbs) (Laptop)

1.36 kg (3.0 lbs) (2-in-1) 1.06kg (2.35 lbs) Price Latitude 7330 Ultralight configuration: starting at $1,899

Latitude 7330 (carbon fiber): starting at $1,969

Latitude 7330 (aluminum): starting at $2,004 $1,099

Performance

If you look at the specifications table above, you’ll quickly realize that the Dell Latitude 7330 is powered by Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake mobile chips. Since it has a thin and light form factor, Dell is using Intel’s new low-powered U-series chips that are rated for a 15W TDP. We haven’t had a chance to test the new U-series chips yet, but Intel is touting some impressive performance even for these low-powered chips. The 15W Alder Lake U-series is headlined by the Intel Core i7-1265U chip with 10 cores and 12 threads.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. This is one of the first laptops to be powered by these new chips. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, for those of you who don’t know, is an Arm-based chipset with eight cores. Four out of eight of these cores are based on Arm’s Cortex-X1 cores for high-performance, while the remaining four cores are based on Cortex-A78 and they’re power-efficient cores. This type of hybrid architecture is similar to Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake chips.

The Alder Lake Core i7-1265U, for instance, packs 10 cores out of which two are high-performance cores whereas the remaining right cores are power-efficient cores. The hybrid architecture allows these chips to offer an exceptional balance of performance and battery life. We’ll have more to talk about the performance of both of these once we’ve had a chance to test both laptops side-by-side for a comparison. In the meantime, we suggest you take a look at our hands-on with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 reference design, to know more about Qualcomm’s new compute platform.

For RAM, we’re looking at 32GB of dual-channel memory on both notebooks. The Dell Latitude 7330 uses DDR4 memory with 3200MHz speed, whereas the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 uses LPDDR4 memory. Both laptops can be purchased with up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD out of the box, so no differences there. It’ll be interesting to see how the new Qualcomm chips stack up against some other big names in the computing space.

Since we’re looking at low-powered chips for both laptops, you can expect both of them to last long on a single charge. The Dell Latitude 7330 can be purchased with either a 3 cell 41 WHr or a 4 cell 58 WHr battery. The ThinkPad X13s Gen 1, on the other hand, packs a 49.5Whr battery. Lenovo is promising a whopping 28 hours of battery life on a single charge for the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1, but we’ll have to test the laptop ourselves to see if that’s really the case. The Dell Latitude 7330, powered by the low-powered U-series chips should also offer pretty good battery life.

Display

All the Dell Latitude 7330 variants come with 13.3-inch FHD panels with a 16:9 aspect ratio. You can choose between touch and non-touch panels and some of them are calibrated differently. Regardless of the one you choose, you’re essentially getting a good quality panel. All the displays come with an anti-glare coating and the touch variants also have active pen support. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means it’s taller than the traditional 16:9 panels. This is more in line with a lot of other notebooks in the ThinkPad X series, so we’re not surprised.

A tall 16:10 aspect ratio panel is ideal for productivity and they’re becoming more common these days. A tall display is perfect for web browsing, editing a document, among other things. Both the Dell Latitude 7330 and the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 notebooks have FHD resolutions, but that should be more than good enough for a 13.3-inch laptop. It’s worth highlighting that there’s touchscreen option with the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 laptop, so keep that in mind while making a purchase decision.

Both the laptops also have a webcam on top of the panel. Lenovo hasn’t mentioned the supported resolution for this camera, but it says it’s a 5MP camera “with Computer Vision”. The Dell Latitude 7330, on the other hand, lets you choose between an HD and an FHD camera. It’s hard to tell which one’s going to be better in terms of the quality, but we think both of them should be good enough to tackle the day-to-day video calls.

On top of that, you also get an IR camera for Windows Hello support on both notebooks. While the IR support is optional on the Dell Latitude 7330 since you also get a fingerprint scanner for authentication, it’s available by default on all variants of the ThinkPad x13s notebook. Some other noteworthy features of Latitude 7330’s webcam include a camera shutter for additional privacy, an ambient light sensor, support for Dell Express Sign-In authentication, and more.

Design and Ports

Dell has some done interesting things with the design this time around. All the new Latitude notebooks now have a solid design and a more premium build quality. The Dell Latitude 7330 was already quite light with a carbon fiber finish but they’ve now introduced an Ultralight model that weighs in at under a kilogram, thanks to the magnesium alloy materials. The Latitude 7330 Ultralight weighs just 2.13lbs, making it the smallest and lightest 13.3-inch 16:9 premium commercial laptop. Even the 2-in-1 variant weighs 3lbs, which is lighter than a lot of other notebooks.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 isn’t too heavy either coming in at just 2.35 lbs. The ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 is thinner, thoguh. The X13s Gen 1 measures 13.4mm and the Dell Latitude 7330 is 16.96mm thick. The overall footprint of the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 is also smaller, so keep that in mind. However, it’s worth pointing out that the Dell Latitude 7330 is also available in a 2-in-1 form-factor, which isn’t an option on the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1.

As for the ports, the Dell Latitude 7330 carries two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port along with an HDMI 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get an optional external uSIM card tray and a smart card reader. The ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 disappoints a bit with its ports selection. It comes with two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. This means you may have to use adapters to use some of your peripherals. The Dell Latitude 7330 is definitely a winner when it comes to ports selection.

Connectivity options on both laptops include WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5, but the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 wins with supports for mmWave 5G. While this isn’t the first laptop to support 5G, the support for mmWave 5G makes it stand out from others. You’ll be future-proofed as far as connectivity on the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 goes, so do consider this while making a purchase decision.

Dell Latitude 7330 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1: Which one should you buy?

We have a lot of positives things to say about both laptops and we think they both are equally good. That being said, there are a few things that makes each of them stand out from others. The Dell Latitude 7330, for instance, comes in a 2-in-1 form factor and is incredibly light. The ThinkPad X13s Gen 1, on the other hand, is thinner and has a more portable footprint overall. Both machines are powered by low-powered chips too which means you can expect them to offer good power efficiency. They both have 13.3-inch panels, but the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 is arguably better thanks to its 16:10 aspect ratio panel.

Lastly, it’s worth pointing out that the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 is significantly cheaper with a starting price of $1,099. The Dell Latitude 7330, on the other hand, starts at $1,899. We’ll add links to buy both machines as soon as they’re available to purchase to stay tuned. If you’re not interested in either of these laptops, then we suggest you check our collection of the best business laptops out there. Alternatively, you can also check out the best Dell laptops and the best ThinkPads to find some other options.