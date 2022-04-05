Dell Latitude 7430: Price, release date, and everything you need to know

Since Intel introduced its 12th-generation Core processors earlier this year, more and more laptops have been revealed with the new hardware. One of those laptops is the new Dell Latitude 7430, a high-end business laptop packing some notable improvements over the previous generation.

In addition to the new processors, there are some more additions to this model, including 5G support and an improved webcam. As is often the case with Latitude laptops, the Dell Latitude 7430 is available in both clamshell laptop or 2-in-1 form factors. We should also note that the Latitude 7430 is part of a family that also includes the Latitude 7330 and 7530. The design is identical across the lineup, as are many of the specs.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Dell Latitude 7430, from its specs to its release date and pricing, so if you’re interested in this laptop, you’ve come to the right place.

Specs

Dell Latitude 7430 Operating system(s) Windows 11

Ubuntu (Laptop only) Processor Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 with vPro, U15 and P series Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 4800MHz dual-channel

Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz dual-channel Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display Laptop/clamshell 14-inch 16:9 FHD+ (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC 14-inch 16:9 FHD+ (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC 14-inch 16:9 FHD+ (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC, SafeScreen 14-inch 16:9 FHD+ (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, super low power, low blue light, ComfortView Plus 2-in-1 14-inch 16:9 FHD+ (1920 x 1080), anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, super low power, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DX, touch and pen support

Audio Dual speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Dual noise-canceling microphones Webcam 720p HD webcam with camera shutter

1080p Full HD + IR camera with Dell Express Sign-In, Intelligent Privacy, ambient light sensor, and camera shutter Security IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint sensor (optional) Battery 3-cell 41Whr battery

4-cell 58Whr battery Up to 90W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader

Optional: Nano SIM slot

Optional: Smart Card reader (contacted) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 4G LTE Cat16/Cat9

Colors Silver (aluminum models)

Black (carbon fiber models) Size (WxDxH) 321.35 x 208.69 x 17.27 mm (12.65 x 8.22 x 0.68 in) Weight Laptop: Starts at 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)

2-in-1: Starts at 1.35kg (2.97 lbs) Starting price $1,969

What is the release date of the Dell Latitude 7430?

If you’re interested in buying the Latitude 7430, you shouldn’t have long to wait. Along with most of the refreshed Latitude lineup, Dell says this model will be available starting in April 2022, so it’s only a few weeks away as of writing this article. This falls in line with many of the laptops launching with Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors, which were first unveiled back at CES 2022 in January.

While the initial launch will be in April, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to buy any configuration you want right off the bat. What many companies tend to do is launch only certain models at first, with more configurations becoming available over time. This allows companies to manage their stock and meet demand more easily. It’s especially important considering the supply shortages that are affecting many parts of the tech world right now. As such, if you want a very specific configuration, it’s possible you’ll have to wait a while longer.

What is the price of the Dell Latitude 7430?

Dell says the Latitude 7430 will have a starting price of $1,969 when it launches in April, which is in line with what we’ve come to expect with high-end business laptops such as this one. It’s not exactly cheap, but it’s not far off from its predecessor. We don’t know exactly what this base price includes, but it will likely start with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, judging from how the Latitude 7420 was priced.

This also won’t include things like cellular connectivity, a fingerprint reader and other optional upgrades. All of these changes will naturally increase the price if you want to add them, so you could end up paying significantly more than that base price. Because you can combine these specs at will, it’s hard to say how much your specific configuration will cost.

On the other hand, Dell often runs discounts on many of its laptops, bringing their price down to a more reasonable level. This is common with business laptops, and you might be able to get a good deal if you’re willing to wait a while longer.

What’s new with the Dell Latitude 7430?

As you’d probably expect, the Dell Latitude 7430 comes with a handful of upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Latitude 7420. These include new Intel processors, new privacy features, and other improvements. Here’s everything that’s new:

Intel 12th-generation processors

Intel’s new 12th-generation processors, also known as Alder Lake, are one of the biggest changes you’ll find in this year’s laptops, and they’re no joke. Intel is using a brand-new approach to its chip designs featuring a hybrid architecture. These processors come with both performance (P) cores and efficient (E) cores, which allows them to have a much higher core count in total and also helps them be more efficient thanks to the lower power used by the efficient cores.

The Dell Latitude 7430 comes with the new P-series processors, which makes it an even bigger deal. These CPUs have a 28W TDP, which is significantly higher than the 15W processors we used to see in most premium ultrabooks. That means you get that much more performance, and the new P-series CPUs have up to 14 cores and 20 threads – a major leap from the quad-core, eight-thread chips that were found in the Latitude 7420. You can still get the Latitude 7430 with U-series processors, though, now called U15. The 12th-generation U15 processors come with up to 10 cores and 12 threads, so it’s still a significant upgrade from the previous generation.

Along with the new processors comes support for new LPDDR5 RAM, and you can get that with the Latitude 7430, too. Specifically, this RAM is clocked at 4800MHz. There are also options for DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz, though.

5G support

Another notable upgrade with the Dell Latitude 7430 is that you can now configure with support for 5G cellular networks. Cellular connectivity is a common feature in business laptops, but the previous generation could only be configured with 4G LTE with Cat16 speeds. Now, while you can still go that route if you want something more affordable, there’s also the option for 5G connectivity. Of course, you can also ignore cellular support altogether if you don’t need it.

New display privacy features

The display options overall haven’t changed a while lot with this generation, but what you do get are some new privacy features. These features are specifically available if you choose the Full HD camera with the IR sensor, and they help keep your private information safe. One of them is called onlooker detection, and it blurs the screen on your laptop if it detects someone is standing behind you and looking at your screen. The other it called Look-away Detect, and it dims the display when you’re looking at something else, making it harder for others to read and saving battery at the same time.

As is often the case with business laptops, you can also configure the display with a SafeScreen option, which is a more traditional privacy screen. This makes it so that you can only see the screen if you’re staring right at it, and if you look at it from an angle, you can’t see anything. This allows you to work while ensuring no one else can see what you’re working on.

Where can I buy the Dell Latitude 7430?

If you’re interested in buying the Dell Latitude 7430, as we’ve mentioned, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for it to be available. It’s planned to launch in April, and the initial launch will likely only be on Dell’s website. If you want to get it as soon as possible, that’s the best place to go. We’ll have a purchase link below as soon as it’s available.

There’s a good chance that some configurations of the Latitude 7430 will end up at more traditional retailers like Best Buy or Amazon, too. These are typically the most popular configurations, and if you want the broadest selection, buying directly from Dell is almost always your best option. That’s because there are so many different configurations available and it wouldn’t be sustainable for Dell to keep stock of all of them at every retailer.

In the meantime, if you want a different laptop, you can check out the best Dell laptops you can buy today. Or, stop by our roundup of the best laptops overall to check out great options from other brands.