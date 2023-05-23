Dell Latitude 7440 Multiple form factor options The Dell Latitude 7440 is a trio of portable business laptops with options for aluminum, ultralight, and 2-in-1 form factors to suit your business needs. They have Intel 13th-generation vPro CPUs, 16:10 aspect ratio displays, and other business-focused features. Pros Comes in multiple form factors, including 2-in-1 Intel 13th-gen vPro CPUs IR camera option for Windows Hello Cons Expensive Limited fast ship options $1749 at Dell

If you’re in the market for a great business laptop, two companies are top contenders. HP has its EliteBook series, with the EliteBook 840 G10 being one of the latest additions. Meanwhile, Dell has its Latitude series for business users, including its new Latitude 7440.

Both of these laptops come with the latest 13th-gen Intel CPUs with vPro options and have solid keyboards, which will come in handy with creating reports. They also have 14-inch screens with durable designs. On the face of things, that would seem like two very similar laptops, but the choice isn’t as clear-cut, especially when you go into the number of variants of each available.

Dell Latitude 7440 vs. HP EliteBook 840 G10: Price, specs & availability

The Dell Latitude 7440 is available right now from Dell.com in three variants: aluminum, ultralight, and 2-in-1. The cheapest configuration right now is $1,869, but prices fluctuate regularly, which is common with business laptops. That price gets you an aluminum case with a non-touch 14-inch screen with 250 nits of brightness; it's powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1345U, 256GB of NVMe storage, and 16GB of DDR5. Prices can easily reach $3,000 or more if you want 5G cellular connectivity, higher storage, and a touchscreen. With the versatility of the three variants, it's looking like it will join the ranks of one of the best laptops from Dell.

HP’s EliteBook 840 G10 starts at $2,241 and is available from HP.com starting on June 7. Other retailers like B&H also have preorders up with lower prices, so it’s possible that HP’s site will also drop prices after release. The lowest-tier configuration has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P, a display with 250 nits of peak brightness, and 8GB of RAM. A top-tier EliteBook 840 G10 with 5G cellular, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a display with 1,000 nits peak brightness can easily break the $4,000 mark.



Dell Latitude 7440 HP EliteBook 840 G10 Brand Dell HP Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD class 35 Up to 1TB M.2 PCIE NVMe Gen 4 x4 standard SSD CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7 U-series or P-series vPro Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7 U-series or P-series vPro Memory Up to 32 GB, LPDDR5, 4800 MT/s, integrated, dual channel Up to 64GB DDR5-5200 RAM (Upgradable) Operating System Windows 10, Windows 11, Ubuntu Windows 11 Battery 38 Whr or 57Whr 38Wh or 51.3Wh Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.0, Audio jack, optional SmartCard Reader, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x Nano SIM, 1x Combo Headphone /Mic, Smart Card reader (optional) Camera FHD, FHD IR, 5MP IR MIPI 5MP IR camera Display (Size, Resolution) Laptop: 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD+, QHD+ touch or non touch/ 2-in-1 14-inch FHD+ 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD, 1920x1080 resolution, anti-glare, optional HP Sureview 250, 400, or 1,000 nits brightness or 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits with 120Hz refresh rate Weight Laptop: Starting at 2.33 pounds on ultralight, 2.93 pounds on aluminum, and 3.37 pounds on 2-in-1 3 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Dimension Laptop: Ultralight: 12.32 x 8.67 x 0.71 inches/ Aluminum 12.32 x 8.77 x 0.72 inches/ 2-in-1 12.32 x 8.77 x 0.72 inches 12.42 x 8.83 x 0.75 inches Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi 6E, R2+ Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card, Optional M.2 WWAN (4G CAT16 LTE or 5G) Speakers 4x Top & Bottom Firing Speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro Dual speakers with discrete amps tuned by Bang & Olufsen Price From $1,749 From $2.241

Design: The Dell Latitude 7440 has different form factors to consider

While both of these laptops are designed for business users, only the Dell Latitude 7440 has different form factor options. It comes in ultralight, 2-in-1, and aluminum models, while the HP EliteBook 840 G10 only comes in aluminum. The Dell Latitude 7440 ultralight uses plastics to shave over a pound off the weight of the 2-in-1 and over half a pound from the aluminum clamshell version. That makes it ideal for anyone who has to transport the laptop around, although durability is likely reduced due to the lack of metal housing. The 2-in-1 variant can be flipped around and supports pen input if your business wants more versatility in daily use.

Whichever model you choose, both come in slim designs. The Latitude 7440 just takes the crown here, but it’s a matter of fractions of an inch in all dimensions. The thinnest ultralight model is 0.71 inches thick, vs 0.75 inches on the HP EliteBook 840 G10. Even the largest model in the Latitude 7440 range, the 2-in-1, is smaller at 0.72 inches thick. The keyboard on the EliteBook 840 G10 seems unchanged from the previous version, which is one of the best in its class. The keyboard on the Latitude 7440 is also worth mentioning, as it uses Mini-LED backlighting to reduce keyboard power usage by up to 75%, according to Dell.

Finishing up with the design, it’s time to discuss connectivity options. Both laptops have Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, and combined audio jacks. They also have HDMI, with the Latitude 7740 having HDMI 2.0 and the EliteBook 840 G10 having HDMI 2.1. Neither have built-in Ethernet ports, so users will need a dongle if wanting to use wired networking. Both have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 and the option for WWAN via either 4G LTE or 5G.

Display: The HP EliteBook 840 G10 has higher brightness options

Dell changed up the screen aspect ratio for the Latitude 7440, so it now uses a 16:10 display, just like the HP EliteBook 840 G10. That gives a little more vertical space and also allows for a 14-inch screen to be installed in a 13-inch housing. Both are excellent for business tasks, whether putting together presentations, taking video meetings, or managing numbers in a spreadsheet.

The base models of each laptop are also similar, with an LED screen and FHD (1920x1080) resolution. Dell and HP also have options for touchscreens, and both top out at 2560x1600 resolution. Both companies use IPS displays, with no options for OLED or other display technologies. The EliteBook 840 G10 has more options for brightness levels, with 250, 400, 500, and 1,000 nits depending on which screen is picked. The Latitude model only goes up to 400 nits, so it won't be as easy to use in direct sunlight or bright lighting.

The Dell Latitude 7440 does have that versatile 2-in-1 model, though, with a screen that can be flipped around for presentations or used with a pen as a tablet notebook. That’s not available on the EliteBook 840 G10, which only has clamshell options.

A business notebook needs a good webcam, as virtual meetings are prevalent in today’s working environment. Both laptops feature 5MP IR webcams as an option, except the Latitude 7440 2-in-1, which only has an FHD IR webcam option. On the EliteBook 840 G10, some models come without a webcam, which is handy for more secure working environments like some government agencies.

Performance: The HP EliteBook 840 G10 has higher customization options

Both of these laptops have similar core specifications. That includes the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs in both power-efficient U variants, more powerful P variants, and vPro options. They both have options that range from the Intel Core i5-1345U and i5-1345U up to the i7-1365U and i7-1370P. The HP EliteBook 840 G10 has options to add more memory, up to 64GB vs 32GB maximum for the Latitude 7440, which is handy if working with larger data sets.

The 13th-generation Intel CPUs are improvements on the last generation but are built on the same combination of performance and efficiency cores for hybrid performance. Clock speeds have been increased, and Intel claims a 10% productivity boost, which we will test once we get hands-on experience with one of the new laptops.

Dell Latitude 7440 vs. HP EliteBook 840 G10: Which is right for your workday?

The Dell Latitude 7440 is the better option here for most business users. It has options for more flexible working, like the 2-in-1 form factor and ultralight option, and it costs substantially less than the HP EliteBook 840 G10. That price difference is a few hundred dollars on the low end and over a thousand once you fully customize both laptops. The internals and screens on both laptops are similar for the most part, so the choice of form factors for the Dell is the decider for me.

