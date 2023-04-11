Dell Latitude 7440 The Dell Latitude 7440 is one of the most portable business laptops yet, coming in aluminum, ultralight, or 2-in-1 form factors. The devices have 13th-generation Intel vPro processors, 16:10 aspect ratio displays, a mini LED backlit keyboard for longer battery life, and tons of other great features. Pros Has 13th-generation vPro CPUs Comes as a 2-in-1 option Has mini LED keyboard backlights Cons Expensive $1889 at Dell

When it comes to picking a new and great business laptop, there are two top choices to consider. Lenovo offers the ThinkPad lineup and a device like the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4, while Dell offers the Latitude series alongside some of the best consumer laptops like the XPS lineup. Its latest addition is the Dell Latitude 7440.

Both of these devices serve good power with the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood, and both have excellent durable designs. However, there's a lot more to consider, especially once you get into overall connectivity and display options.

Dell Latitude 7440 vs Lenovo ThinkPad T14: Pricing and availability

One of these laptops is for sale right now, and the other is not. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is expected to start at 1,239 and will be available later in May. It's unclear what you'll get at that price, but it's likely an introductory option with base specifications.

Meanwhile, the Dell Latitude 7440, which is available now, is in a whole other price range. The current product page has the Latitude 7440 starting at $1,847 on sale or $2,843 for the usual MSRP. This is for a non-touchscreen option with 250 nits of brightness and an FHD camera, the Intel Core i5-1345U vPro CPU, Windows 11, a 256GB SSD, no fingerprint reader, and the standard backlit keyboard without LTE or 5G support.

Dell Latitude 7440 The Dell Latitude 7440 is one of the most portable business laptops yet, coming in aluminum, ultralight, or 2-in-1 form factors. The devices have 13th-generation Intel vPro processors, 16:10 aspect ratio displays, a mini LED backlit keyboard for longer battery life, and tons of other great features. Brand Dell Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD class 35 CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7 U-series or P-seres vPro Memory Up to 32 GB, LPDDR5, 4800 MT/s, integrated, dual channel Operating System Windows 10, Windows 11 Ubuntu Battery 38 Whr or 57Whr Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.0, Audio jack, optional SmartCard Reader, Camera FHD, FHD IR, 5MP IR MIPI Display (Size, Resolution) Laptop: 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD+, QHD+ touch or non touch/ 2-in-1 14-inch FHD+ Weight Laptop: Starting at 2.33 pounds on ultralight, 2.93 pounds on aluminum, and 3.37 pounds on 2-in-1 GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Dimension Laptop: Ultralight: 12.32 x 8.67 x 0.71 inches/ Aluminum 12.32 x 8.77 x 0.72 inches/ 2-in-1 12.32 x 8.77 x 0.72 inches Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G LTE, 5G Speakers 4x Top & Bottom Firing Speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro Price $1,677

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is looking to be a great workhorse laptop. It brings newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs, or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, as well as the option for an OLED display. Even the webcam has been improved thanks to the option for up to a 5MP camera. Brand Lenovo Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD CPU 13th-generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Operating System Windows 11 Battery 39.3Whr or 52.5Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) / USB4 (AMD) 2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 x HDMI 2.0b 1 x RJ45 Ethernet 3.5mm combo headphone jack SIM card slot Camera 720p HD webcam, 1080p Full HD webcam + IR, 5MP webcam + IR Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, 90Hz refresh rate Weight 2.92 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics, Nvidia GeForce MX550 (optional, Intel only)/AMD Radeon graphics Dimension 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 inches Network Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 Cellular (optional): 4G LTE Speakers Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Audio Price Starting at $1,239 (MSRP)

Design: The Dell Latitude 7440 comes in different options

The Dell Latitude 7440 and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 are both business laptops, but they have wildly different designs. The Dell Latitude 7440 comes in three different form factors: ultralight, 2-in-1, and aluminum models. Businesses that want a more versatile device might be interested in the Dell Latitude 7440 2-in-1 since the screen can be flipped around and because it supports pen input. Meanwhile, the ThinkPad T14 is a basic clamshell laptop.

Both these laptops are slim, but the Dell Latitude 7440 is slightly more compact. It measures 12.32 x 8.67 x 0.71 inches on the thinnest ultralight model vs the 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 inches with the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. The Dell Latitude 7440 is also easier to carry around. It starts at 2.33 pounds on ultralight models, 2.93 pounds on aluminum models, and 3.37 pounds on 2-in-1 models. The ThinkPad weighs 2.92 pounds, which is still plenty portable.

Finally, let's move on to the ports. Both devices have Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI, and an audio jack. However, the ThinkPad has an Ethernet jack for network connections. Business users that don't want to use a dongle to connect to the internet will appreciate this. As part of the design, we do have to mention the mini-LED backlit keyboard on the Dell Latitude 7440. This is a new type of keyboard that's great for battery life. Dell says it reduces keyboard power usage by up to 75%.

Display: The ThinkPad has an option for a higher-resolution OLED display

Both the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and the Dell Latitude 7440 have 14-inch displays with 16:10 aspect ratios. Thanks to the aspect ratio, both are excellent for multitasking and stacking windows side by side. However, you can upgrade to a higher-resolution and better-quality display on the ThinkPad.

Both laptops' base models have a display with 1920 x 1200 resolution. However, in the case of the ThinkPad, you can upgrade to as high as a 2880 x 1800 resolution (2.8K) OLED panel. The Dell Latitude maxes out with a QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600) panel. The Dell Latitude 7440 also falters here because it only has IPS display options, which aren't nearly as color accurate and vibrant as an OLED display. For the best color accuracy, you'll love the Lenovo, even though that OLED display will cost extra.

However, do note that the Dell Latitude 7440 comes in a more versatile 2-in-1 model that'll allow you to use the display in multiple ways. Flip the screen around for a presentation, or even use it as a tablet and draw on the screen with a pen. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 doesn't come with this option.

Ending with the webcams, there's a 5MP webcam atop both of these laptops. However, it's a paid upgrade on the ThinkPad. On some models of the Latitude, you get that 5MP webcam included at no extra cost.

Performance: The ThinkPad will be more powerful for you

The starkest differences are under the hood. No doubt, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 will be more powerful. It might have 13th-generation CPUs like the Dell Latitude 7440, but it comes with additional options that can make certain workflows much smoother.

These Intel CPUs are similar to the last generation counterparts since they still have performance and efficiency cores for better hybrid performance. It is just the clock speeds that are slightly different. Intel claims they offer a 10% productivity boost, although we haven't gotten our hands on one of these processors to test these claims.

However, the ThinkPad has an option for a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU. It's a much older part from Nvidia and isn't the best GPU for gaming, but it's a nice option to provide more computing power for tasks like video editing. You can also get a ThinkPad T14 with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU options. Lenovo didn't provide us with the specific parts being used, so we can't be sure if it is based on Zen 3 or Zen 4 architecture. The newer Zen 4 chips are more efficient with performance and battery life and have better graphics than Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics. The Dell Latitude doesn't have this AMD option at all.

Why the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is right for you

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is a better option to consider based on price alone. It's cheaper than the Dell Latitude 7440 by potentially hundreds of dollars. While upgrades like the OLED display, 5MP webcam, and Nvidia GPU will be costly, it's worth it for the extra power. Content on the screen will look more lively, you'll look brighter and clearer on video calls, and you'll get extra GPU power for tasks like light video editing.

But the Dell Latitude 7440 might be worth it for Dell fans or if you want a 2-in-1. It's a great laptop; the CPUs inside are plenty fast, you get a great display, and you'll love the port selection. It's a more expensive laptop, but it's also more versatile since it comes in different form factors, either as a 2-in-1, a lightweight option, or a regular aluminum clamshell.