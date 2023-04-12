Dell recently refreshed its great business laptop lineup. While there's the option for the ultra-premium, high-end Dell Latitude 9440, which has a haptic collaboration trackpad, slightly lower in Dell's laptop lineup is the Latitude 7000 series, and one of its latest entries is the Latitude 7440. It launched in March 2023 with three different variants: aluminum, ultralight, and 2-in-1. It also brings in some great new features, including new 5MP webcams, the switch to a 16:10 aspect ratio display, Intel 13th-generation processors, and a mini-LED backlit keyboard. In fact, it's actually being dubbed by Dell as one of the lightest 14-inch premium commercial laptops.

Dell Latitude 7440: Specs

Feature Dell Latitude 7440 Operating system Windows 10 Pro

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS 64-bit (Laptop only) CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1345U vPro (12 MB cache, 10 cores, up to 4.70 GHz Turbo)

13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U (12 MB cache, 10 cores, up to 5.00 GHz Turbo)

13th-generation Intel Core- i7-1365U vPro (12 MB cache, 10 cores, up to 5.2 GHz Turbo)

13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P (12 MB cache, 12 cores, up to 4.6 GHz Turbo)

13th-generation Intel Core i5-1350P vPro (12 MB cache, 12 cores, up to 4.7 GHz Turbo)

13th-generation Intel Core i7-1370P vPro (24 MB cache, 14 cores, up to 5.2 GHz Turbo) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Display Ultralight model: 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) Anti-glare IPS, SLP, Non-Touch, ComfortView+, 400 nits brightness

14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) Anti-glare IPS touch, ComfortView+, 400 nit brightness 2-in-1 model: 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) IPS Touch, ComfortView+, 300 nits brightness, pen support Aluminum model: 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) Anti-glare, IPS touch, 300 nits brightness

14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) Anti-glare, IPS Touch, ComfortView+, 400 nits brightness

14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) Anti-glare IPS Non-Touch, 250 nits brightness

14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) Anti-glare, IPS Non-Touch, 250 nits brightness Storage 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive, Class 35

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive, Class 35

1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive, Class 35 RAM 32GB LPDDR5 Battery and power 2-cell, 38 Wh

3-cell 57Wh

2-cell 38Wh Long Life Cycle

3-cell 57Wh Long Life Cycle Ports 2 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 with Power Delivery & DisplayPort 1.4 (DP2.1 coming post-launch)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, one with Power Share

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Optional external uSIM card tray (WWAN only)

1 x Optional Contacted SmartCard Reader

1 x Optional Touch Fingerprint Reader in Power Button

1 x Universal Audio jack

Wedge-shaped Lock slot Audio 4x Top & Bottom Firing Speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro Camera Ultralight model: 5MP IR Webcam 2-in-1 model: FHD IR Webcam Aluminum model: FHD IR webcam

5MP IR Webcam

FHD Webcam Windows Hello IR webcam optional

Fingerprint reader in power button Connectivity WLAN: Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

4G Intel XMM 7560R+ Global LTE-Advanced Cat 16 WWAN (DW5823e) (eSIM capable)

5G Intel 5000 Advanced 5G WWAN (DW5931), eSIM capable Size (WxDxH) Ultralight model: 12.32 x 8.67 x 0.71 inches 2-in-1 model: 12.32 x 8.77 x 0.72 inches Aluminum model: 12.32 x 8.77 x 0.72 inches Weight Ultralight model: 2.33 pounds 2-in-1 model: 3.37 pounds Aluminum model: 2.93 pounds

Dell Latitude 7440: Price and availability

You can buy the Dell Latitude 7440 right now at Dell.com. We've seen it at as low as $1,847, but prices change often. This is for the standard base model without add-ons like a 5MP webcam, LTE support, or a touchscreen, which can push prices as high as $3,000.

Dell Latitude 7440 The Dell Latitude 7440 is one of the most portable business laptops yet, coming in aluminum, ultralight, or 2-in-1 form factors. The devices have 13th-generation Intel vPro processors, 16:10 aspect ratio displays, a mini LED backlit keyboard for longer battery life, and tons of other great features. $1889 at Dell

What's new in the Dell Latitude 7440?

There's a lot that Dell added for Dell Latitude 7440. There's the switch to 16:10 aspect ratio displays, the option for a 5MP webcam, new 13th-generation Intel CPUs, and some design tweaks like a bigger trackpad, improved speakers, and the option for a mini LED keyboard. Let's dive deeper into all the changes.

Design tweaks

You'll notice several design differences with the new model. The first of these is a bigger trackpad. Dell says it has increased its size by 24% compared to the previous generation. This helps with navigation, smooth scrolling, and clicking.

Dell has also improved the speakers. There are now two top-firing speakers and two bottom-firing speakers, which will help in producing deeper bass and richer audio. Dell quotes a 15% louder over-generation improvement. There are also Intelligent audio features that can help remove background noise, too.

Finally, there's the option for the mini-LED keyboard, which is also available on the higher-end Dell Latitude 9440, and it's been ported over here. It's a new type of keyboard that's supposed to be more energy efficient for longer battery life.

New 16:10 aspect ratio display

Dell has also switched all the displays across the Latitude 7440 lineup to the 16:10 aspect ratio, which has become quite common across the laptop industry. This boosts the screen resolution a bit from 1920 x 1080 to 1920 x 1200 and gives you more vertical room for scrolling. Despite the display being taller, Dell was still able to fit a 14-inch display in a 13-inch panel.

Atop that display is a new webcam. Dell is including the option for a 5MP webcam on the ultralight and the aluminum models as standard. On the aluminum model, you also can choose an FHD camera or an FHD IR Webcam. This 5MP webcam packs in more pixels, which in turn can help you look better on your video calls. It's nearly double the 2MP sensor that you'll find on the standard FHD webcam.

13th-generation Intel CPUs

Finally, there are the new CPUs under the hood. Dell is still using Intel's U-series and P-series CPUs, with a vPro option for management and security features. These new CPUs aren't that different from the previous generation. Clock speeds are slightly different, and Intel is promising a 10% boost in performance, but they're still hybrid CPUs with performance and efficiency cores. This helps boost the system's performance when multitasking.

Where can I buy the Dell Latitude 7440?

Right now you can buy the Dell Latitude 7440 through Dell.com. As we mentioned before, pricing starts at $1,847 on sale. Adding in upgrades like LTE, and the 5MP webcam will bring the cost up a bit. This isn't uncommon with the best laptops, where these extras come at a cost.

FAQ

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 7440 have a good webcam?

Yes, but it depends on which model you buy. On the aluminum model, you can choose between a 5MP webcam, an FHD camera, or an FHD IR Webcam, but on the ultralight model, the 5MP webcam is standard. Regardless of the model, you should choose a 5MP webcam. This has double the quality of the standard webcam and will make you look better on your calls. Windows Hello IR facial recognition is available on all webcams, except on the aluminum model where there's the option to choose a webcam without it.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 7440 have 5G?

Yes, these are 5G and 4G LTE-equipped devices, although those are paid upgrades. Picking LTE is a $200 upgrade and picking 5G is a $330 upgrade. The laptop supports Cat 16 4G LTE and 5G across all the major networks including T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T. The upgrade might be worth it if you're conscious of your laptop's security. Having LTE and 5G means you won't have to connect to unsecured or slow public Wi-Fi networks, which might be vulnerable to hackers. It also means you don't have to worry about Wi-Fi availability when you're traveling.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 7440 have good battery life?

Dell has yet to provide us with battery life claims. However, for the best battery life, it's ideal to consider upgrading to the bigger 3-cell, 57Wh Long Life Cycle battery. You'll also want to consider a model with a battery-saving mini-LED keyboard, too.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 7440 have Thunderbolt?

Yes. You'll get two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support PCIe signaling. This means you get the ability to use an external GPU for extra computing power. You'll also be able to use Thunderbolt-certified docks, SSDs, and monitors. Thanks to Thunderbolt, you can even connect to two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K monitor to boost your productivity.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 7440 run Linux?

Only the clamshell laptop models are certified to run Ubuntu Linux 22.04. If you want Linux on the 2-in-1 models, you'll have to run it in a virtual machine, or dual-boot Windows and Linux. However, on the 2-in-1, doing so could come with the risk of drivers and certain things on the laptop not working right. It may be safer to go about virtualizing Linux or running the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Q: Can I upgrade the RAM on the Dell Latitude 7440?

The RAM is soldered and can not be upgraded. If you want the most possible RAM, it's best to choose a model that has 32GB, so it can fit your needs, especially if you're going to deal with memory-intensive applications or plan to run virtual machines.

Q: What colors does the Dell Latitude 7440 come in?

The Latitude 7440 ultralight comes in a river color, but the other models are just different shades of "aluminum," with the aluminum model's color specified as Titan Gray.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 7440 have a good warranty?

Dell gives you the standard warranty that's legally mandated in the U.S., so one year. There's the option to extend it up to three years and one month for an enterprise product like this one. The warranty only covers issues from the factory, and not issues of your own creation. It gets you basic on-site service for warranty issues, and there's an option to upgrade to Pro Support for $173 which gets you Next Day business service, or Pro Support Plus for $316 which gets you next-day business onsite service. If you want, you can subscribe to Dell APEX Managed Device Service, which gets you help with accidental damage, tech coaching, performance reporting, application installation, and 24/7 support with issues. It's an additional $70 per device per month.