The premium Dell Latitude 9330 is now available to buy starting at $2,109

Dell has announced that its premium business 2-in-1 laptop, the Latitude 9330, is now available to buy. The first 13-inch laptop in the Latitude 9000 series was announced back in April, and it has all the makings of a top-tier laptop, including the price tag – it starts at $2,109.

On the inside, the Dell latitude 9330 is powered by Intel Core U-series processors, specifically from the U9 family, meaning the default TDP is 9W (though we’ve seen Dell boost them to 12W on models like the XPS 13). You can go up to an Intel Core i7-1260U, and along with that, you can get up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM at 5200MHz, and storage can be configured up to 1TB.

One of the highlights here is the display, which is a 13.3-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, ideal for productivity. It comes in Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, and that’s the standard across the board, so you’re always going to get a great experience. Since it supports touch, you can naturally expect touch support, too.

Above the display, there’s a Full HD webcam for video calls, and an IR sensor for Windows Hello facial recognition. The webcam also enables Dell’s Intelligent Privacy features, which an do things like dim the screen when you look away from it or blur the contents if the laptop detects someone standing behind you.

The focus of the Dell Latitude 9330 is collaboration, and it comes with what Dell calls a “collaboration touchpad”. Essentially, it gives you quick controls to mute your microphone, turn off your camera, or share your screen. There’s also a “built-in speakerphone” which includes top and bottom firing speakers, plus four microphones to pick up your voice and ensure you’re heard clearly during calls.

Because of its small size, almost all the ports on the Dell Latitude 9330 are USB-C. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one standard USB Type-C port, plus a headphone jack and a SIM card slot, should you choose to add cellular support. It’s available with either 4G or 5G connectivity, so you can choose what fits your needs the best.

If all of that sounds compelling to you, you can check out the Latitude 9330 on Dell’s website.