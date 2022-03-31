Dell Latitude 9430: Release date, price, and everything you need to know

Dell recently announced a refresh of its Latitude family of business laptops, now featuring Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors. One such laptop is the Dell Latitude 9430, one of the company’s most premium offerings, packing high-end specs in a compact and modern design. Dell makes some of the best laptops out there, so if you’re interested in the new Latitude 9430, we wouldn’t blame you. In fact we’re here to help.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Dell Latitude 9430, including what we know about the release date and pricing, plus specs and what you can look forward to compared to its predecessor. Without further ado, let’s jump right into it.

Navigate this article:

Specs

Dell Latitude 9430 Operating system(s) Windows 11

Ubuntu (Laptop only) Processor Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 with vPro Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 5200MHz Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display Laptop/clamshell 14-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), anti-glare, Super Low Power, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, Intelligent Privacy 2-in-1 14-inch 16:10 QHD+ (2560 x 1600), anti-reflective, anti-smudge, Super Low Power, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, Intelligent Privacy, touch and pen support

Audio Quad stereo speakers (two top-firing, two bottom-firing) with Waves MaxxAudio

Quad noise canceling microphones Webcam 1080p Full HD + IR camera with Dell Express Sign-In and SafeShutter Security IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor (optional) Battery 2-cell 40Whr battery

3-cell 60Whr battery Up to 90W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader

Nano SIM slot Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 4G LTE Cat16

Colors Metallic graphite Size (WxDxH) 310.59 x 215.18 x 13.91 mm (12.2 x 8.47 x 0.54 in) Weight Laptop: Starts at 1.27kg (2.8 lbs)

2-in-1: Starts at 1.4kg (3.2 lbs) Starting price $2,245

When is the release date of the Dell Latitude 9430?

You shouldn’t have to wait long until you can buy the Dell Latitude 9430 for yourself. Dell says it’ll launch in April, which starts tomorrow (as of writing this article). It could be launched later in the month, but regardless, the launch is very close. A lot of laptops that feature Intel’s 12th-generation processors are launching around this time, so that’s not surprising.

What you may not be able to do right away is buy any configuration you want. Due to supply constraints and in order to meet demand, companies often launch only select models at first, with more options becoming available over time. You should still be able to choose between the clamshell and 2-in-1 versions at launch, or around the same time since Dell hasn’t indicated a separate release date for the two versions.

It’s not yet clear what configurations will be available at launch, but you can expect more and more options to roll out over the following weeks and months.

What is the price of the Dell Latitude 9430?

If you’re interested in buying the Dell attitude 9430, you should know you’ll have to spend a pretty penny to get it. According to Dell, the base price of this laptop will be a whopping $2,245, which isn’t exactly cheap. Business laptops tend to be pricy, and with this being one of Dell’s best laptops, that’s not too surprising, but it’s still a high number.

Of course, the pricing will vary by configuration, and those variations can be significant. As with many business laptops, you’ll be able to choose a different processor, more RAM and storage, add cellular support, and so on. All of that will affect the price, so you could end up paying a lot more depending on your choices.

It’s also possible you’ll be able to spend less than that base price. We don’t yet know what specs will be included in the base model or if lower-tier models will be launched later. Plus, business laptops such as this one are often discounted on Dell’s website, so you may be able to find a deal on it after launch.

What’s new in the Dell Latitude 9430?

As with any new laptop, it’s good to know what you’re getting compared to its predecessor. In this case, that predecessor is the Dell Latitude 9420, and there are some major changes to look forward to. Let’s get into them.

Intel 12th-generation processors (and other new specs)

Potentially the biggest change you’ll notice with the Dell Latitude 9430 is that it comes with new Intel processors. Sure, new processors are the most basic upgrade you’d expect with a new generation of a product, but this time, it’s a pretty major upgrade. Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake processors use a new hybrid architecture, which mixes performance (P) cores and efficient (E) cores in one package. This is somewhat similar to what many phones have with their Arm-based processors, and it allows these processors to have a much higher core count and more threads overall.

Dell hasn’t specified what processors it’s using, but if it follow the trend set by other premium laptops, it will also be using the new P-series CPUs, which are even more interesting. These new processors have a 28W TDP compared to the 15W you’d usually find in ultrabooks up until now. The P-series processors have up to 14 cores (6P + 8E) and 20 threads, which makes them far more powerful than what you’d find in the Latitude 9420.If Dell ends up going with U-series CPUs instead, then they’ll have up to 10 cores (2P + 8E) and 12 threads. That’s still a noticeable upgrade, just not as major. Either way, both performance and battery life should be better thanks to this new hybrid architecture.

These new processors also come with support for a new generation of RAM, called LPDDR5. This new RAM is faster, with clock speeds up to 5200MHz, so you can expect to get work done even more quickly, especially if you’re working with large data sets where lots of information needs to be read from the RAM.

A Full HD webcam

Another big improvement with the Dell Latitude 9430 has to do with the webcam. 2022 seems to be the year companies finally realize the importance of a good webcam in the age of remote and hybrid work, and Dell is catching up. The Latitude 9430 comes with a new Full HD (1080p) webcam by default, replacing the 720p camera we got with the Latitude 9420. A higher resolution isn’t always indicative of great quality but considering most webcams were never that great to begin with, this should still be a welcome change.

Beyond the webcam itself, the camera array also includes an electromechanical SafeShutter that covers the camera when it’s not in use, plus it supports Dell ExpressSign-in, locking your PC when you move away from it and waking it up when you approach it. There are two versions of ExpressSign-In – one that uses a proximity sensor and one with a camera sensor that should be a bit more effective and reliable.

New privacy display features

Along with the improved webcam, the new Latitude 9430 also has some improved privacy and security features for the display. Now, the laptop can detect when other people are looking at your screen and distort the content of the screen so no one else can see what you’re working on. There’s also Look-away Detect, which dims the screen to save battery and protect your data when you look away from it. Aside from that, the usual features like Dell ComfortView+ are also here.

A new color

Finally, another noteworthy change is in the color of the laptop. The previous model was available in a standard silver color, which was arguably boring. The new Latitude 9430 comes in a new colorway called “metallic graphite”. It’s kind of a dark shade of silver, but the edges of the frame still have a more standard silver color, creating a cool dual-tone effect. It’s still very much subdued and fit for an office environment, but it’s a little more interesting to look at now.

Where can I buy the Dell Latitude 9430?

As we’ve mentioned, the Dell Latitude 9430 is set to be available sometime in April, so at writing time, you can’t buy it just yet. When it does launch, the first place you’ll be able to buy it is likely Dell’s own website. That’s to be expected because it makes it easier for Dell to manage its stock and meet demand. Over time, though, you might see the laptop show up on more general retailers like Best Buy or Amazon, though.

Either way, you’ll always have more options if you buy directly from Dell. Because business laptops have so many configuration options, companies usually only roll out the most popular configurations to other retailers. If you want something more tailored to your specific needs, buying directly from Dell is usually a better option. Regardless, we’ll be sure to have purchase links here as soon as the laptop is available to buy.