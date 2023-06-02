One of the cool things about the new Dell Latitude 9440 is its connectivity. Though this great Dell laptop lacks USB-A ports and even HDMI, it packs in the power of three Thunderbolt 4 ports. That's one more than other best laptops, which usually have two in addition to classic ports like USB-A. But can the Dell Latitude 9440 connect to two monitors?

Sure it can, thanks in part to those Thunderbolt 4 ports. A single one can connect up to two displays at 4K resolution and 60Hz or just one 8K display. You can connect one Thunderbolt monitor directly to the laptop, but you'll need a Thunderbolt dock or adapter if you want to connect dual displays. Thunderbolt 4 monitors also can carry up to 140W of power for charging. Older Thunderbolt 3 monitors, meanwhile, deliver 100W. Either is enough power to charge the Latitude 9440, anyway.

If you're on the hunt for some Thunderbolt monitors for your Dell Latitude 9440, check out the top two picks in the list below.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 $499 $769 Save $270 This Lenovo monitor, which we reviewed, is a great, reasonably-priced Thunderbolt monitor. It packs in a 4K resolution and amazing color accuracy. It also has a sleek design, and even features a spot for your phone. $499 at Lenovo

BenQ PD3220U This is another great 4K Thunderbolt monitor, but it'll cost you a pretty penny. However, it has a KVM switch onboard, color accuracy rated for photography, and has a remote control that you can use to switch inputs. See at Amazon

Going back to the start now, the Dell Latitude 9440 does indeed support two monitors. It supports these monitors over the Thunderbolt 4 port, or via a dongle or dock. If you don't already own the Dell Latitude 9440, you can check it out with the link below.