Shopping for a new business laptop? Well, even though you might think that the best Dell laptops like the XPS 13 are only for consumers, some of Dell's other best laptops are for business users too. We're talking about the Latitude line, and there are two devices in particular that top that line in 2023: the Dell Latitude 9440 and the Dell Latitude 7440. The Latitude 9440 is Dell's latest flagship business laptop, and the Latitude 7440 is its sibling, which comes in many different varieties.

So, how do these laptops stand out at the top of Dell's lineup? One of these laptops is more well-performing, with more premium features, and another is more compact, with more configurations.

Dell Latitude 9440 vs Latitude 7440: Price, specs, and availability

You can buy both of these laptops today. The Dell Latitude 7440 is the cheaper option, but there are several different models: the ultralight model, which starts at $1,889; the 2-in-1 model for $2,039; and the standard aluminum laptop for $2,039. Things are less complicated over on the Dell Latitude 9440. There, things start at $2,219.



Dell Latitude 9440 Dell Latitude 7440 Brand Dell Dell Storage Up to 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD class 35 CPU 13th Gen Intel Core processors Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7 U-series or P-series vPro Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Up to 32 GB, LPDDR5, 4800 MT/s, integrated, dual channel Operating System Windows 11 Windows 10, Windows 11, Ubuntu Battery 60Whr 38 Whr or 57Whr Ports 3 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C, 3.5mm combo headphone jack, Optional: SIM card slot 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.0, Audio jack, optional SmartCard Reader, Camera 1080p Full HD IR webcam with temporal noise reduction, Intelligent Privacy, proximity sensor, Intel Camera Sensing Technology FHD, FHD IR, 5MP IR MIPI Display (Size, Resolution) 2-in-1 14-inch, 2560x1600, 16:10 IPS Laptop: 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD+, QHD+ touch or non touch/ 2-in-1 14-inch FHD+ Weight 3.38 pounds (1.53kg) Laptop: Starting at 2.33 pounds on ultralight, 2.93 pounds on aluminum, and 3.37 pounds on 2-in-1 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated) Intel Iris Xe graphics Dimension 12.20 x 8.46 x 0.56 inches (310.50 x 215.00 x 14.20mm) Laptop: Ultralight: 12.32 x 8.67 x 0.71 inches/ Aluminum 12.32 x 8.77 x 0.72 inches/ 2-in-1 12.32 x 8.77 x 0.72 inches Network Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.3, Cellular: 5G Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G LTE, 5G Speakers Stereo speaker system with Realtek and Waves MaxxAudio Pro Quad-array microphones 4x Top & Bottom Firing Speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro Price Starting at $2,219 (MSRP) From $1,749

Dell Latitude 9440 vs Latitude 7440: Fancy flagship or ultra-portable laptop?

There's one core design difference between the Dell Latitude 9440 and the Dell Latitude 7440. The Dell Latitude 9440 comes in just one form factor: a 2-in-1. The Dell Latitude 7440, meanwhile, has three different models. You can buy it as a 2-in-1, as an aluminum laptop, or as an ultralight laptop. You have plenty of variety with the Latitude 7440, but not as much with the Latitude 9440.

Those core design differences carry over to dimensions. The Latitude 9440 is a much heftier laptop. It measures about 12.20 inches long and is 0.56 inches thick, with a 3.38-pound weight. All models of the Latitude 9440 have fancy polished pointy edges, too, so it looks much more luxurious. There are other premium features here, too, like the supersized, haptic collaboration trackpad and the mini LED backlit keyboard, which saves battery life.

The Latitude 7440 isn't nearly as fancy, and it puts portability first. All Latitude 7440 models pack in similar dimensions to the Latitude 7440 but are slightly thicker at 0.72 inches. They do weigh less, coming in at 2.33 pounds on the ultralight laptop, 2.93 pounds on the aluminum model, and 3.37 pounds on the 2-in-1 model. Models do have the option for the mini LED backlit keyboard for longer battery life.

On ports, the Dell Latitude 9440 suffers a bit. It features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an optional SIM card slot. The Latitude 7440 packs two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, an audio jack, and even has an option for a smart card reader.

Dell Latitude 9440 vs Latitude 7440: Single display option vs multiple display options

The displays here are similar to the form factors. The Latitude 9440 only comes with one single display option, while the Latitude 7440 has a variety of display types. The 9440 has a 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD+ 2560x1600 resolution display supporting touch and AES pen input. The 7440 ultra-light has the option for a 1920x1200 resolution non-touch panel or a 2560x1600 resolution touch panel. The 2-in-1 models come with a 1920x1200 resolution touch panel, and the aluminum laptop has the same resolution, either supporting touch or not.

The Latitude 9440 sports a 16:10 aspect ratio display, whereas the Latitude 7440 uses a 3:2 aspect ratio display. Some might prefer the boxy 16:10 panel, while others might like the taller 3:2 aspect ratio panel. Note that the Latitude 9440 and the 2-in-1 Latitude 7440 models support pen input, but the pen is sold separately.

The webcams on these displays are also different. You get a basic 1080p webcam on the Dell Latitude 9440, but there are additional options on the Latitude 7440 depending on which model you buy. 1080p webcams come on laptop-non-touch models, Windows Hello 1080p webcams come on the 2-in-1 models, and a better 5MP IR webcam comes on the 14-inch ultralight model.

Dell Latitude 9440 vs Latitude 7440: It's the 13th-generation P-series across the board

If you're looking for performance gains between the Latitude 9440 and the Latitude 7440, we have rough news for you. Both of these laptops share the same 13th-generation Intel CPU options, RAM (16GB or 32GB) and storage (256GB or 512GB).

Over on the Dell Latitude 9440, you can pick either the Intel Core i5-1335U, the Intel Core i5-1345U vPro, or the Intel Core i7-1356U vPro. These are all hybrid CPUs with a mix of performance and efficiency cores for increased performance. The Latitude 7440, meanwhile, has the Intel Core i5-1355U, Intel Core i5-1234U vPro, Intel Core i7-1355U, or Intel Core i7-1365U vPro. If you're wondering how a U-series CPU performs, check it out in the graph below.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo Core i7-13700H Lenovo Yoga 9i Core i7-1360P PCMark 10 6,176 6,115 3DMark: Time Spy 2,073 1,748 Geekbench 6 2,515/12,570 2,464 / 10,859 Cinebench R23 1,906/13,093 1,810 / 7,869

These U-series parts are all 15W CPUs, which are better suited for productivity and longer battery life rather than high-end gaming or video editing. For those kinds of tasks, you'll want to consider a more powerful laptop with an H-series CPU like the MSI Prestige 14 Evo, which we've included in the chart above. You can see where the extra multicore power is needed, a P-series CPU is a bit behind.

Since these are business laptops, some CPU configurations sport vPro functionally, which brings some security enhancements and other benefits. If you're a consumer who wants this laptop, vPro CPUs might not be needed, and you can opt for the standard Core i5 or Core i7 parts. It will save you some money, too.

Buy the Latitude 9440

There's no doubt about it. If you want a good business laptop, you should buy the Dell Latitude 9440. It's a more stylish laptop, though the price is a bit higher. And it has bonus features like a haptic touchpad and a much more comfortable keyboard.

But if you want a business laptop with more variety, there's the Latitude 7440. It comes in multiple design options and is still plenty powerful. It's also much cheaper, too.