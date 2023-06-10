Dell Latitude 9440

The Dell Latitude 9440 was launched recently and has since secured a solid position as one of the best Dell laptops you can buy, especially if you're looking for a great, high-end performance laptop. This comes as no surprise since laptops in the Latitude lineup are known to provide top-notch performance. However, the Latitude 9440 has some distinctive features that set it apart from other business laptops, such as the "zero-lattice" keyboard and the haptic collaboration trackpad. But are these features enough to compete with Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, another excellent, new business laptop?

Well, the right answer depends on your needs. The ThinkPad sports a premium build, high memory and storage specs, and multiple ports for diverse connections. On the other hand, the Latitude 9440 comes with a beautiful display, battery-saving tech, and a chic design that'll make you swoon. Let's consider the differences between these two powerhouses, so you can deduce the ideal one for you.

Pricing and availability

Both laptops are currently available, and you can purchase them on their brand's respective websites. While the X1 Carbon is available in some online retail stores, the Latitude 9440 is currently unavailable on other websites; you'd have to visit Dell's website to get your ideal configuration. The base model of the Dell Latitude 9440 offers a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD and starts at $2,219. You can up the specs by spending a little bit more cash.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11's base model starts at around $1,415 with similar specs to the Latitude 9440, including 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. The good thing here is that upgrading either of these devices from their base models will cost you much less. And since Dell and Lenovo tend to run deals on their laptops, there's a chance you might be able to grab them at lower prices.

Dell Latitude 9440 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: Specs



Dell Latitude 9440 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Brand Dell Lenovo Color Graphite and Black Deep Black Storage Up to 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD CPU 13th Gen Intel Core processors 13th-generation Intel Core U- and P-series processors Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 60Whr 57Wh battery Ports 3 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C, 3.5mm combo headphone jack, Optional: SIM card slot 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm headphone jack, nano-SIM slot (optional) Camera 1080p Full HD IR webcam with temporal noise reduction, Intelligent Privacy, proximity sensor, Intel Camera Sensing Technology Up to 1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision and physical shutter Display (Size, Resolution) 2-in-1 14-inch, 2560x1600, 16:10 IPS 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED, 500 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3 Weight 3.38 pounds (1.53kg) 2.48 pounds (1.2kg) GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated) Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Dimension 12.20 x 8.46 x 0.56 inches (310.50 x 215.00 x 14.20mm) 12.42x8.76x0.60 inches (315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36mm) Network Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.3, Cellular: 5G Intel Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2, optional 5G/4G LTE Speakers Stereo speaker system with Realtek and Waves MaxxAudio Pro Quad-array microphones 2 x 2W woofers and 2 x 0.8W tweeters, Dolby Atmos Price Starting at $2,219 (MSRP) Starting at $1,729 (MSRP) Model Dell Latitude 9440 ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Power Up to 100W USB-C Up to 65W USB-C Slim power adapter Finish Aluminum and graphite Carbon fiber (top) + aluminum (bottom)

Design: A modern 2-in-1 convertible or a classic look

Design-wise, the Dell Latitude 9440 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 are in two different worlds. The Latitude 9440 sports a portable 2-in-1 look, making it the perfect option for creatives and professionals working on the go. Inspired by the Dell XPS 13 Plus, this laptop features what Dell calls a "zero-lattice" keyboard and a large haptic trackpad. The keyboard makes it easy to type on since there's less travel, while the trackpad houses controls that only come alive during Zoom calls so that you can manage your mic, camera, and screen during your conference calls.

Keep in mind that the keyboard might take some time to get used to, especially if you're used to spaced laptop keyboards. According to Dell, the keyboard uses mini-LEDs as its backlight source, which can help save up to two hours of battery life. The chassis of this computer is made of 75% recycled aluminum, and the diamond-cut edges and graphite finish gives it that executive-style look.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, on the other hand, retains the design language the ThinkPad lineup is known for. It features an all-black surface with red accents and branding on the lid, palm rest, and the keyboard's middle. You can make it even more distinct by choosing the optional carbon fiber weave. Additionally, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 takes the lead in the port department with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, and one headphone/mic combo port, so you can connect any modern device without using an adapter.

On the other hand, the Dell Latitude 9440 houses three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and one universal audio port. To make up for its lack of ports, Dell ships a USB-C to USB-A adapter, so you can connect your USB-A devices. However, since the laptop has no HDMI port, you may need to acquire a separate adapter to use your HDMI devices with the computer. Both laptops feature Kensington lock ports and have cellular connectivity configurations via optional Nano SIM slots. While the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 supports 5G and 4G LTE, the Latitude 9440 only supports 5G connectivity.

On the portability front, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is lighter than the Dell Latitude 9440 thanks to the mixture of carbon fiber, magnesium, and aluminum used to create the chassis. While this mixture of materials makes it feel a little less premium than the Dell, it's worth considering if portability is a deal-breaker for you.

Display: OLED or IPS? Choose your pick

Dell's Latitude 9440 features a 14-inch 2560x1600 IPS display with excellent touch and pen support. It's crystal clear, and thanks to its anti-reflective technology and 500 nits of peak brightness, you'll be able to use your computer in bright conditions without worrying about glare. The screen also comes with anti-smudge technology, so you don't have to worry about fingerprint stains on your screen while working.

On the other hand, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 comes with two types of display configurations, including IPS and OLED screens. The IPS displays are featured in three 1920x1200 and one 2240x1400 (2.2K) options, while the OLED display is only available on the 2880x1800 (2.8K) configuration. The OLED option offers stunning colors, excellent contrast levels, and deep blacks, plus it supports 100% DCI-P3, so creatives will have a swell time using it. All displays except two 1920x1200 options are non-touch, so if pen and touch support are what you're looking for, you'd have to choose between the two 1920x1200 configurations.

With that said, if touch support is an essential aspect of your everyday computing life, then the Dell Latitude 9440 might be the ideal option for you. While Lenovo does offer display configurations with touch support, their 1920x1200 resolution is subpar compared to the 2560x1600 you'd get on the Latitude. On the other hand, if sharper colors, better contrast, and true blacks are what you're looking for in a laptop screen, then Lenovo's OLED configuration might suit your needs since an IPS panel will find it hard to top an OLED panel.

Both laptops have a 1080p webcam stuck above their display, and while the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has an IR camera option, the Latitude 9440 offers the option right out of the box. If you purchase a ThinkPad X1 with no IR camera, you may be unable to use facial recognition for Windows Hello.

Performance: Similar yet different

Performance-wise, the Dell Latitude 9440 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 sport 13th-generation Intel processors. Both laptops have a base model configuration of Intel Core i5-1335U, and you can upgrade it to Intel Core i7-1365U. Also, both laptops start at 16GB RAM and max out at 64GB RAM, so you can get even more speed, depending on the configuration you choose.

Intel's new chips are known to run hot, and it seems like the cooling unit in the X1 Carbon can't handle the heat, as well as what you have on the Latitude 9440. Therefore, expect the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 to run slightly slower than the Latitude 9440 since the former thermal throttles more than the latter. Also, the Latitude 9440 has higher Cinebench R23 single-core and multi-core scores than the X1 Carbon Gen 11, which shows that the Latitude 9440 has better efficiency even though both computers are utilizing the same CPU. Creatives and designers would want to consider the Latitude 9440 over the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

Dell Latitude 9440 Intel Core i7-1365U Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel Core i7-1355U Cinebench R23 (single-core/multi-core) 1,854/8,216 1,588/5,466 Geekbench 6 (single-core/multi-core) 2,301/8,693 2,369/8,515 PC Mark 10 Modern Office 12 hours 45 minutes 11 hours 41 minutes PC Mark 10 Video Playback 12 hours 40 minutes 14 hours 4 minutes

Regarding battery life, while the Latitude 9440 gets up to 12 hours and 40 minutes in the PC Mark 10 video playback test, the X1 Carbon Gen 11 gets up to 14 hours of battery life. However, in real-world conditions, you should be able to squeeze out up to 10 hours of usage time out of both laptops, depending on what you use them for.

Since both computers are productivity-first laptops, they don't do well with triple-A game titles. Both laptops come with integrated Intel Xe graphics and a 60Hz refresh rate. You'll find it difficult to get playable frame rates on high-end games, especially if you're playing at high settings. However, since they both come with Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can attach an external GPU to your setup if you're looking to use these computers for gaming.

Which is right for you?

The Dell Latitude 9440 seems to be the most balanced of the two laptops. It has a solid build quality, comes with excellent touch and pen support, features a haptic mouse with great controls for your Zoom calls, and has a 2-in-1 design for portability and travel. While its display might be an IPS panel, the colors are vivid, and the brightness is good enough to work in bright conditions except for direct sunlight. The battery life and performance are also top-notch for normal and business use, so it's the perfect pick for anyone looking for a business laptop.

With that said, the base model of the X1 Carbon is currently cheaper than the base model of the Latitude 9440, and you're likely to see a broader chasm in price as you upgrade to higher specs. Both laptops are available, and you can upgrade their RAMs, CPUs, and storage to suit your needs. However, if both laptops don't meet your specs or don't have what you're looking for, you can take a look at some of the best laptops you can get on the market right now.