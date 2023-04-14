Dell's Latitude lineup includes some of the best business laptops money can buy, even if they tend to be fairly expensive. Much like how the XPS series includes Dell's best laptops for consumers, the Latitude is the cream of the crop for business productivity. And for 2023, we'll get the Dell Latitude 9440, one of the most premium additions to the lineup yet.

Sporting a modernized design and top-tier components, the Dell Latitude 9440 is bound to be a standout this year, and if you're keeping your eye out for it, we've rounded up everything you need to know.

Dell Latitude 9440: Pricing and availability

Dell introduced the refreshed latitude lineup for 2023, including the Latitude 9440, on March 23, and it's expected to be available in the coming months, though Dell didn't provide specifics. The same goes for pricing, which the company has yet to share, but you can probably expect to pay close to $2,000, based on previous models in the Latitude 9000 series.

Dell Latitude 9440 The Dell Latitude 9440 is a premium 2-in-1 laptop with a modern and sleek design, high-end Intel processors, and sharp Quad HD+ display. It's also the world's first laptop with Zoom shortcuts built into the trackpad. See at Dell (not yet available)

Dell Latitude 9440: Specs

Dell Latitude 9440 CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB cache)

13th-generation Intel Core i5-1345U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache)

13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 5.2GHz, 12MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD Optional self-encrypting drive

512GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD

2TB PCIe NVMe Class 25 SSD RAM 16GB LPDDR5 6000MHz

16GB LPDDR5x 6400MHz

32GB LPDDR5 6000MHz

32GB LPDDR5x 6000MHz

64GB LPDDR5x 6000MHz Display 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600), anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DX, touch Battery 60Whr battery (optional Long Life Cycle) Up to 100W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 3 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C

3.5mm combo headphone jack

Optional: SIM card slot Audio Quad speakers (two top-firing, two bottom-firing), Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Smart Amplifier

Dual noise-canceling microphones Webcam 1080p Full HD IR webcam with temporal noise reduction, Intelligent Privacy, proximity sensor, Intel Camera Sensing Technology Windows Hello IR camera

Optional: Fingerprint reader (in power button) Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Bluetooth 5.3

Optional: Intel 5000 5G Solution Color Graphite with silver edges Size (WxDxH) 12.2 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches (310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28mm) Starting weight 3.38 pounds (1.54kg) Price TBA

What's new in the Dell Latitude 9440?

While a lot of laptop refreshes have been little more than spec bumps so far, the Dell Latitude 9440 brings an abundance of changes compared to its successor, the Latitude 9430.

A side note: In Dell's Latitude lineup, the third digit represents the generation, while the first indicates the market segment (9 being the flagship), and the second digit indicates the screen size (a 4 means it's a 14-inch laptop).

No more clamshell model

While the Dell Latitude 9430 came in two primary variants, one being a clamshell model and the other a 2-in-1, Dell has opted out of the clamshell version, at least for now. The Dell Latitude 9440 is exclusively a 2-in-1 laptop, which does help make this feel like a more modern and versatile machine.

Being a convertible means you can use this as a regular laptop, but the screen can also rotate 360 degrees, so you can use it as a tablet, and it even supports active pen input for more accurate drawing or note-taking. It does make this a heavier laptop by default, though the differences are minor when you compare it against last year's 2-in-1 model.

A 'collaborative' haptic trackpad and a redesigned keyboard

The Dell Latitude 9440 makes some big design changes compared to its predecessors, and it seems to take some inspiration from the Dell XPS 13 Plus, which is more consumer-oriented. The big news here is the collaborative haptic trackpad, which adds quick shortcuts for Zoom meetings, so you can easily mute your microphone, turn off your camera, or share your screen without having to manually do it. Dell says this is the first trackpad of its kind, and it also seems to be business on the Dell Premium Collaboration Keyboard the company launched last year with similar Zoom controls.

Being a haptic trackpad also means it doesn't physically click. Instead, it has vibration motors that simulate the feel of a click. This may take some getting used to, but it makes for a much more modern look where the trackpad blends more seamlessly with the rest of the chassis, and it's also much bigger than before. While it evokes some of the spirit of the XPS 13 Plus, Dell does include a cutout around the edges of the trackpad, so it's always obvious where the touch area is.

Speaking of bigger, the keys on this keyboard have also grown. Again, taking inspiration from the XPS 13 Plus, the Dell Latitude 9440 uses a zero-lattice keyboard with minimal spacing between each key, which means you have bigger targets while typing. The keyboard doesn't reach all the way to the edges here, as Dell kept the top-firing speakers on the sides, but it still looks far more modern than previous models.

The keyboard also has another notable improvement in regard to the backlight. Dell is now using mini-LED technology to illuminate the keys, and it promises a 75% reduction in battery usage, which could greatly increase the battery life of the laptop when used in low-light scenarios.

A spec bump

As you'd expect with any new iteration of a laptop, this model also comes with new processors, which should deliver a nice performance boost, albeit nothing mind-blowing. Intel's 13th-generation laptop processors aren't overly exciting, but you do get faster clock speeds, going up to 5.2GHz on the Intel Core i7-1365U, compared to the 4.8GHz maximum of last year's Core i7-1265U. The new models still max out with 10 cores and 12 threads, however.

This new model also gives you the option for even more RAM, now maxing out at 64GB, and you can go up to a 2TB SSD. Both of those are double what was available in the previous model.

Smaller bezels and eco-friendly design

A smaller, but still welcome change is that Dell has made the laptop even more compact in terms of width and length, which means the bezels around the screen are also smaller. Dell claims this is the smallest 14-inch commercial PC, and it has the "world's best" screen-to-body ratio, so if you want something that feels modern, this certainly goes part of the way there.

Dell is also improving the environmental impact of its products, and this is the first laptop in the world to use 75% recycled, low-carbon aluminum for both the lid and palm rest, which reduces its carbon footprint by as much as 90%. Other parts of the laptop also use recycled materials, such as 50% recycled copper in the 100W power adapter cable, along with recycled plastics and rubber throughout the laptop.

Where can I buy the Dell Latitude 9440?

At this time, the Dell Latitude 9440 isn't yet available to buy, but when it is, the first place where it will show up is Dell's own website. This is usually the best place to buy Dell's business laptops, too, since you get all the configuration options you could want, and you get to build a laptop tailor-made for you. In fact, you can already find a listing for the laptop below, but there's no information about it just yet.

Of course, reselling partners will also carry the Dell Latitude 9440 eventually, and many B2B resellers offer discounts on volume purchases, which can be very useful for large organizations. If you're not interested in a business laptop, you may want to take a look at the best laptops overall to see if there's something there that piques your interest.

FAQ

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 9440 have a good webcam?

The Dell Latitude 9440 comes packed with a Full HD webcam, meaning it captures video at 1080p resolution, or 1920x1080. This should give you pretty good quality for video calls and online meetings, and it's a definite upgrade from the 720p webcams that are still very prominent in cheaper laptops. The camera also features temporal noise reduction and low-light capabilities, which should ensure decent quality in less favorable settings.

On top of a regular camera, the webcam on the Dell Latitude 9440 also includes an IR camera that's used for Windows Hello facial recognition, and it's available by default. This is a separate sensor from the main camera, which should result in better image quality due to having separate sensors.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 9440 have 5G?

Like the majority of business laptops, the Dell Latitude 9440 does come with the option for 5G connectivity, powered by the Intel 5000 5G Solution. This means it supports sub-6GHz 5G, but not mmWave, which is the case for most laptops on the market. 5G connectivity means you can use the internet from almost anywhere you go, without having to rely on unprotected Wi-Fi networks while you're out and about. It helps you be more productive and also stay safe since your laptop isn't exposed to other devices around it. The 5G model will also connect to 4G LTE networks when 5G isn't available

Unfortunately, there isn't an exclusive LTE version this year, which is potentially unfortunate if you wanted a cheaper cellular-connected option. You can look at other laptops such as the Latitude 7440 if you're interested in an LTE-only model.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 9440 have good battery life?

Dell hasn't shared specific details on the expected battery life, but the numbers on paper seem promising. The Latitude 9440 has a fairly large 60Wh battery, and it uses 15W Intel processors, which use a relatively low amount of power. A 28W processor would result in much shorter battery life.

Dell has also taken some strides to improve battery life in other ways. For example, this new model uses mini-LEDs for the keyboard backlight, and it promises a 75% reduction in power consumption for the keyboard. This will only matter for low-light scenarios, but if you're in a situation where you need the keyboard backlight this model should last much longer than previous iterations.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 9440 have Thunderbolt?

Thunderbolt has become an increasingly important technology in modern laptops, with the ability to drive up to 40Gbps of bandwidth through a single USB Type-C port. Most premium laptops now include Thunderbolt 4 support, and the Dell Latitude 9440 is no different.

In fact, the Dell Latitude 9440 relies almost exclusively on Thunderbolt 4, featuring a total of three Thunderbolt ports and very little else. This gives you options for connecting docking stations, high-end monitors, or even external graphics card using these ports, and since there are three of them, you can have even more high-bandwidth accessories plugged in, which is certainly welcome.

With that being said, the only other port available is a headphone jack, which means there's a very good chance a docking station or USB hub is basically required for this laptop.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 9440 run Linux?

Out of the box, the Dell Latitude 9440 only comes with Windows 11 as an option, so Linux isn't officially supported. However, you can typically install Linux distributions on almost any laptop and use generic drivers to make things work. Again, you won't be supported in this scenario, so if you run into any trouble with Linux, you'll be on your own.

If you need Linux for specific purposes, you have a couple of options, starting with the Windows Subsystem for Linux, which lets you run Linux distributions and apps directly inside Windows in a way that makes it feel more native and integrated with the experience. You can also use a virtual machine if you want to get the full Linux desktop experience. If that doesn't work for you, dual-booting Windows 11 and Linux is also an option.

Q: Does the Dell Latitude 9440 have a good warranty?

Since the laptop isn't available to buy, we don't yet know the official warranty options Dell will offer, but typically there are a few options available from Dell. The default option includes basic support, which includes onsite repairs after a remote diagnosis. You also get tech support through the phone, chat, or online, but only during business hours.

There are also Dell ProSupport and ProSupport Plus plans, which include additional benefits. Both plans include 24/7 support, crisis monitoring and management, and direct access to engineers in your region. Dell ProSupport Plus also includes an antivirus and malware removal service, the ability to fix problems before they appear, and you can also keep your old hard drive if you need to replace it. Of course, these plans cost more, and they can also be extended up to five years.

Finally, you can also add an optional service that lets you add accidental damage protection for the laptop, which is an additional cost. This service is an add-on on top of the core service plan you get, and it will last as long as that plan does.

Q: Can I replace the RAM and storage in the Dell Latitude 9440?

Repairability and upgradability are often important factors for business laptops, and here, the Latitude 9440 isn't exactly perfect. The RAM on this laptop is soldered onto the motherboard, which means you can't upgrade or replace it once you've bought the laptop. What you get is what you're stuck with, so you need to make sure you choose a RAM configuration that lasts you a long time. The base 16GB configuration should be enough for most people, but 32GB is a potentially good upgrade to get if you want the laptop to stay fast for the next few years. 64GB is only really needed for very memory-intensive tasks, and most users shouldn't need this much anytime soon.

As for storage, it can technically be upgraded, as the laptop does use an M.2 SSD. However, this is an M.2 2230 form factor SSD, which isn't the most conventional size, and it's far less common than the M.2 2280 SSDs you usually hear about. There are options, like the Sabrent Rocket 2230, but they cost significantly more than the larger models.

Q: Can I replace the battery in the Dell Latitude 9440?

In line with the repairable spirit of a business laptop, the 60Wh battery included in the Dell Latitude 9440 is replaceable, assuming you can source a new battery. The best way to do this is likely to get in touch with Dell and get an official replacement battery. Replacing the battery does require you to open the laptop, so you need to take precautions to avoid damage to the electronics.

Q: What colors does the Dell Latitude 9440 come in?

The Dell Latitude 9440 comes in a single color option, which Dell refers to as Graphite. This is a nearly black shade that covers both the lid, palm rest, and bottom of the laptop. However, the diamond-cut edges aren't painted, so they keep the natural silver color of the aluminum material.