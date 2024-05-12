Dell Latitude 9450 Thanks to Core Ultra chips, up to a meaty 64GB of memory, and an IPS display alongside nice extras like a fingerprint reader or vPro support, the Latitude 9450 is an impressively versatile 2-in-1 laptop. Plus, you get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, too. Pros Lots of RAM Nice bonuses like fingerprint reader + 5G Solid IPS display Cons Limited configurations $2319 at Dell

If you're looking for a new laptop, Dell and HP are both brands worth considering, but you'll still have a ton of options, like the new Dell Latitude 9450 and HP EliteBook 1040 G11. So, should you opt for the Dell convertible or the HP laptop? Luckily, we're here to help.

Below, you'll find the ultimate comparison between the Latitude 9450 and EliteBook 1040 G11.

Price, availability, and specs

Two premium machines at premium prices

Dell's Latitude 9450 is up on the brand's site for purchase now, and pricing starts at $2319, scaling up depending on the configuration you choose. Although, there isn't a ton of options, especially when it comes to Core Ultra chips without H-series support and only one display you're stuck with.

HP's EliteBook 1040 G11 isn't available for purchase just yet, but HP promises it's coming soon, so hopefully there won't be much longer to wait. Pricing starts at $2837, as per HP's site, but not all configurations have been listed just yet, particularly those with cheaper U-series chips.



Dell Latitude 9450 HP EliteBook 1040 G11 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165U Up to Intel Core Ultra 165H GPU Intel integrated graphics Intel integrated graphics or Arc integrated graphics Display type IPS, 60Hz, 500 nits 60Hz LCD or 120Hz OLED, touch or non-touch, up to 800 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, 2560x1600 14-inches, 1920x1200 or 2880x1800 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered) 32GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered), dual-channel Storage Up to 1TB M.2 SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Battery 60Whr Up to 68Whr Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP, USB-C), 3.5mm jack, External nano SIM card tray 2x Thunderbolt 4 (PD + DP 2.1), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x 3.5mm, 1x HDMI 2.1 Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro Webcam 1080p IR 5MP IR Wi-Fi connectivity Intel® BE200 Wi-Fi 7 2x2 Up to Intel BE200 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Up to Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 12.2 x 8.46 x 0.64 inches (310.5mm x 215mm x 16.28mm) 12.36 x 8.66 x 0.41-0.59 inches (313.9mm x 219.9mm x 10.5-14.9mm) Weight Up to 3.50 pounds (1.591kg) From 2.57 pounds (1.18kg) Speakers Two top-firing, two bottom-firing Quad speakers Price Starts at $2319 Starts at $2837

Design and display

Convertible vs clamshell

With the Latitude 9450, you're getting a hybrid machine, while the EliteBook 1040 is a traditional clamshell laptop. That said, both are fairly similar rectangles with soft corners, large, blocky keyboards, and trim bezels. In general, they look and feel like well-built, premium computers.

When it comes to weight and size, the Latitude 9450 is slightly smaller and a tad thicker than the EliteBook 1040, while the EliteBook starts at 2.57 pounds and the Latitude 9450 starts at 3.38 pounds, so the HP machine is definitely noticeably lighter, making it more portable.

For display, you're stuck with a 60Hz IPS panel and a 2560x1600 resolution on the Latitude 9450. With the EliteBook 1040, though, you can choose between a 60Hz LCD panel and a 1920x1200 resolution or a 120Hz OLED panel and a 2880x1800 resolution. The base display on the EliteBook is unimpressive compared to the Latitude, but the Latitude can't compete with an OLED.

Webcam-wise, the Latitude 9450 has a pretty standard 1080p IR cam that can handle Zoom meetings and video calls, but the EliteBook has a much more impressive 5MP cam. Altogether, with an OLED display option alongside a better webcam, not to mention a lighter construction, the EliteBook pulls ahead of the Latitude in terms of design and display.

Hardware and performance

More RAM or a better chip

The biggest difference in the world of hardware and performance comes down to CPU.

With the Latitude, you're getting up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U, which features 12 cores, 14 threads, and clocks up to 4.9GHz alongside integrated Intel graphics. With the EliteBook, you're getting up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, which features 16 cores, 22 threads, and clocks up to 5GHz alongside integrated Arc graphics. So, what does all that mean for performance?

Well, in short, a 28W 165H simply outclasses a 15W 165U in just about every respect. You'll have more processing power and better graphical performance with the 165H than you will with the 165U, so if you're looking for the most powerful machine, that's undeniably going to be the EliteBook. Though, the Latitude has up to 64GB of RAM when the EliteBook caps out at 32GB.

However, 64GB of RAM is not going to be necessary for the vast majority of people out there, while a faster processor can definitely benefit just about anyone. Unless you have a particular need for a ton of RAM over processing power, you'll likely be better served with the EliteBook. That said, the Latitude's 165U is more than capable of running most apps without any problems.

It's also worth noting that even though Arc graphics are an upgrade over Intel's standard integrated graphics, neither competes with a dedicated GPU. Nonetheless, if your primary concern is buying the most powerful machine, between the Latitude 9450 and the EliteBook 1040, that's the EliteBook with its powerful H-series Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

Battery life

Not much to complain about

We haven't had a chance to review either of these just yet, but there are some takeaways.

The Latitude 9450 has a 60Whr battery and a 15W chip, and the EliteBook has a 68Whr battery and up to a 28W chip. HP estimates the EliteBook can run for 21 hours on average without needing to charge. Though, manufacturer estimates aren't necessarily that reliable, and battery life is naturally going to vary significantly depending on what you're doing and what your settings are like.

All that being said, we'd generally expect similar battery life from these two laptops, and we'd expect, in most situations, that both are able to last through a workday without needing a charge. Unless you kit your EliteBook with an H-series chip that you're constantly pushing to its limit, its bigger battery likely means better battery life in most configurations.

Overall winner: HP EliteBook 1040 G11

More power and an OLED display

Thanks to more powerful chips, an option for a 120Hz OLED display, a better webcam, and a lighter design, the EliteBook is our overall top choice, but that doesn't mean there aren't good reasons to consider a Latitude 9450, especially if you wouldn't go for a top EliteBook config.

If you're set on a 2-in-1 design, for example, the Latitude can scratch that itch, and if you really need 64GB of RAM, the Latitude, once again, can be a good choice, especially if you don't particularly want to pay for luxury features like an OLED display or 5MP webcam.

