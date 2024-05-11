Dell Latitude 9450 With Intel Core Ultra chips, up to 64GB of blazing fast RAM, an IPS display, and extras like a fingerprint reader or vPro support, this 2-in-1 Latitude is an impressive choice of laptop for professionals. Plus, you get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, too. Pros Lots of RAM Nice luxury features Bright IPS display Cons Limited configuration options $2319 at Dell

When thinking about the top laptops, Dell is a brand you simply can't ignore, especially if you're thinking about picking up a convertible machine. That being said, it can be confusing deciding on a particular model, like between the new Latitude 9450 and Latitude 7450.

So, we've got the ultimate comparison between the Latitude 9450 and Latitude 7450 across every major category in order to help you decide which one of these hybrid laptops is best for you.

Price, availability, and specs

Build your own on Dell's website

The Latitude 9450 is for sale now on Dell's website, and pricing starts at $2319. Depending on your chosen configuration, the price will go up, but there aren't a ton of different options to choose from, largely coming down to a few CPUs, how much RAM you want, and storage capacity.

Dell's Latitude 7450 is also available on Dell's site, and pricing begins at $1719. The 7450 is a versatile machine, though, and can be configured as either a 2-in-1 or as a traditional laptop, depending on your preferences. It also supports a wide variety of different hardware, too.



Dell Latitude 9450 Dell Latitude 7450 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165U Up to Intel Core Ultra 165H GPU Intel integrated graphics Intel integrated graphics or Arc integrated graphics Display type IPS, 60Hz, 500 nits 60Hz IPS, touch or non-touch, up to 400 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, 2560x1600 14-inches, 1920x1200 or 2560x1600 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered) Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-6400MHz Storage Up to 1TB M.2 SSD Up to 1TB M.2 SSD Battery 60Whr Up to 57Whr Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP, USB-C), 3.5mm jack, External nano SIM card tray 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (PD + DP), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm, 1x optional external uSum card tray, 1x optional contacted SmartCard reader Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro Webcam 1080p IR Up to 5MP IR Wi-Fi connectivity Intel® BE200 Wi-Fi 7 2x2 Intel® BE200 Wi-Fi 7 2x2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 12.2 x 8.46 x 0.64 inches (310.5mm x 215mm x 16.28mm) 12.32 x 8.67 x 0.71-0.72 inches (313mm x 220.2mm x 17.95-18.21mm) Weight Up to 3.50 pounds (1.591kg) Up to starting weight of 3.36 pounds (1.53kg) Speakers Two top-firing, two bottom-firing Quad speakers Colors Graphite Titan Grey, River Blue Price Starts at $2319 Starts at $1719

Design and display

Two Dell Latitudes, one design

As you might expect, these two Dell Latitude laptops sport very similar designs. In general, you're getting soft corners and thin bezels on both, while the keyboard setup on the 7450 looks slightly more in line with something like a MacBook Pro, whereas the 9450 has larger, more angular keys. Nonetheless, both are premium, well-built machines that look and feel the part.

Considering the designs of these two machines are a match, it's not surprising they're about the same weight and size, too. However, it's worth keeping in mind that both of these laptops hover around three-and-a-half pounds, depending on configuration, and that's certainly a noticeable level of bulk. If you want an ultraportable laptop, you may want to look elsewhere.

With displays, there isn't much difference, either. Both feature 60Hz IPS panels with up to a 2560x1600 resolution. However, the 9450 has a peak brightness of 500 nits, while the 7450 caps out at 400 nits. So, the 9450 can get a tad brighter than the 7450, but IPS displays limited to 60Hz aren't particularly impressive, especially on laptops that can cost thousands.

For webcams, the Latitude 9450 has a standard 1080p IR cam that'll be enough for Zoom meetings and video calls. The 7450 can feature a 5MP IR cam but not in a 2-in-1 configuration, which is also limited to a 1080p IR cam. These laptops may be very similar, but thanks to a brighter overall display, the Latitude 9450 just slightly edges out the 7450 in design and display.

Winner: Latitude 9450

Hardware and performance

Different chips, different performance

These laptops may look very similar, but they've got different things going on under the hood.

The Latitude 7450 can feature up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H as compared to the 165U on the 9450. This means that the Latitude 7450 can have more cores, more threads, faster clocks, and beefier Arc integrated graphics as compared to the Latitude 9450. However, the 7450 is limited to 32GB of 6400 MT/s DDR5 whereas the 9450 can have up to 64GB of 7467 MT/s DDR5.

So, what does all that mean? In general, if you need the most processing power you can get, you should opt for a Latitude 7450 with a 165H. However, if your particular workload scales with RAM more so than it does cores and threads, you'll want the Latitude 9450. That being said, not many need 64GB of RAM, so a better chip and 32GB of RAM makes more sense for most folks.

Regardless of whether you opt for a 9450 or a 7450, both computers are more than capable of handling most apps and day-to-day tasks with ease, whether it's word processing, watching videos, multitasking, browsing the web, or anything else, as long as you don't need a bunch of GPU power. If you're a video editor or a gamer, even Intel's Arc graphics won't be enough for you.

Thanks to support for more powerful Core Ultra chips, it's hard to deny that the Latitude 7450 is the more powerful machine, even if the Latitude 9450 supports more RAM that's clocked slightly faster. So, if you want the best performance, go for the 7450 with a 165H.

Winner: Latitude 7450

Battery life

Lots of overlap with some key differences

As a note, we haven't reviewed either of these laptops just yet, so we don't have hard data on battery life. Nonetheless, there are some takeaways from the specs of these two computers.

The 9450 has a slightly larger battery (60Whr vs 57Whr), and it only supports 15W U-series Core Ultra chips. On the other hand, the 7450 has a slightly smaller battery and can be kitted out with more power-hungry 28W H-series Core Ultra chips. So, if you stick an H-series chip in the 7450, you'll likely see worse battery life, on average, than you would with a U-series chip on the 9450.

Either way, battery life is going to heavily depend on what you're doing as well as what your settings look like. Unless you're pushing your laptop especially hard or have particularly aggressive power settings, though, we'd expect workday-long battery life is within reach on both. Even so, the Latitude 9450 still comes out on top thanks to a slightly bigger battery and 15W CPUs.

Winner: Latitude 9450

Overall winner: Latitude 7450

A very close call

In our estimation, a more affordable entry-level pricepoint, an impressive number of configurations, and support for more powerful H-series processors make the Latitude 7450 our overall top choice of laptop between the two. However, your mileage may vary.

If you need 64GB of RAM or want the best display possible, for example, the 9450 could be a great fit. And unless you're opting for a fairly basic model of the 7450, you probably won't be spending any more on a 9450, either. Plus, avoiding H-series chips means better battery life.

