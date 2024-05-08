Dell Latitude 9450 With Intel Core Ultra chips, up to 32GB of blazing fast RAM, an IPS display, and extras like a fingerprint reader or vPro support, this 2-in-1 Latitude is an impressive choice of laptop for professionals. Plus, you get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, too, for less than $2500. Pros High-speed RAM Sleek design vPro support option Cons Unimpressive display $2319 at Dell

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 $1950 $2999 Save $1049 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 comes with a new design that fits a better webcam and a new optional glass touchpad, but it gets rid of the built-in pen storage. It also comes with new Intel Core Ultra processors and an upgraded 120Hz OLED display in some configurations. Pros OLED display 120Hz support Ample memory and storage Cons Quickly gets expensive $1950 at Lenovo



When you're on the hunt for a great laptop, Dell and Lenovo are top-tier brands worth considering, especially Lenovo's ThinkPad line. However, there are a lot of convertible laptops out there, so making a choice can be confusing. Luckily, we've already narrowed things down to two all-new hybrid laptops: the Dell Latitude 9450 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1.

Below, you'll find the ultimate comparison between the Latitude 9450 and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 to help you make the right buy, regardless of your budget.

Price, availability, and specs

Similar machines, similar prices

The Latitude 9450 is available on Dell's website, and pricing starts off at $2319, scaling up depending on your configuration. Although, you'll likely want to pay a little extra for some more storage, as the base model of the Latitude only has a 256GB drive.

With the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, iwhich is available on Lenovo's site, and pricing begins at $2999. It's worth keeping in mind, though, that the ThinkPad is frequently on discount for a lot less than its retail price, like at the time of writing, so keep an eye out for sales.



Dell Latitude 9450 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165U Up to Intel Core Ultra 165U GPU Intel integrated graphics Intel integrated graphics Display type IPS, 60Hz, 500 nits 60Hz IPS or 120Hz OLED, up to 500 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, 2560x1600 14-inches, 1920x1200 or 2880x1800 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered) Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB M.2 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 60Whr 57Whr battery Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP, USB-C), 3.5mm jack, External nano SIM card tray 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A HDMI 2.1 3.5mm combo headphone jack Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro Webcam 1080p IR Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter Wi-Fi connectivity Intel® BE200 Wi-Fi 7 2x2 Up to Intel® Wi-Fi® 7 BE200 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 12.2 x 8.46 x 0.64 inches (310.5mm x 215mm x 16.28mm) 12.31 x 8.57 x 0.61 inches (312.8 x 217.65 x 15.49mm) Weight Up to 3.50 pounds (1.591kg) Starting at 2.97 pounds (1.35kg) Speakers Two top-firing, two bottom-firing Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Graphite Black Price Starts at $2319 Starting at $2999

Design and display

Can't beat an OLED panel

In general, both of these computers are 2-in-1 hybrids, so there's a lot of overlap in core design. However, the ThinkPad is a bit more angular and industrial, while the Latitude is softer with more curves. While aesthetics may differ slightly, both machines look and feel premium.

With weight and size, dimensions are pretty much a match between the two; however, the Latitude is the heavier machine, clocking in at a minimum of 3.38 pounds whereas the ThinkPad starts at just 2.97 pounds. It's not a night and day difference, but the Latitude is noticeably bulkier.

For display, you're getting a 60Hz IPS panel with a 2560x1600 resolution on the Latitude. With the ThinkPad, you get your choice of 120Hz OLED panel at a 2880x1800 resolution or 60Hz IPS panel at a 1920x1200 resolution. As you can see, the ThinkPad has the Latitude beat in panel tech, refresh rate, and resolution if you opt for the OLED, making it the clear best choice.

For webcams, the Latitude has a simple 1080p IR cam whereas the ThinkPad can be kitted out with an 8MP MIPI cam. Naturally, the ThinkPad's camera is the much higher-quality option, but the Latitude can definitely handle Zoom meetings and video calls. Altogether, thanks to a better display and more impressive webcam, as well as a lighter footprint, the ThinkPad pulls ahead.

Winner: ThinkPad X1 2-in-1

Hardware and performance

Same chip, same performance

Source: Dell

Since both of these laptops can be kitted out with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U, performance is largely going to be a match. However, there are a few hardware differences worth remembering.

For one, the Latitude's memory is clocked slightly faster at 7467 MT/s vs. the 6400 MT/s on the ThinkPad. Storage is also a factor here. The ThinkPad can feature up to 2TB; on the other hand, the Latitude is limited to 512GB at writing time, though the official spec sheet indicates we should also get models up to 2TB at some point.

In most instances, though, these laptops will perform similarly. As long as you don't need a ton of GPU power, both machines should be able to handle most apps and day-to-day tasks with ease, like browsing the web, word processing, watching videos, messaging, etcetera. Though, neither of these computers are meant to be top-tier performers, so keep that in mind.

Since the minor memory clock speed increase isn't a huge deal, the extra storage available on the ThinkPad (as well as its better webcam and display) makes it the overall most impressive machine in terms of hardware, even if performance won't be too different.

Winner: ThinkPad X1 2-in-1

Battery life

Just about the same

We haven't had a chance to review either of these laptops just yet, so hang tight for the final word on battery life numbers. That being said, there are some things to keep in mind about battery life.

First off, since these laptops are a match in terms of CPU and feature about the same battery capacity, we'd expect very similar battery life. Of course, though, your battery life will greatly vary depending on what you're doing and what your settings are. In general, Lenovo estimates day-long battery life is totally achievable on the ThinkPad, which is about what we'd expect out of both.

Again, we'll have to review these laptops to be sure, but going through a workday without being forced to charge, in most situations, seems fairly achievable on laptops without meaty dedicated GPUs or particularly power-hungry chips. Not much to complain about here.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: ThinkPad X1 2-in-1

More impressive hardware makes for a better computer

All told, the ThinkPad features a prettier, more responsive display, a lighter construction, more storage, and a much better webcam as compared to the Latitude, making it our overall top choice. Plus, you can usually find the ThinkPad on sale, too, which is just icing on the cake.

That being said, if you can find a good deal on a Latitude and don't care that much about luxuries like an OLED panel or an 8MP webcam, this can still be a machine well worth consideration, especially if you're saving money over a ThinkPad.

