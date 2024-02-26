Key Takeaways Dell has unveiled 10 new Latitude laptops for business users.

The Latitude 7350 Detachable is a 2-in-1 business PC akin to the Surface Pro.

New Latitude Ultralight models also made an appearance as options for anyone who likes to remain as mobile as possible.

Dell unveiled its consumer-focused XPS laptops already this year at CES 2024, and it's now bringing us 10 new Latitude laptops for business users. This announcement comes with the kickoff to MWC 2024, where Dell also revealed a bunch of new Latitude laptop and desktop PCs.

The range of Dell's Latitude updates encompasses the more budget-minded 5350, 5450, and 5550 laptops, mid-range 7350, 7450, 7650, and 7350/7450 Ultralight models, high-end Latitude 9450, and the 2-in-1 Latitude 7350 Detachable.

Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable

Expected to launch Q2 2024

Close

This is the first update to the Latitude Detachable since the 7320 model, which is still rocking Intel's 11th Gen Core processors. For anyone who loves the idea of a business-focused 2-in-1, this should be very appealing.

It mimics the Surface Pro design, with built-in folding stand, attachable keyboard, and active pen for inking. And because it's a Latitude, it comes with a wide range of hardware and software security measures to keep you and your data safe. It's available with an IR camera and human presence detection, fingerprint reader, SmartCard slot, and Dell's BIOS-level suite of security tools.

The 13-inch tablet is powered by Intel's Core Ultra vPro CPUs, it has optional 5G connectivity, and the display has a 2.8K resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio for comfortable use as a tablet or as a laptop with the keyboard attached. Here's a closer look at the specs inside.

Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core Ultra U5-134U vPro, U7-164U vPro GPU Integrated RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-6400MHz (soldered) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SED Battery 46.5Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 13 inches, 2880x1920 (2.8K), touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-reflective, 500 nits, 100% sRGB Camera Front: 8MP RGB+IR; Rear: 9MP RGB; presence detection, Intelligent Privacy Speakers Dual stereo Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio, nano-SIM (optional), SmartCard reader (optional) Network Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G (optional) Dimensions 11.53 x 8.19 x 0.35 inches (292.9mm x 208mm x 8.9mm) Weight From 1.82 pounds (0.83kg)

Dell expects to launch the Latitude 7350 Detachable in Q2 2024; no price is set.

Dell Latitude 9450

Launching March 12, 2024

Close

We absolutely loved the Latitude 9440 when we reviewed it in 2023, and the updated 9450 model is going heavy on AI performance thanks to Intel's Core Ultra CPUs with Neural Processing Unit (NPU). You can get up to a Core Ultra 7 chip, as well as up to 2TB of SSD storage space (a self-encrypting drive is also available), up to 64GB of LPDDR5x-7467MHz RAM, and integrated graphics.

The convertible design means you're getting a 14-inch touch display with inking abilities. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, anti-reflective finish, 100% sRGB color, and up to 500 nits brightness. Above the display is an FHD webcam with IR sensor for Windows Hello, as well as presence detection and shutter. Quad speakers should pump out great audio, and the keyboard and haptic touchpad won't stand in your way of high productivity.

Here is a better look at the specs coming with the Latitude 9450.

Dell Latitude 9450 Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 vPro GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, up to 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SED Battery 60Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-reflective, 100% sRGB, 500 nits Camera 1080p with IR, shutter Speakers Two top-firing, two bottom-firing Ports Three Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio, Nano-SIM (optional) Network Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G (optional) Dimensions 12.2 x 8.46 x 0.64 inches (310.5mm x 215mm x 16.28mm) Weight 3.38 pounds (1.535kg) Colors Graphite

Dell expects the Latitude 9450 to launch March 12, 2024. Pricing has not yet been set.

Dell Latitude 7350, 7450, and 7650 with Ultralight

Launching March 12, 2024

Close

Dell has refreshed its trio of Latitude 7350, 7450, and 7650 business laptops for 2024. The lineup includes 2-in-1 and notebook options for the 13.3-inch 7350 and 14-inch 7450, with the 16-inch 7650 coming in only as a notebook. The laptops are built to last with an aluminum and magnesium chassis, they're all powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 CPUs with vPro and NPU, and they all feature optional 5G connectivity for users who are always on the move.

An optional 5MP camera should be an easy upgrade choice for those involved in frequent meetings or collaborations, but the default FHD option can be configured with presence detection and Intelligent Privacy. All laptops have four speakers split between the top and bottom of the chassis.

Take a look at the specs available in the Latitude 7350 and 7450 models; I'll keep the Latitude 7650 specs separated and listed below.



Dell Latitude 7350 Dell Latitude 7450 Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Ubuntu Linux Windows 10 Pro, Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Ubuntu Linux CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 vPro Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 vPro GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) Intel Arc (integrated) RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-6400MHz Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-6400MHz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED Battery 38Wh, 57Wh 38Wh, 57Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS; 2560x1600 (QHD+) 2-in-1 touch, pen support, 500 nits, anti-reflective; 1920x1200 (FHD+) notebook, touch or non-touch, anti-glare, up to 400 nits 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio; 2-in-1: 1920x1200 (FHD+) with anti-reflective finish and pen support; Laptop: up to 2560x1600 (QHD+) with 400 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-glare Camera FHD, FHD+IR with presence detection, 5MP IR with presence detection FHD, FHD+IR with presence detection, 5MP IR with presence detection Speakers Quad speakers Quad speakers Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio, uSIM (optional) Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio, uSIM (optional) Network Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 4G LTE/5G (optional) Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 4G LTE/5G (optional) Dimensions 2-in-1: 11.77 x 8.38 x 0.65-0.69 inches (299mm x 212.9mm x 16.45-17.75mm); Laptop: 11.77 x 8.38 x 0.64-0.69 inches (299mm x 212.9mm x 16.44-17.75mm) 12.32 x 8.67 x 0.71-0.72 inches (313mm x 220.2mm x 17.95-18.21mm) Weight 2-in-1: From 2.86 pounds (1.29kg); Laptop: From 2.54 pounds (1.15kg) 2-in-1: From 3.38 pounds (1.53kg); Laptop: From 2.93 pounds (1.33kg) Colors Titan Grey, River Blue Titan Grey, River Blue

The Latitude 7650 sets itself apart with a considerably larger 16-inch display and a lack of 2-in-1 option. Here are the specs you can expect to find available when the laptop launches. Note that this model is built with aluminum only, and it has just one Titan Grey color option.

Dell Latitude 7650 Operating System Windows 10 Pro, Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Ubuntu Linux CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 vPro GPU Intel Arc (integrated) RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-6400MHz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, up to 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SED Battery 38Wh, 57Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 16:10 aspect ratio, non-touch, IPS, 250 nits, anti-glare Camera FHD, FHD+IR with presence detection, 5MP IR with presence detection Speakers Quad speakers Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio, uSIM (optional) Network Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 4G LTE/5G (optional) Dimensions 14.09 x 9.86 x 0.77-0.79 inches (358mm x 250.4mm x 19.95-19.99mm) Weight From 4.05 pounds (1.85kg) Colors Titan Grey

Dell also split the 13.3-inch Latitude 7350 and 14-inch 7450 models into Ultralight categories for anyone who wants to remain as mobile as possible. They're made from magnesium only and each way about a half-pound less than their standard counterparts (even more if you're comparing the 2-in-1 models).

Gone are the FHD camera options, instead offering 5MP with IR only. You still get a quad-speaker setup, plenty of security measures, and optional 5G connectivity. The devices are powered by Intel's Core Ultra CPUs with NPU, powering Dell's Optimizer software for improved efficiency in many areas.

Here's a closer look at the Latitude 7350 Ultralight and 7450 Ultralight specs.



Dell Latitude 7350 Ultralight Dell Latitude 7450 Ultralight Operating System Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro, Ubuntu Linux Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro, Ubuntu Linux CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 vPro Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 vPro GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) Intel Graphics (integrated) RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-6400MHz (soldered) Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-6400MHz (soldered) Storage Up to 2TB M2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, up to 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, up to 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED Battery 38Wh, 57Wh 38Wh, 57Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3 inches, 16:10, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, touch at 300 nits, non-touch at 400 nits, anti-glare 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare; 1920x1200 (FHD+) non-touch with 400 nits; 2560x1600 (QHD+) touhc with 400 nits, 100% sRGB Camera 5MP IR with presence detection 5MP IR with presence detection Speakers Quad speakers Quad speakers Colors River Blue River Blue Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio, uSIM (optional) Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio, uSIM (optional) Network Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G (optional) Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G (optional) Dimensions 11.77 x 8.38 x 0.66-0.69 inches (299mm x 212.9mm x 16.76-17.75mm) 12.32 x 8.67 x 0.71 inches (313mm x 220.2mm x 17.95mm) Weight From 2.18 pounds (0.989kg) From 2.33 pounds (1.055kg)

The Latitude 7350 and 7450 Ultralight models should launch alongside their standard siblings on March 12, 2024. Pricing hasn't yet been disclosed.

Dell also buffed its budget-minded Latitude 5340, 5450, and 5550 business laptops, with an expected launch date on March 12, 2024. More information is expected to be released as we approach the launch date.