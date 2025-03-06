Summary Dell launched a 75-inch 4K touchscreen monitor, but it's expensive at $4,000

It also launched a trio of USB-C displays with 90W of power delivery

Dell revealed a portable 14-inch monitor that you can buy right now

I wouldn't exactly call a 75-inch screen a "monitor," but that's exactly what Dell claims the new Dell Pro 75 Plus 4K Touch display (or P7525QT) is. It's a 20-point touchscreen with a 4K resolution that's catered toward business use, but that doesn't mean we can't gawk at how ridiculous the idea of a 75-inch monitor really is.

It's built to be an all-in-one solution, featuring 20W speakers, USB-C input with 90 watts of power delivery, an Ethernet jack, and standard HDMI and DisplayPort connections. The panel itself is a 4K IPS touch display, and it's clearly built for the conference room. It supports Dell Pro Micro for video conferencing, and you can manage the display via Crestron XiO Cloud. If that wasn't enough to sell you on the business focus, the $4,000 price tag certainly will.

Dell has some other new monitors you might actually buy