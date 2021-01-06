Dell launches new Latitude, Precision laptops alongside new OptiPlex desktops

Dell has announced its new portfolio of enterprise products for 2021 including the new Latitude 5000, Latitude 7000, Latitude 9000 series of laptops. The company has also announced the new OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 desktops as well as the Precision 3560 laptop. Additionally, Dell has announced its new range of monitors for home and commercial purposes alongside a bunch of new accessories. The new range comes with the new 11th-gen Intel processor options and Dell will be offering them with Windows 10 or Ubuntu, depending on the customer needs.

First let’s go through the new Latitude series which includes Latitude 9420, Latitude 7520, Latitude 5420. Dell has also announced the Latitude 5320, Latitude 5520, Latitude 7320, Latitude 7420, and Latitude 9520, though these will only be available at a later stage.

Dell Latitude 9420, 9520

Sitting at the top of the lineup is the Latitude 9420 that features a 2-in-1 form factor with a 14-inch touch display that will be offered with up to QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution. Users can also make use of the optional Active Pen stylus that will be sold separately. The new notebook is powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor, with up to 32GB LPDDR4x SDRAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe NVMe storage. The notebook gets Intel’s Evo certification and comes with features like Wi-Fi 6E and 5G or 4G LTE and eSIM connectivity options. Customers will have the option to choose a larger 3-cell 60Whr battery or a 2-cell Whr battery both of which support ExpressCharge 2.0 using either a 60W or 65W USB Type-C-based charger. The notebook also comes with Windows Hello face recognition as well as an optional fingerprint reader embedded in the power button.

Dell has added an inbuilt speakerphone on the laptop as well as some camera optimizations to enhance the quality of video calls. The notebook also includes Dell’s new SafeShutter technology that automatically controls the webcam for enhanced privacy while the pre-installed Dell Optimizer software offers a personalized user experience by making use of artificial intelligence (AI). In terms of ports, the notebook comes with a USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1 port with PowerShare, two Thunderbolt 4 ports with Power Delivery & DisplayPort, an HDMI 2.01x port, external uSIM card tray option, and a memory card reader. The Latitude 9420 will be available at a starting price of $1,949 and will start hitting markets starting spring 2021 alongside the Latitude 9520. Product details and pricing for the Latitude 9520 will be available closer to the launch date. The announcement for the Latitude 9520 is to indicate that it does exist and is on its way.

Dell Latitude 7320, 7420, 7520

Coming to the Latitude 7000 series, Dell has announced three models including the Latitude 7320, 7420, and the 7520. All three offer identical specifications, with the main difference being that the 7320 and 7420 both feature a 2-in-1 form factor with 13.3-inch and 14-inch displays respectively. The 7520, on the other hand, features a standard 15.6-inch display. The 7320 will be available in FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution touch or non-touch display, while the 7420 and 7520 will be available with up to a UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution touch and non-touch display options.

All three variants will be available with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core processors with up to i7 vPro and options of Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, or Ubuntu. Storage options include up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD, up to 32GB LPDDR4 SDRAM clocked at 4266MHz, and optional battery sizes of 42Whr or 63Whr with 65W and 90W USB Type-C chargers respectively. For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 as well as optional LTE mobile broadband option. The rest of the ports and connectivity features include two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 ports with Power Delivery & DisplayPort, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with Power Share, an HDMI 2.0, external uSIM card tray (optional), memory card reader as well as optional contacted smartcard reader and optional fingerprint reader embedded in the power button. The Latitude 7520 will be available in select markets starting at $1,649 from January 12, 2021. The Latitude 7320 and 7420 will be launched at a later time frame.

Dell Latitude 5320, 5420, 5520

Coming to the Latitude 5000 series, this one also offers three models – Latitude 5320, Latitude 5420, and Latitude 5520. Just like the 7000 series, this series will be offered in three sizes, 13.3-inch on the 5320, 14-inch on the 5420, and 15.6-inch on the 5520. However, only the 5320 features a 2-in-1 form factor with up to an FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution touch or non-touch display option. The Latitude 5420 is offered with up to a (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution touch or non-touch display while the Latitude 5520 will be available with a (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution touch or non-touch display or a UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution non-touch display option. Notably, all three can be configured with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor, up to 64GB LPDDR4 SDRAM 3200MHz RAM (32GB on the Latitude 5320), and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD or up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD.

Battery options include either the 42WHr or 63WHr option with ExpressCharge as well as 42WHr and 63WHr long-life batteries that will include a 3-year limited hardware warranty. Depending on which battery you choose, you will get the option of a 65W adapter, a 90W, or a 60W small form factor charger based on USB Type-C. As for connectivity, these notebooks will arrive with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 as well as option LTE connectivity. In the ports department, you get two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 ports with Power Delivery & DisplayPort, two USB 3.2 Gen one of which will offer Power share), an HDMI 2.01x, external uSIM card tray (optional), a memory card reader as well as optional contacted smartcard reader and fingerprint reader embedded in the power button. The Latitude 5420 and the Latitude 5520 also feature an RJ45 port for wired ethernet connection. As of now, Dell has announced that the Latitude 5420 will be available on January 12, 2021, starting at $1,049. The pricing and availability of the other two models will be shared later.

Dell Precision 3560

Dell also announced its new Precision 3560 mobile workstation. This is a fully loaded 15.6-inch laptop having a new design made from carbon fiber and bioplastics. The notebook will be offered with up to an FHD (1,920 x 1080 pixel) resolution touch option, and it can be configured with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 quad-core processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics along with an option of NVIDIA Quadro T500 with 2GB GDDR6 memory. The memory and storage options include up to 64GB DDR4 memory clocked at 3200Mhz and up to 2TB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD or a 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD that would only be available as the second SDD in a dual-storage configuration. In the connectivity department, there is Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 as well as optional global LTE-advanced WWAN. In the ports department you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports one of which offers power-sharing, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45, card reader, and optional smart card and fingerprint reader. Dell is also offering an optional integrated HD video webcam and optional IR camera. Battery options include either the 42WHr or 63WHr option with ExpressCharge as well as 42WHr and 63WHr long-life batteries that will include a 3-year limited hardware warranty. Depending on which battery you choose, you will get the option of a 65W adapter, a 90W, or a 130W charger based on USB Type-C. The Precision 3560 will be available at a starting price of $1,189 starting January 12, 2021.

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, 3070 Ultra

Finally, Dell also introduced its new OptiPlex range of desktops featuring a new modular design that lets users attach it at the back of their monitors. These compact desktops do not come with monitors but are compatible with Dell’s range of Professional, UltraSharp, Collaboration, and E-series monitors. The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra can be configured with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 vPro processor with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz, and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe x4 NVMe SSD. The desktop comes with Intel UHD Graphics on the Core i3 models and Intel Iris Xe graphics options on the Core i5 and Core i7 models. Dell says that the tiny desktop can connect with up to four 4K monitors simultaneously. There’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 on the machine as well as a variety of ports including Thunderbolt 4, standard USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, RJ45, and DisplayPort 1.4. The OptiPlex 3070 Ultra offers pretty much the same form factor and features as the 7090 Ultra, although you can only configure it with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1145G7 and it also skips on the Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports. The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra and OptiPlex 7090 Ultra will be available in select markets starting January 28, 2021, at $659 and $769 respectively.

Pricing and Availability