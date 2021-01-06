Dell launches new monitor range including its first 40-inch curved 5K display

Dell has unveiled a variety of monitors ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company’s highly praised UltraSharp series gets updated with the world’s first 40-inch curved WUHD monitor as well as upgrades to the 24-inch and 27-inch USB-C Hub monitors. The company has also announced three new monitors focusing on video conferencing purposes and large-sized interactive touch monitors to the mix. Dell has also launched a variety of new enterprise PC products including upgraded models under the Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex series.

UltraSharp Series

UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor

The new flagship offering from Dell, it is claimed to be the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved monitor offering a resolution of 5K2K (5120 x 2160 pixels). The monitor uses an IPS panel offering 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, and 98% DCI-P3. The panel is TÜV Rheinland certified so it includes ComfortView Plus with a built-in low blue light screen. The monitor also features a solid set of ports including DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, a Windows and Mac certified Thunderbolt 3 port which also offers Power Delivery at up to 90W, a USB Type-B upstream port, a USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 downstream port with charging capability of 15W, four USB Type-A 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) ports, audio-out port (3.5mm jack) and an RJ45 port. Lastly, the monitor features two 9W speakers and of course an adjustable stand with VESA mounting support.

UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor

This is a slightly smaller and toned-down version of the 40-inch model. It comes with a lower resolution of 3840 x 1600 pixels, while color gamut coverage includes 100% sRGB, 100% Rec 709, and 95% DCI-P3. This one also offers a wide range of connectivity ports but misses out on the Thunderbolt port. Although, there is a similar USB Type-C port offering most features that one would need for a clean single wire setup along with Power Delivery.

UltraSharp 27 and 24 Monitors

Upgrades to the existing 24-inch and 27-inch UltraSharp monitors from Dell, the new variants are now available with and without the USB-C hubs. This essentially means that you can get the FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 24-inch model or the 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) model with a wider range of ports and 90W Power Delivery or let go of the hub for a standard set of ports. The 27-inch variants (both with and without the hub) feature 100% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3, TÜV Rheinland certified built-in low blue light screen, while the 24-inch models offer 100% sRGB and 85% DCI-P3 and similar TÜV Rheinland certification.

Dell Video Conferencing Monitors

The company has also introduced what is said to be the world’s first video-conferencing monitor certified for Microsoft Teams. There are three models to choose from depending on the size that suits you. There is the Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), the Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), and Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE). All three come with different resolutions – the 24-inch comes with FHD, the 27-inch comes with QHD and the 34-inch comes with WQHD IPS panels. These monitors come with a 5-megapixel IR camera that pops up from the top along with dual 5W integrated speakers and a noise-canceling microphone. One can join meetings by simply pressing the dedicated Microsoft Teams button and log in using facial recognition sign-in with Windows Hello and hands-free commands with Cortana. These monitors also feature ComfortView Plus, the company’s built-in low blue light solution that reduces blue light emissions along with great color accuracy. To make things easier these monitors also come with connectivity options like RJ45 and USB Type-C.

Dell Interactive Touch Monitors

For collaboration purposes, Dell has launched its new large-screen interactive touch monitors. Available in 65-inch (C6522QT) and 55-inch C5522QT screen sizes, these monitors come with 4K resolution along with a 20-point InGlass Touch tech that enables multiple-touch support. The aim of these monitors is to allow multiple participants in an organization to simultaneously write or draw in real-time with zero lag. These touchscreen displays also feature a palm rejection feature new palm rejection feature so users can rest their palms without having to worry about accidental touches. With that, these monitors also include dual 20W speakers along with Dell’s Screen Drop, an accessibility feature where users can simply use the dedicated buttons at the side of the panel to lower displayed images to 3 different height settings so it’s within easy reach.

Pricing and Availability

Here are the pricing and availability for all the newly launched monitors: