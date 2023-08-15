Key Takeaways Dell has launched the Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor, an impressive 23.8-inch monitor with a 10-point touch screen and the ability to pivot downwards to your desk.

With an FHD resolution and HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectivity, this monitor offers versatile options for connecting to other devices.

Priced at $520, the monitor also features an articulating stand, joystick controls, and 99% sRGB color accuracy, making it a great option for multitasking and color-sensitive tasks.

Dell has launched the new Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor. This new and great monitor is unlike any other in the company's lineup, as it almost resembles the Surface Studio. While there are no computing units inside the display and this isn't an all-in-one, it's still pretty impressive looking, since it can pivot downwards to your desk and supports touch. Dell is dubbing this as the world's first 23.8-inch touch monitor with Ethernet connectivity.

Priced decently at $520, this display packs in an FHD 1920x1080 resolution. It also offers up USB-C connectivity with power delivery of up to 90W. The secret sauce, though, is the articulating stand which helps you bring the monitor downward to a 60-degree angle touch orientation. That's just one angle of adjustment, though, as it can tilt, swivel, slant, and raise to almost any angle you can think of without messing with your cable flow. This allows you to make the most out of the 10-point touch screen, either as a kiosk or as a giant tablet on your desk.

This monitor has HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectivity. There are even 3W top-firing speakers, but there is an audio line out, should you need better audio. The back of the monitor even has joystick controls, which should make switching inputs and controlling settings pretty easy. There's also a quick-access area on the back of the monitor which has a USB-A and USB-C downstream port for connecting accessories to your attached laptop. Color accuracy is about as good as it gets for an IPS monitor, as it's rated for 99% sRGB coverage. And the monitor has Dell's typical three-sided ultra-thin bezels, meaning you're going to be able to stack your open windows and multitask pretty easily.

