Key Takeaways Dell's upcoming XPS 13 models will feature Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite chips, offering significant improvements over Intel counterparts.

Qualcomm's roadmap reveals the introduction of Oryon V2 in late 2025 and Oryon V3 in 2027.

We could also see more power-hungry Qualcomm chips in the future.

We're just days away from the introduction of the first wave of laptops powered by the Snapdragon X Elite, which we're expecting to include at least one Dell laptop in the form of the Inspiron 14 Plus. But if you want something even more premium, Dell has gone ahead and leaked even more of its plans, revealing that an upcoming Dell XPS 13 model will feature the new chip as well.

On top of that, Dell's leaked documents also showcase plans for upcoming Qualcomm Oryon chips. Oryon cores are found in the Snapdragon X series processors, meaning this effectively gives us a hint at future Snapdragon X series processors.

The XPS 13 Plus will come with a Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus

First off, the leaked documents (originally spotted by VideoCardz) mention versions of the Dell XPS 13 powered by Oryon CPUs, in configurations including 12 or 10 cores. This indicates that this Dell XPS 13 model will be availablewith either the Snapdragon X Elite or the more affordable Snapdragon X Plus, which is still faster than Apple's M3 processor in multi-core workloads.

An earlier leak of Dell's upcoming laptops also mentioned a potential Dell XPS 13 Plus, which could be powered by the Snapdragon X series. While that name isn't confirmed here, it's possible that Dell will use the Plus branding to differentiate the Qualcomm version from the existing XPS 13, which has Intel Core Ultra processors.

On top of that, Dell's documents showcase some of the differences between the Intel and Qualcomm versions of the laptop, and they're not small. Depending on the configuration, you might see up to 29 hours of video playback on the Snapdragon X Elite models, as opposed to 15.45 hours on a comparable Intel model. That's a massive increase considering the battery itself is the same size.

Oryon V2 is coming next year, V3 in 2027

In addition to the near future, Dell's leaked roadmap also offers us a glimpse at more distant releases. For one thing, we see that Qualcomm Oryon V2 is expected to debuit towards the end of 2025, and this will be in both the XPS 13 and XPS 14 models. The XPS 13 will simply have a 20W TDP, while the Dell XPS 14 will go up to 40W.

Looking even further ahead, though, we also see a reference to Oryon V3, which is apparently coming in late 2027. This specific chip isn't mentioned in any specific laptop, likely because those devices would only show up in 2028. However, something very curious in this roadmap is that the XPS 16 for 2027 is suggested to come in Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm versions, with an 80W TDP. That would not only be a first for AMD showing up in an XPS laptop, but it would also suggest Qualcomm has plans for more power-hungry chips for high-performance PCs.

Of course, looking this far ahead means there's still wiggle room for some big changes, but this leak does paint a picture of the possibilities over the coming years. It's interesting to see that Qualcomm will seemingly skip a brand-new CPU core in 2026, but that doesn't necessarily mean no new CPUs will be available, as the company might arrange them in different layouts. Unfortunately, this roadmap doesn't provide that kind of specific detail.