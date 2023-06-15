Dell and Alienware have announced a series of new gaming monitors. There are two new Alienware 27 gaming monitors, and also a Dell 25 and Dell 27 gaming monitor. No matter your budget and needs, these displays are designed for super-smooth gaming.

The most interesting of the monitors are on the Alienware side of things. There's the Alienware 27 AW2724HF and AW2724DM. These new monitors are for competitive gamers and those who might be into eSports. The AW2724HF is a Full HD monitor, and it has a 360Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, along with features like AMD FreeSync. On the other side of things, the AW2724DM is a lower-end monitor, but not low on features. It packs in a 180Hz overclocked refresh rate (165Hz native) higher QHD resolution, and also has a 1ms response time, supporting HDR600, AMD FreeSync, and Nvidia GSync.

With the design, these monitors are pretty sleek. They sport the revamped Legend 2.0 design, with a smaller hexagonal base, and customizable Alien FX lighting. The stands also are fully adjustable, so you can game at any angle you, please. The AW2724H even has a retractable headset hanger, too, and a center OS joystick for easy navigation of menu systems.

The Dell gaming monitors are pretty good, too especially for console gaming. The Dell 27 Gaming Monitor sports a QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and DisplayHDR 400 certification with a 2ms response time. The more affordable Dell 25, meanwhile, had FHD resolution and can be overclocked to a 280Hz refresh rate, with a stunning 0.5ms response time. All these display support both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia GSync and have a sleek height-adjustable stand.

The Alienware 27 AW2724HF is now up for sale for $460. The Alienware 27 is AW2724DM. You can buy the Dell 27 G2724D for $300, and the Dell 25 G2524H for $250 starting June 22, and June 27, respectively.