Key Takeaways Dell has unveiled what it calls the world's lightest 10-inch fully rugged Windows tablet, the Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme

The tablet features a 1920x1200 resolution display, 12th-generation Intel CPUs, and customizable ports, and supports accessories like a detachable keyboard and rotating hand strap.

It meets IP-65 ratings for dust, dirt, and water, MIL-STD 810 standards, and can withstand drops from up to four feet. It also supports GPS and 5G connectivity for enhanced connectivity in the field.

Dell has announced a special new Windows 11-powered device. It's the new Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet, which is a 10-inch rugged tablet designed for first responders and other professionals who might be working in the field where conditions can be tough.

Dell is calling the new Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme the "world's lightest 10-inch fully rugged Windows tablet". It is the follow-up and a companion to the Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme tablet, which is a 12-incher. This new model comes with a 10.335-inch width, a 1-inch height, and a 7.402-inch depth. Weight has it at 2.24 pounds. This tablet also sports a water and glove-capable touch screen and supports the Dell Rugged Active Pen and the Rugged 7030 Tablet Premium keyboard, which are sold separately.

Under the hood, it's powered by 12th-generation Intel CPUs. You can pick either a Core i3-1210U, Core i5-12400U, or Core i7-1260U CPU, RAM goes from 8GB to 32GB, and storage is as high as a 2TB Class 25 SSD. As for the display, this tablet packs a 1920x1200 resolution panel, which is tuned to a 16:10 aspect ratio. It's coated in Corning Gorilla Glass and is capable of hitting 1,000 nits of brightness. Atop the display is the option for a 5MP RGB IR webcam, and you also can choose a VGA IR world-facing camera or an 11MP RGB camera.

Close

If you're wondering about the ratings, the 7030 Rugged Extreme comes in with a bunch. It meets IP-65 ratings for dust dirt and water, as well as MIL-STD 810 standards. It's been drop tested for up to four feet and can operate in temperatures of -20 to 145F. Of course, this tablet supports GPS and has 5G connectivity, too, helping those in the field stay connected. You can even customize the ports to have a barcode scanner, Ethernet jack, USB-A, or audio jack.

Optional accessories for the tablet include the Rigid handle and passive stylus, the previously mentioned detachable keyboard, and a rotating hand strap. Dell will be launching the Latitude 7030 Rugged EXtreme later this year and pricing is promised closer to shipping.