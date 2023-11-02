Key Takeaways Dell is launching new monitors under its UltraSharp brand, including the UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt and UltraSharp 27, designed to protect your eyes and get better color accuracy and brightness automatically.

The larger versions, priced at $650 and $480, have a 1440p resolution, refresh rates up to 120Hz, and feature Dell ComfortView Plus and a Built-in Ambient right Sensor.

The smaller 24-inch versions, priced at $450 and $380, have 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rates, and solid connectivity options, including HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4

Dell is launching a series of new monitors today. Falling under the company's UltraSharp brand, there are two big highlights, the UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt, and UltraSharp 27, which have features designed to help protect your eyes and get the best color accuracy and brightness. Also launching, are smaller 24-inch versions, and new video conferencing monitors, too.

Starting first with the bigger version, there's the Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE) and Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D). These are priced at $650, and $480, and will be coming on November 9. Both are 1440p resolution monitors, with refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The signature feature on these monitors, though, is the improved Dell ComfortView Plus, which can help you experience less than 35% of Blue Light exposure. Also, a highlight feature is the Built-in Ambient right Sensor, which can detect ambient lighting and adjust screen brightness and color tone.

The smaller siblings are the Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2424HE) and Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor (U2424H). These two monitors will be priced at $450, and $380, coming on November 9. These are all 1080p monitors, with 120Hz refresh rates. Like the other two we have mentioned so far, connectivity is pretty solid, too since you get HDMI, and DisplayPort 1.4. In the case of the Thunderbolt and USB-C models, you also get 90W power delivery over USB-C or Thunderbolt.

Capping out the lineup are the Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (P3424WEB), Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (P2424HEB), and Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (P2724DEB). These will be available for $950, $510, and $700. Dell says these monitors are the first 23.8-inch, 27-inch, and 34-inch monitors to be certified for both Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Usually, it's just one way or the other. These WQHD, FHD, and QHD monitors have a microphone, webcam, and speakers. If you're wondering what's new on these, it's pretty much the webcam. Dell has put a 4MP 2K QHD camera onboard, with features like auto framing, Windows Hello and a privacy shutter, with the webcam at the top.