With a USB Type-C and a Type-A port, this Dell power bank charges all your devices, and you can save over $40 on it for Black Friday.

Keeping your laptop charged while you're out and about can be a challenge, but with this Black Friday deal on the Dell Power Bank Plus (PW7018LC), you won't have to worry about finding an outlet again. This 65Wh power bank can charge your laptop at 65W and it can even charge your phone using the USB Type-A port, so all your devices stay charged. Usually, it costs $149.99, but Amazon has discounted it to just $106.46, making this a great time to get yourself one of these.

With a 65Wh (or 18,000mAh), this power bank can keep your laptop running for many more hours, or charge your phone multiple times over if that's what you want to use it for. Plus, with 65W of power delivery, it can charge the bast majority of ultrabooks out there without an issue. That includes most Dell laptops, but it also works with other brands, so you can buy it even if you have a different laptop.

What makes it even more interesting is that the Dell Power Bank Plus doubles as a USB extender. If you connect a phone or a flash drive to the USB Type-A port while charging your laptop with the Type-C port, you can access your files using your PC. That way, you don't have to use up an extra port on your laptop. Some laptops don't even have a USB Type-A port, so this could mean you don't have to buy another adapter to connect peripherals using USB Type-A.

