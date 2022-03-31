Dell introduces the Precision 5470, its most powerful 14-inch workstation

Dell has announced a refresh of its Precision lineup of mobile workstations, including the new Precision 5470, which the company calls the “smallest, thinnest, and most powerful” 14-inch workstation in the world. It also introduced the Dell Precision 5570 and 5770, along with the Precision 3570 and 3571. These are all powered by Intel’s 12th-generation processors and professional NVIDIA graphics. Alongside these laptops, Dell also introduced the new Latitude lineup for business users.

Dell Precision laptops

The star of the show is the Dell Precision 5470, which is a brand new addition to Dell’s lineup. It comes with Intel’s 12th-generation H-series Core processors and it’s the first one of its kind to meet the Intel Evo spec while also supporting Intel vPro. Additionally, you can configure it with up to an NVIDIA RTX A1000 GPU, one of the new mobile GPUs introduced earlier this month. Plus, you get up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of storage built in. The two larger models, the Dell Precision 5570 and 5770, come with even more powerful GPUs – up to an NVIDIA RTX A2000 8GB on the Precision 5570 or an RTX A3000 12GB on the 5770.

To keep all of this running cool, Dell designed a new cooling system that still fits in a relatively compact chassis, with dual opposite outlet fans and a bonded hinge architecture that improves air exhaust. The Dell Latitude 5470 starts at just 3.26lbs, which is impressively light for a workstation. The Precision 5570 and 5770 are also Dell’s lightest workstations in their respective sizes.

For the display, all three laptops have an InfinityEdge panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Dell Precision 5470 has Quad HD+ resolution, while the two larger models can be configured with up to an Ultra HD+ panel. They also cover 100% of Adobe RGB and 99% of DCI-P3 color spaces, making them ideal for creative work. Plus, they support Dell’s new intelligent privacy features with onlooker detection, and Dell ExpressSign-In makes it easier to securely unlock the laptop.

Turning to the Precision 3000 series, we have the Dell Precision 3571, which is also powered by 12th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and up to an NVIDIA RTX A2000 8GB GPU. It also still comes with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of storage. The display comes in a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and up to Ultra HD resolution. If you want something with better battery life, the precision 3570 comes with Intel’s U15 and P-series processors instead of the H series, and it has optional discrete NVIDIA graphics up to an RTX A500.

All of these laptops will be available in April, and pricing information but pricing information wasn’t mentioned.

Dell UltraSharp monitors

In addition to the new Precision laptops, Dell also introduced a handful of peripherals today, starting with the new UltraSharp monitors. First, there are the new Dell UltraSharp 32 (U3223QE) and 27 (U2723QUE) 4K monitors, which are the world’s first monitors to use the new IPS Black technology. This provides a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, higher than most IPS panels, plus the monitors cover 100% of sRGB and 98% of DCI-P3 for excellent color reproduction. They also meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. As the names suggest, they support 4K and they have a 16:9 aspect ratio for a total resolution of 3840 x 2160.

Both monitors support tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments for added convenience and a simplified joystick control on the back. In addition to typical display inputs, including DisplayPort and HDMI, the monitors can connect via USB Type-C, and in addition to the display signal, this connection can carry data and up to 90W of power, keeping your laptop charged. The monitors have four USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C (downstream) port, and RJ45 Ethernet, all of which connect to your laptop with the all-in-one USB Type-C port.

if you want something a little less conventional, the Dell UltraSharp 30 USB-C Hub Monitor (U3023E) may be for you. This is a 30-inch monitor with a roughly 16:10 aspect ratio and WQXGA (2560 x 1660) resolution, making it more suited for productivity work. Color-wise, it still covers 100% of sRGB and 95% of DCI-P3, so it’s going to look great. The monitor stand also supports all the same adjustments as the two monitors above, and it has a similar setup of ports, which can be used when you connect to your laptop via USB Type-C. Of course, you still have the option for DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 1.4.

All of these monitors are available today. The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K Monitor starts at $724.99, while the 32-inch variant starts at $1,149.99. The Dell UltraSharp 30 USB-C Hub Monitor starts at $1,049.99.

Dell peripherals

Beyond all of this, Dell also introduced a bunch of smaller peripherals. First, there’s the Dell Dual Charge Dock (HD22Q), a USB-C docking station for your laptop that also supports 12W Qi wireless charging for your smartphone (plus 90W power delivery to the laptop itself). It has DisplayPort, HDMI, four USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port to connect other peripherals to the laptop. It’ll launch on May 12th for $368.99.

Then, the new Dell Universal Dock (UD22) comes with four USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, and four video output ports so you can connect up to four displays. Plus, it supports up to 96W of power delivery. It’s also available today for $459.99.

Finally, the latest Dell Thunderbolt Dock (WD22TB4) comes with two DisplayPort connections (plus a USB-C port with a DP signal), HDMI, three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port for data, RJ45 Ethernet, and two Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports. It supports up to 150W of power delivery to Dell commercial laptops, or 90W for other systems. It will launch sometime in the second quarter and cost $469.99.

For conference rooms, Dell announced the Slim Conferencing Soundbar (SB522A) and the Dell Speakerphone (SP3022), both certified for Microsoft Teams. They have a Teams button to access notifications and meetings, plus they use LED lights to show things such as whether there’s an ongoing call, the microphone is muted, and so on. Plus, they both use AI to reduce background noise and make voices clearer. The Dell Slim Conferencing Soundbar is available today for $79.99, while the Dell Speakerphone costs $99.99.

Finally, Dell also introduced the latest version of the Dell premier Rechargeable Active Pen (PN7522W). This new active pen promises a battery life of up to 40 days on a charge, it supports 4,096 levels of pressure, and it has three programmable buttons, one on the top and two on the side. It supports Bluetooth connectivity for quick shortcuts on Windows, and it’s the first active pen in the world to feature Tile integration. This makes it so that you can easily find the pen even if you left it behind somewhere far away. It’s available today for $109.99.