Dell’s Precision 7865 workstation has a 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper and up to 1TB of RAM

Dell has announced the Precision 7865, its latest desktop workstation powered by AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPUs. The company had already introduced some new Precision mobile workstations earlier this year, including its most powerful 14-inch workstation, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Precision brand, and this is another product meant to celebrate that milestone.

The Dell Precision 7865 workstation is powered by AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX series processors, up to a massive Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX, which has 64 cores and 128 threads for processing. This model can boost up to 4.5GHz and it has 256MB of L3 cache, so it’s about as beastly as you’d imagine just from the core and thread count.

You can combine that with up to an Nvidia RTX A6000 GPU with 48GB of video memory, or up to an AMD Radeon W6800 with 32GB of memory, if you prefer that. Not only that, this machine supports up to 1TB of DDR4 ECC (error correction code) RAM, plus up to 56TB of storage. There’s also optional Thunderbolt 3 connectivity via a PCIe add-in card, despite this being an AMD-powered PC.

Dell says it’s keeping these components cool with a redesigned chassis that provides dedicated air channels to cool each of the components. This new design is also 14% smaller than the Dell Precision 7820, a similarly powerful Intel-based machine. The machine is also designed to be upgradeable with easy front and side access, plus a tool-less interior making it easier to upgrade storage, RAM, or the GPU. And if you plan on carrying the machine around, there’s also a built-in handle to make it easier to grab.

The Precision 7865 also comes with plenty of connectivity. On the front, there are two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports (one with Power Share), a headphone jack, and an SD card slot. Most ports are on the back, including three USB Type-C ports, three USB Type-A ports, two RJ45 Ethernet connections (one at 10Gb, another at 1Gb), a line-out port for audio, an optional Serial port, and PS/2 ports for a mouse and keyboard (also optional).

The Dell Precision 7865 will be available later this summer, and Dell says it will reveal pricing information closer to release.