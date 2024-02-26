Key Takeaways Dell unveiled seven new Precision devices at MWC 2024.

New mobile workstations with AI-enhanced performance are the focus, but two new desktop PCs are also expected.

All new devices are expected to launch March 2024.

Dell unveiled and launched its new consumer-focused XPS laptops at CES 2024, and it has now taken wraps off of a slew of more professional Precision mobile workstations and desktops. This announcement comes with the kickoff of MWC 2024 in Barcelona, and Dell has also announced a bunch of new Latitude business laptops that you can check out in our separate rundown.

There's a total of seven new Precision devices to discuss, including a Precision 3280 CFF compact desktop, Precision 3490, 3590, and 3591 mobile workstations, Precision 4590 and 5690 mobile workstations, and a Precision 3680 Tower desktop PC. Let's dig into the details surrounding these new business laptops.

Dell Precision 5490 and 5690 mobile workstations

Launching March 2024

Starting with the more high-end Precision laptops, the 14-inch 5490 and 16-inch 5690 are designed to pack the power needed by pros into a sleek and compact chassis. Dell says the Precision 5690 has the smallest footprint of any 16-inch workstation with AI optimization, pegging the Precision 5490 as the "world's thinnest and lightest 14" workstation." Indeed, these laptops focus heavily on AI thanks to Intel Core Ultra H-series vPro CPUs with Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and dedicated Windows Copilot key for quick access. Dell Optimizer software that leans on AI is on board, streamlining your workflow while also improving system efficiency.

The Precision 5490 weighs in at just 3.26 pounds (1.48kg), while the larger 5690 starts at 4.8 pounds (2.17kg). Of course, adding more hardware — like a discrete GPU — will bump that up. The laptops come with ISV and MIL-STD certifications, as well as a wide array of security features, including self-encrypting drives (SED), fingerprint reader, IR sensor and camera shutter, and Dell's SafeBIOS.

Here's a closer look at the specs available in the Precision 5490 and Precision 5690 mobile workstations.



Dell Precision 5490 Dell Precision 5690 Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, RedHat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Ubuntu 22.04 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135H vPro, Core Ultra 7 155H, Core Ultra 7 165H vPro, Core Ultra 9 185H vPro Intel Core Ultra 5 135H vPro, Core Ultra 7 155H, Core Ultra 7 165H vPro, Core Ultra 9 185H vPro GPU Intel Arc (integrated), Nvidia RTX 1000 Ada, RTX 2000 Ada, RTX 3000 Ada Intel Arc (integrated), Nvidia RTX 1000 Ada, RTX 2000 Ada, RTX 3500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada RAM 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5-7467MHz (soldered) 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered) Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe Class 40; Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Class 40; Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED Battery 72Wh 99.5Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10, 60Hz, 500 nits, 100% sRGB; 1920x1200 (FHD+) non-touch with anti-glare finish; 2560x1600 (QHD+) touch with active pen support, anti-reflective finish 16 inches, 16:10, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3; 1920x1200 (FHD+) non-touch with 500 nits; 3840x2400 (UHD+) OLED touch with 100% AdobeRGB, 400 nits Camera 720p, IR sensor 1080p, IR camera, human presence detection Speakers Quad 2W stereo Quad speakers Colors Anodized Titan Gray Anodized Titan Gray Ports Four Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD reader (optional), SmartCard reader (optional) Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader, 3.5mm audio, SmartCard reader (optional) Network Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 12.22 x 8.27 x 0.29-0.74 inches (310.6mm x 210.3mm x 7.49-18.95mm) 13.92 x 9.46 x 0.8-0.87 inches (353.68mm x 240.33mm x 20.5-22.17mm) Weight From 3.26 pounds (1.48kg) From 4.8 pounds (2.17kg)

Specs are similar in many areas, though the larger Precision 5690 is going to offer improved graphics performance thanks to the wider range of Nvidia RTX Ada generation GPUs, a better webcam (1080p compared to 720p), and a wider range of ports. The 5690 model also comes with a haptic touchpad to go along with its comfortable keyboard.

Both laptops pack in too many security features to list in the tables above, but know that you're getting both hardware and software solutions to keep you and your data safe.

The Precision 5490 and 5690 are both expected to launch March 12, 2024. Prices have not yet been confirmed by Dell.

Dell Precision 3490, 3590, and 3591 mobile workstations

Launching March 2024

Close

Dell's 3000-series of Precision mobile workstations has also seen an overhaul for 2024. These laptops are designed to be a bit more affordable than their 5000-series counterparts, while still offering a respectable level of performance for specialized tasks.

Intel's Core Ultra U- and H-series CPUs power the workstations, and you have some Nvidia RTX Ada generation GPUs to go along for boosted graphics performance. The 3000-series laptops all have displays with 16:9 aspect ratio, generous port selection, and optional 4G LTE/5G mobile connectivity to stay in touch outside of Wi-Fi range.

The FHD cameras feature optional human presence detection with AI tuning, there's an optional fingerprint reader available, and the keyboard comes with spill-proofing. Here's a closer look at the specs available in the 14-inch Precision 3490 and 15.6-inch 3590 laptops.



Dell Precision 3490 Dell Precision 3590 Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Ubuntu Linux, RedHat Linux Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Ubuntu Linux CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, Core Ultra 125H, Core Ultra 7 155U, Core Ultra 7 155H, Core Ultra 7 165H vPro Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, Core Ultra 5 125H, Core Ultra 5 135H vPro, Core Ultra 7 155U, Core Ultra 7 155H, Core Ultra 7 165H vPro GPU Intel Arc, Intel Graphics (integrated), Nvidia RTX 500 Ada Intel Arc, Intel Graphics (integrated), Nvidia RTX 500 Ada RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5-5600MHz 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, up to 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, up to 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED Battery 42Wh, 54Wh 42Wh, 54Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 60Hz, IPS, 100% sRGB, 16:9 aspect ratio; 1920x1080 (FHD) non-touch with anti-glare finish, 250 nits; 1920x1080 (FHD) touch with anti-glare finish, 300 nits; 1920x1080 (FHD) non-touch with anti-reflect finish, 400 nits, super low power 15.6 inches, 60Hz, 16:9 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare; 1920x1080 (FHD) non-touch at 250 nits; 1920x1080 (FHD) touch at 250 nits, 1920x1080 (FHD) at 400 nits, 100% sRGB, super low power Camera 1080p, IR hybrid (optional), presence detection (optional) 1080p, IR hybrid (optional), presence detection (optional) Speakers Dual 2W Dual 2W Colors Titan Gray Titan Gray Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, SmartCard reader (optional), Nano-SIM slot (optional) Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader, SmartCard reader (optional), Nano-SIM (optional) Network Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G LTE/5G Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G LTE/5G Dimensions 12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches (321.35mm x 212mm x 19-21mm) 14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.90 inches (357.8mm x 233.3mm x 20.8-22.8mm) Weight From 3.09 pounds (1.4kg) From 3.58 pounds (1.62kg)

The Precision 3591 is a step up from its siblings in a few ways. It offers only H-series Core Ultra CPUs with up to an Ultra 9 185H vPro chip, it has the most powerful GPU options, and it boasts up to a 97Wh battery to power the advanced hardware.

Close

Here's a better look at the specs available in the Precision 3591.

Dell Precision 3591 Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Ubuntu Linux CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135H vPro, Core Ultra 7 155H, Core Ultra 7 165H vPro, Core Ultra 9 185H vPro GPU Intel Arc, Intel Graphics (integrated), Nvidia RTX 500 Ada, RTX 1000 Ada, RTX 2000 Ada RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, up to 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED Battery 64Wh, 97Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 15.6 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare, 60Hz; 1920x1080 (FHD) non-touch at 250 nits; 1920x1080 (FHD) touch at 250 nits; 1920x1080 (FHD) non-touch at 400 nits, super low power Camera 1080p, IR hybrid (optional), presence detection (optional) Speakers Dual 2W Colors Titan Gray Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader, SmartCard reader (optional), Nano-SIM (optional) Network Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G LTE/5G Dimensions 14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches (357.8mm x 233.3mm x 22.7-24.7mm) Weight From 3.96 pounds (1.79kg)

The three 3000-series Precision laptops are expected to launch March 12, 2024. Prices have not yet been confirmed by Dell.

Dell Precision 3680 Tower and 3280 CFF desktop

Launching March 2024

Close

Dell didn't just introduce new Precision laptops at MWC 2024. There's also a new Precision 3680 Tower headed our way with a launch expected for March 12, 2024.

The business-minded desktop PC brings 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs with vPro, as well as plenty of RAM, storage, and GPU options. You can get Nvidia RTX Ada or T-series GPUs, as well as AMD Radeon Pro W-series hardware. Dell is promoting it as a "cost-efficient tower design" with "built-in AI responsiveness" to keep up with evolving professional demands.

Here's a look at the specs available in the Precision 3680 Tower.

Dell Precision 3680 Tower CPU 14th Gen Intel Core i3-14100, Core i5-14500, Core i5-14600, Core i5-14600K, Core i7-14700, Core i7-14700K, Core i9-14900, Core i9-14900K Storage Up to 8TB 3.5-inch SATA, up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED Ports Front: Two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2x2), 3.5mm audio, SD card reader; Rear: Two DP 1.4, two USB-A 2.0, RJ45 Ethernet, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) Weight From 16.71 pounds (7.58kg) Graphics Intel UHD 730/770 (integrated), Nvidia T400, T1000 (4GB), T1000 (8GB), RTX 2000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada, RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 6000 Ada, AMD Radeon Pro W6300, Pro W6400, Pro W7500, Pro W7600, Pro W7900 Memory Up to 128GB DDR5 Dimension 16.54 x 14.68 x 6.81 inches (420.2mm x 372.9mm x 173mm) PSU 300W, 500W, 1000W

Dell's Precision 3280 Compact Form Factor (CFF) PC is also expected to launch March 26, 2024. It's small enough that it can clip onto the back of a monitor, making it perfect for small businesses or really any professionals with limited space. More details are expected as we get closer to launch, and pricing is yet to be confirmed by Dell for either PC.