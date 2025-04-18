Premium business PCs are some of the best laptops you can buy; surprisingly, they often have features that you won't find on their consumer counterparts. For example, if you want a Dell XPS 14 that's lighter and doesn't have a borderless touchpad, that's where the Dell Pro 14 Premium comes in.

Wait, you've never heard of it? Dell rebranded everything this year, and in another timeline, the Pro 14 Premium would have been called Latitude 9000. To break it down really quickly, Pro is what used to be Latitude, and Premium is the top tier.

It's made out of a magnesium alloy, and the keys aren't islanded anymore, just like Dell has been doing with XPS (now called Dell Premium) for years now. There's also a range of configuration options, including 5G connectivity.

Dell sent us the Pro 14 Premium for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Dell Pro 14 Premium 7.5 / 10 Pros & Cons The only business laptop with a zero-lattice keyboard

Copilot+-compatible NPU (yes, it matters)

Solid webcam FHD display doesn't impress

Mechanical touchpad $1899 at Dell

Dell Pro 14 Premium pricing and availability

You can get the Dell Pro 14 Premium from Dell.com, as well as through whichever sales channels your business buys from. As configured with a Core Ultra 7 268V, a 1TB SSD, and an FHD display, it comes in at $2,557.50, although again, it's likely less if you're buying in bulk.

Weirdly, Dell.com doesn't seem to have caught up with Intel's onboard memory. With Lunar Lake, memory is on the chip, so the Core Ultra 7 268V has to come with 32GB memory, but the website lets you choose 16GB with a warning that you won't be able to buy it that way. It's a bit misleading because Dell.com lists the chip at coming with a $195 premium, but then you'll be forced to select 32GB memory for an additional $185 increase.

Starting with a Core Ultra 5 236V, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it comes in at $1,899. Other options include 5G and an OLED display, although the latter isn't listed right now.

Dell Pro 14 Premium Specs CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 268V, vPro® (48 TOPS NPU, 8 cores, up to 5.0 GHz) GPU Intel Arc Display (Size, Resolution) 14", Non-touch , FHD+, 300 nit, 45% NTSC, Anti-Glare, 8MP + IR Cam RAM 32 GB LPDDR5x Storage 1 TB TLC SSD Battery 3-cell, 60 Wh, ExpressCharge™ Capable, ExpressCharge™ Boost Capable Ports 2 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt™ 4.0 with Power Delivery 3.1 & DisplayPort 2.1 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 with Power share 1 x HDMI 2.1 1x Optional external uSIM card tray (WWAN only) 1x Optional Touch Fingerprint Reader in Power Button 1 x Global Headset Jack Wedge Shaped Lock Slot Operating System Windows 11 Pro Webcam 8MP HDR + IR Camera, Temporal Noise Reduction, Camera Shutter, Microphone Cellular connectivity Optional 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Intel® BE201 Wi-Fi 7 2x2 Bluetooth BT 5.4 Wireless Card Dimensions 12.25x8.53x0.66 inches Weight 2.52 lbs. (1.141 kg) Speakers 2 x Top Firing Premium Speakers, 2 x bottom firing Premium Speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Smart Amplifier Expand

It's the XPS of business laptops

It weighs in at two and a half pounds