Dell has refreshed its Inspiron lineup for the Spring. This means you'll see these Dell laptops and 2-in-1s with updated CPUs from Intel and, on some models, updated GPUs from Nvidia. There's the new Inspiron 16 Plus, Inspiron 16 2-in-1, Inspiron 14 Plus, and Inspiron 14 2-in-1. These devices sport the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and can be great options for college or young students.

The highlight product is the Inspiron 16 Plus which will be starting at $1,300. This is a lightweight 2.06 kg 16-inch laptop. It comes with a 120Hz display, up to the 13th-generation Intel Core H-series CPU, and soon, AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs (either the Ryzen 5 7640HS or Ryzen 7 7840HS). You'll also find the models with options for up to RTX 4060 graphics. It's not to be confused with the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 which has similar upward-firing speakers and starts at $950. This model has 13th-generation Core i7-1360P, Intel Core i5-1335U, the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, or the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, and The GeForce MX550 when choosing a 13th-generation Intel CPU.

We can't forget the 14 inchers, either. There's the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 and the Inspiron 14 Plus. You'll find the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 starting at $800 It has options for the Intel Core i5-1335U and Intel Core i7-1355U, or Core i3-1315U. As for the Inspiron 14 Plus, it has the 13th-generation H-series CPU paired up with RTX 4050 graphics, and the same AMD Ryzen CPUs as the bigger Inspiron 16 Plus.

The Inspiron 16 Plus, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1, and the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 are now for sale with the links we shared above. We have yet to see the new Inspiron 14 Plus listed. Whichever model pleases you, these look to be another set of great Dell laptops for all kinds of budgets.