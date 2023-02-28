Dell's best laptops are getting better. Just announced are refreshes for the XPS 15 and the XPS 17 with Intel's latest 13th-generation CPUs, and Nvidia's 40-series mobile GPUs. Also announced is the newly updated XPS Desktop, which is getting a slight redesign, new color options, and a bump in CPU and GPU power under the hood.

Starting first with the XPS laptop news, the design of the XPS 15 and XPS 17 haven't changed, and it's just a specification refresh. Dell has boosted the XPS 15 with up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, up to the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. 32GB DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD, and an OLED display. And for the XPS 17, it has the same top-end 13th-generation Intel CPU offering, but also the additional option for a 4K UHD+ display. These specific variants will be launching first on March 2, with the remaining configurations with the lower-tier Intel Core i7 or Intel Core i5 CPUs, and lesser amounts of RAM or storage coming later this spring.

Note that the XPS 15 will also come with the option for Intel Arc A370M graphics if needed, which is a first for the XPS lineup. The Intel Core i9 variant of the XPS 15 will cost $2,949, and the Intel Core i9 XPS 17 model we mentioned comes in at $3,749.

As for the XPS desktop, it now comes with up to a 13th generation Intel Core i9 13900K processor, up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, or up to the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU. You'll also be able to enjoy the DDR5 memory, which offers a 60% faster clock speed than DDDR4. This is in addition to the slight design changes like the aluminum bezel, a more refined front-end frill, and the new graphite and platinum colors. You'll be able to buy the XPS Desktop with the Intel Core i7K CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and the RTX 4080 GPU with Liquid Cooling for $2,850.

Dell's announcement comes during the week of Mobile World Congress (MWC) a time when many laptop makers refresh their devices with the latest specifications from Intel and Nvidia.