Dell S2721HGF 27 Inch Curved 144Hz Monitor

If you've been looking to buy a new gaming monitor, there's no better time than now, thanks to the excellent deals that are popping up ahead of Black Friday. While there are a lot of great budget monitor options, this Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor is going to be a top choice, thanks to its healthy feature set, but also its really cheap price that comes in at just $150.

What's great about the Dell S2721HGF 27-inch curved gaming monitor?

So let's get into the details of this monitor and what it has to offer. The monitor has a 27-inch LED lit panel with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It has a fairly quick refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time that makes it pretty good for gaming.

In addition to its specifications, you're also going to get other benefits like compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-SYNC technology, and a 1500R curve that's going to enhance content by making it more immersive. When it comes to connectivity, you're going to get two HDMI ports and DisplayPort, making ti easy to hook up all your favorite devices.

Naturally, what puts things over the top here is the price, with the monitor coming in at $110 less than retail, but there's also the added benefit that Dell offers, which is a standard three-year warranty on the monitor that should put your mind at easy just in case you had any concerns about quality.

Overall, you're getting a lot of monitor here for a really good price. So if you were in the market for a new monitor, this is going to be a great buy. Just be sure to grab it while the price lasts.