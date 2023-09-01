Dell Curved Gaming, 34 Inch Curved Monitor $350 $500 Save $150 This Dell gaming monitor has a resolution of 3440x1440, provides an immersive view thanks to its 1800R curve, and, delivers a refresh rate of 144Hz. The monitor has dual HDMI ports, a Display Port, and supports AMD FreeSync. $350 at Amazon

Gaming monitors are absolutely fantastic, offering impressive refresh rates and response times, along with great colors and levels of contrast. If you've ever thought about buying a new monitor, you'll know that some of the best gaming monitors can be quite expensive. With that said, we've done some digging and have found a great deal on true performer.

This Dell model comes with all the things you're looking for from a gaming monitor, with its large 34-inch curved panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and excellent color reproduction — you really won't find a better option for the price. Right now, you can grab this Dell monitor for $350 and save $150 off its retail price.

What's great about the Dell 34-inch monitor?

This is a sleek monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio and ultra-thin bezels on three sides that really minimize distractions and keep you immersed. While the main allure of this monitor will be its sheer size coming in at 34-inches, and its 1800R curve, but you're also going to get great colors thanks to 90% DCI-P3 color coverage and it being VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified.

The monitor also boasts a high refresh rate coming in at 144Hz, and offers support for AMD's FreeSync to minimize graphical artifacts. Of course, you also get a variety of ports, like HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 ports. As mentioned before, this deal provides a great discount on a superb monitor, knocking $150 off. So if you've been thinking about buying a new monitor, grab this one while you can.