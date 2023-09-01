Dell Curved Gaming, 34 Inch Curved Monitor
This Dell gaming monitor has a resolution of 3440x1440, provides an immersive view thanks to its 1800R curve, and, delivers a refresh rate of 144Hz. The monitor has dual HDMI ports, a Display Port, and supports AMD FreeSync.
Gaming monitors are absolutely fantastic, offering impressive refresh rates and response times, along with great colors and levels of contrast. If you've ever thought about buying a new monitor, you'll know that some of the best gaming monitors can be quite expensive. With that said, we've done some digging and have found a great deal on true performer.
This Dell model comes with all the things you're looking for from a gaming monitor, with its large 34-inch curved panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and excellent color reproduction — you really won't find a better option for the price. Right now, you can grab this Dell monitor for $350 and save $150 off its retail price.
What's great about the Dell 34-inch monitor?
This is a sleek monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio and ultra-thin bezels on three sides that really minimize distractions and keep you immersed. While the main allure of this monitor will be its sheer size coming in at 34-inches, and its 1800R curve, but you're also going to get great colors thanks to 90% DCI-P3 color coverage and it being VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified.
The monitor also boasts a high refresh rate coming in at 144Hz, and offers support for AMD's FreeSync to minimize graphical artifacts. Of course, you also get a variety of ports, like HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 ports. As mentioned before, this deal provides a great discount on a superb monitor, knocking $150 off. So if you've been thinking about buying a new monitor, grab this one while you can.