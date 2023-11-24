Dell makes some of the best monitors you can buy, and it recently refreshed its UltraSharp lineup with a lot of new offerings. The UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is part of that, and if you just so happen to have this display on your purchase list, it's absolutely worth the money. This 27-inch monitor packs a great 2560x1440 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate (a first for this product line), and it is extremely well-connected. The color accuracy is also good, thanks to the IPS Black technology.

There's just one fault with it, which is the lack of integrated speakers, but otherwise, this monitor is near-perfect and can pair up with a good laptop or desktop in almost any situation. It even has features onboard that make it extra comfortable for the user, like an ambient light sensor and improved ComfortView Plus, which reduces blue light emissions to make it easier on the eyes.

About this review: Dell sent us the Ultrasharp 27 Thunderbolt Monitor for the purposes of this review, and it had no input into its contents.

Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor Resolution 2560x1440 Refresh Rate 120Hz Screen Size 27 inches Ports 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x DisplayPort out, 1x HDMI, 1x Thunderbolt 4 downstream, 1x USB-C Upstream, 3x USB-A, 1x audio lineout, 1x RJ45, 1x USB-A Quick Access, 1x USB-C Quick Access Display Technology IPS Black Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Brightness 350 nits Display Weight 16.25 pounds Mounting Options VESA Sound Audio-out only Tilt -5 to 21 degrees Adjustment 150mm Swivel -45 to 45 degrees Pivot -90 to 90 degrees PIP/PBP Yes KVM Yes

Tons of ports

Sleek design Cons No integrated speakers

Dell Ultrasharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor: Price and availability

The Dell Ultrasharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor just launched, which means you'll only find it at Dell.com. It's currently available for $650. We expect availability to expand in the coming months.

Design

A classic Dell UltraSharp look

Close

If you've ever seen or purchased a Dell UltraSharp product, then this monitor should seem pretty familiar to you. It's just like any of its predecessors, with an all-plastic build and easy setup. Just prop the base on the table, slide the arm into the base, and then attach the monitor to the arm. No tools are required, and the monitor comes in at less than 17 pounds. It's also pretty compact for its size and should fit into most setups without problems thanks to its 24-inch width.

The monitor's look should suit the look of any setup, too. It's a mix of a shade Dell calls Platinum Silver along the back and on the square-shaped stand, with a small shiny Dell logo on the top. Along the front, the monitor is pure black. There are no thick or distracting bezels, either, with even bezels all the way around. Some of the other monitors you'll see might have a small bottom chin, but this one doesn't. It's like the XPS of monitors.

And a little more about the monitor arm and the ergonomics of the stand. The arm has an open space along the back for you to route your cables through, something that many monitors have these days. The stand isn't too large and does a good job of holding the monitor in place, and it didn't wobble or move around when I plugged and unplugged cables and peripherals.

The monitor's look should suit the look of any setup. It's like the XPS of monitors.

You get plenty of wiggle room to adjust the monitor, too. I like my monitors high up, as I tend to look up at my screen a lot. This one can be moved up and down up to 150 mm. It also can fully rotate vertically and swivel from -45 to 45 degrees. I do love that fully vertical rotation. Dell UltraSharp monitors are often used in enterprise scenarios, where vertical monitors are common. It just gives you so much more control.

Ports

The hub for your work

One of the things that always makes me a fan of Dell's monitors is connectivity. There's just so much you can connect to UltraSharp monitors, and the new UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor continues the tradition.

There's just a ton of ports. The main ports include HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, DisplayPort for daisy-chaining, and Thunderbolt 4. There's also a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port for daisy-chaining, a USB-C upstream port for data only, 3 USB-A downstream ports, an audio line out, and an RJ45 jack. Under the chin, meanwhile, is a USB-A port and a USB-C port, both of which are downstream USB 3.2 Gen 2 and support charging.

There's just so much you can connect to this UltraSharp monitor.

I used this monitor with more than a few devices. Over Thunderbolt, I hooked up my Surface Pro 8. Over DisplayPort, I hooked up my Surface Laptop Studio, and over HDMI, I connected my Mac Mini. The possibilities are endless here, and Thunderbolt 4 support meant my Surface always had a charge when connected. I even used those ports on the front chin for charging my phone. The only thing that ruined my experience was the lack of speakers. It would have made this a great display for light gaming, too, considering the monitor has a 120Hz refresh rate.

All those ports mean the monitor doubles as a docking station, ensuring you can leave your dongles behind. But what's even cooler is the fact the monitor had KVM functionality. You can plug a keyboard or mouse into the monitor and use it on two different computers. You also can use picture-in-picture or picture-by-picture to view two inputs side by side. Pair that with Dell Display Manager software, and you'll definitely be able to get way more done than ever.

Interface and buttons

Switching settings made easy

Close

The Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor sports joystick controls on the back, right next to a power button. I do say this a lot when I review monitors, but it's always true: Joystick controls make using a monitor easy. Tap the joystick once to see a quick menu for changing inputs, increasing brightness and contrast, changing color presets, tweaking the KVM, and getting into the picture-in-picture or picture-by-picture modes.

You can also tap the button a second time to get deeper into the main OSD menu, which goes pretty in-depth. Note the one new thing in this menu is the auto-brightness control since this monitor now has an ambient light sensor. The monitor will prompt you to set this up the first time you boot it.

Color accuracy and performance

Good colors and contrast levels

This Dell monitor is one of many that uses IPS Black technology, which means you get good contrast levels, decent brightness, and color accuracy. Note that Dell also upped the refresh rate on this monitor, too. It's now up from 60Hz to 120Hz, which is a bit rare in productivity monitors. Another new thing this year is the ambient light sensor. All of this makes the monitor great for my collaboration and productivity needs at work.

To test out this monitor, I watched a YouTube video showcasing the Stabroek Market in my parent's home country, Guyana. The rainbow colors on the umbrellas in the market's stands looked vibrant, and the asphalt had that true-to-life gray color.

I appreciated how the ambient light sensor kicked in to make webpages look brighter, like it would on a laptop.

The crisp QHD 2560x1440 resolution really did wonders for casual YouTube watching, and it even tempted me to plug my Xbox in for some Forza Motorsport. Coming from using a Dell 32 4K gaming monitor every day, I must say that the 120Hz refresh rate did a great job making my games play smoother. Serious gamers, though, will want a higher-end 4K display to enjoy the extra pixels. This isn't really a gaming monitor, but it can be if you're willing to live with some compromises.

When browsing through XDA and other websites in my darkened room, I appreciated how the ambient light sensor kicked in to make webpages look brighter, like it would on a laptop. I also appreciate Comfort View tech, which reduces the blue light strain on my eyes. Dell says it can now reduce harmful blue light emissions to less than 35%. I work a lot at night, and having that assurance that my eyes will be safe makes me extra comfortable.

Close

Dell claims that this monitor can hit 98% DCI-P3, 98% Display P3, 100% sRGB and 100% BT.709. It also claims that contrast can hit 2,000:1. I can't test the BT.709 aspect, but the numbers I got with my Spyder 5 Colorimeter were within the range and close to Dell's numbers.

I got 95% sRGB, 82% AdobeRGB, 86% P3, and 76% NTSC. The sRGB, AdobeRGB, and P3 numbers the most important for web-based work, and we generally look for anything between 80% to 90%, so it's safe to say I'm pleased. My testing was done with the monitor at 75% brightness and 75% contrast, standard color temperature, and RGB color mode. I recorded the exact contrast Dell claims of 2,000:1 and a peak brightness of about 350 nits, again, just as Dell claims.

Should you buy the UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor?

You should buy the UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor if:

You want a 27-inch 1440p display for work

You need a monitor with fairly decent color reproduction

You use multiple computers at once

You have $600-$700 for a monitor

You shouldn't buy the UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor if:

You're on a budget

You want a 4K monitor

You need a big monitor

There's no doubt about it. The UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is a winner. It packs plenty of ports to become the hub for your work and also features useful collaboration tools like KVM that can boost your workflow. Other than that, this monitor sports IPS black technology, which makes it quite color-accurate, and features like the ambient light sensor to ensure you're always seeing content on screen at comfortable levels. The improved 120Hz refresh rate from its predecessor is a huge win, too, helping make it great for casual gaming despite the absence of integrated speakers. If you're looking for an all-in-one monitor and hub for both work and play, this is the pick for you.