The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Conferencing Monitor with a 4K webcam is now available

Dell has announced that the UltraSharp 32 4K Conferencing Monitor is available to buy this week, after it was announced earlier this year at CES. The monitor costs $1,599.99 in the US, which is certainly steep, but you get a lot for that price, including a built-in webcam.

It’s not just any webcam, either. Dell integrated the hardware of its top-tier UltraSharp 4K Webcam into this monitor, which is potentially the best webcam you can buy today. It uses a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor that’s optimized for low light scenarios, plus it comes with features like AI-powered auto framing, HDR capabilities to improve image quality in different lighting conditions, and video noise reduction. It even has an adjustable field of view, from 65 to 90 degrees, so you only show as much as you want to.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The monitor itself is also fantastic, being one of the first Dell monitors with IPS Black technology. This new type of IPS panel promises a contrast ratio of 2000:1, double what a typical IPS panel would offer. Plus, the panel covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut so it’s great for content creation, and it also supports DisplayHDR 400. And of course, as the name indicates, it’s a 4K (3840 x 2160) panel, so it’s very sharp. The monitor itself supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments so you can get the most comfortable position for your setup.

The audio experience should also be great with this monitor, with two powerful 14W speakers providing the sound output and two echo-canceling microphones capturing your voice for calls and meetings. The speakers are actually at the top of the monitor, aligned with the webcam, so they’re closer to your eye level when you’re on a call.

In terms of ports, the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Conferencing Monitor comes with one HDMI input, one DisplayPort input and one output, and one USB-C input with DP Alt Mode and 90W of power delivery. There’s another USB-C input port to power the built-in USB hub, which includes five USB Type-A ports, a USB-C downstream port, and RJ45 Ethernet. Basically, it should be able to handle a lot of connected peripherals and power your whole setup.

If you’re interested, you can buy the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Conferencing Monitor below. As mentioned above, it’ll set you back $1,599.99.